News Update: Needles, CA: City of Needles Elections 2022: Newly elected Mayor and 3 newly elected City Council members sworn in during Oath of Office Ceremony.

Needles, CA: Needles Eagles Aerie 2599, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station, volunteers and Santa Claus gave away new toys for free to local kids.
Sources: Needles Eagles Aerie 2599 and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information) Needles, California: Residence in the neighborhood off of Bailey Avenue we’re awaken to motorcycles, sirens and cheers as members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 2599, deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station, volunteers and Santa Claus greeted kids and their families to new toys on Saturday, December 17th, 2022.
'A decision is coming': Mohave County farmland may soon be restricted in bid to protect groundwater
KINGMAN, Ariz. — Farmers in a western Arizona community may soon be banned from expanding their farms to new acres in a bid to protect the area's groundwater. The Arizona Department of Water Resources is expected to announce the restriction in the coming days. "Within days, [department] Director Buschatzke...
Bullhead City, AZ: Free Drive-Thru Food Distribution being held near the Bullhead City Administration Complex starting during the morning on Saturday.
Source: Make Bullhead Better President Grace Hecht (Information) Bullhead City, Arizona: There will be a Free Drive-Thru Food Distribution being held near the Bullhead City Administration Complex located at 1255 Marina Boulevard during the morning on Saturday, December 17th, 2022. Starting at 8:00 a.m. MT (Arizona Time), everybody is welcome...
Election challenge chaos wreaks havoc in northern Mohave County
MOHAVE COUNTY – A frenzy of general election challenge chaos is wreaking havoc in northwest Arizona and all across the state. A Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting in Kingman was scheduled and canceled, an elections contest set for hearing Friday has been moved to Wednesday afternoon, and another election challenge has been scheduled for Friday.
Bullhead City boat parade and after-party slated￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The attendees of the Jingle Mingle on Dec 6 at the Aquarius got excited when Laughlin Chamber CEO Jackie Mazzeo reminded them that the first Christmas on the Colorado Boat Parade in decades will be held Sat., Dec. 17, 6 to 7:30 p.m., on the Colorado River starting at Bullhead City Community Park, 1251 Hwy. 95, floating north to the Laughlin Bridge and returning to Community Park for an after-party.
River users warned: Reduced water flow below Davis Dam today through Thursday
BOULDER CITY, Nev. — The Bureau of Reclamation plans to reduce water releases from Davis Dam Dec. 14-16 and again Dec. 20-22. Releases at the dam will slow to approximately 2,200 cubic feet per second from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. MST. During this time, the water levels below Davis Dam will drop, exposing the banks of the river channel. Access to the Colorado River below the dam will be limited and river users should exercise extra caution as lower than normal river flows may expose or create natural hazards such as sandbars, gravel bars, and unstable riverbanks. Floating or submerged debris or other unfamiliar obstacles may also pose potential hazards.
Aggressive dog attacks police officer
BULLHEAD CITY – The Bullhead City Police Department was involved in an incident with an aggressive dog. On December 14 at approximately 10 a.m., an officer went to a residence in the 1800 block of Wendell Avenue to follow up on a non-injury hit and run that occurred in the Wal-Mart parking lot. The officer could hear people inside the house and knocked several times.
Mohave County Sheriff's Office identifies man found dead in wash near Bullhead City
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has identified the man found dead inside a wash near Bullhead City in August. The Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office positively identified the body as 53-year-old Steven Edward Goggil of Bullhead City, MCSO said in a press release. Goggil...
Locals Share A Glimpse Of Their Lake Havasu Holiday Displays
For those Lake Havasu City folks who have finished their Christmas decorating – Do you have your home on the RiverScene Magazine Lights of Havasu Map yet?. Two local residents got to decorating earlier this year just in time before the holidays and before the Lights of Havasu RiverScene Magazine contest, which will begin judging on December 15.
2023 Bullhead River Run, Mayhem the Main Event set for April 26 – 29￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The 3rd Annual Bullhead River Run, Mayhem the Main Event has been set for the final weekend of April beginning Wednesday, April 26th through Saturday, April 29th. Larry Topping, local business owner and resident, is proud to have a home-grown river run and will be showcasing...
Downtown Needles, CA: Come on into Munchy’s Mexican Restaurant for Tamales.
Source: Munchy’s Mexican Restaurant (Information) Downtown Needles, California: Craving for some tamales, come on into Munchy’s Mexican Restaurant located at 829 Front Street for tamales. Purchase a dozen for $22.00 or try 2 tamales, rice and beans for $6.99; a hot, soft and delicious way to comfort your...
Body found near BHC identified
BULLHEAD CITY – The body of a man found outside Bullhead City last summer has been positively identified by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office. The deceased subject is identified as Steven Goggil, 53, Bullhead City, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen...
5 Up-and-Coming Desert Retirement Towns
America's four deserts touch nearly every state in the West. The largest, highest and coldest is the Great Basin Desert in the north. In the South are the Sonoran Desert to the West and the Chihuahuan...
Two foxes test positive for rabies in Hualapai Mountains
KINGMAN — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is advising residents and outdoor enthusiasts in the Hualapai Mountains to take precautions for themselves, their pets and their livestock after two foxes recently tested positive for rabies. The exact locations where the infected animals were not disclosed. "Residents and visitors...
Human remains wrapped in tarp found in Arizona desert
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Human remains were discovered in a remote desert area in Yucca, roughly two hours outside of Las Vegas. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is investigating the discovery as a homicide. On Sunday, Dec. 4, MCSO deputies responded to a call from someone who had...
