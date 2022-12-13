ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

kentuckytoday.com

More Kentucky counties show green COVID-19 community levels

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows that COVID-19 community levels remain low in an increasing number of Kentucky counties, with fewer in the medium category and a slight increase in high levels. The COVID Community Levels map, generated from data...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRC

New unemployment insurance rules go into effect in Ky. in 2023

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRC)- Starting on January 1, 2023, if you lose your job in Kentucky and must apply for unemployment benefits, you will be eligible receive them for less than half the time people are receiving them right now. It's part of the largest change ever to the state's jobless benefits.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Several EKY organizations getting millions of dollars in federal funding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Millions of dollars will soon make its way into the mountains to help fund several projects for different organizations. On Friday, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky State Director Dr. Tom Carew announced 11 investments totaling more than $3 million to help improve economic opportunities, rehabilitate homes, and improve community facilities across our region.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Secretary of State employees receiving additional raise

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Some employees in the Secretary of State’s office are getting an early Christmas present, as it was announced Friday that those workers who are in the merit system will be getting an additional raise. As inflation continues to run high, and to recognize the...
KENTUCKY STATE
WATE

TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill

Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year its come up- it failed. That's not stopping Democratic lawmakers who plan to file cannabis access legislation again. TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill. Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year...
TENNESSEE STATE
cartercountytimes.com

Kentucky Awarded $5.8 Million ‘Internet for All’ Funding

FRANKFORT – Kentucky will receive a federal “Internet for All” grant award of $5.8 million to support the expansion of high-speed, reliable internet throughout the commonwealth, Gov. Andy Beshear announced December 8, 2022. Kentucky applied for and was awarded the funding through the federal Broadband Equity, Access...
KENTUCKY STATE
grocerydive.com

Publix sets sights on fourth Kentucky store

Publix hasn’t yet opened its first store in Kentucky, but already it has plans underway for yet another location in the state. Publix has acquired the property for its fourth Kentucky store, which is scheduled to open during the second quarter of 2024, according to a Tuesday announcement from the grocer.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

Legal Age For Babysitting in Kentucky-We Were Shocked By The Answer

It's the holidays and many of us need a babysitter. Do you know the legal age for a babysitter in Kentucky and other states? We found out and you'll be shocked by the answer. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Confusion surrounds Kentucky utility tax changes for some homeowners that starts Jan. 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky homeowners will face higher utility bills after the first of the year. There is confusion around the new tax, because it will impact only additional properties you pay utilities on. But the tax does not apply to your primary residence. If you own one Kentucky home and live in it, you don't have to worry about the changes in residential utility sales taxes.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Here's the probability of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have been dreaming of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana statistics show that you should keep dreaming (or move to northern Minnesota). It certainly did not feel or look like Christmas last year in Louisville. The city set a record high temperature of 75°, Lexington made it to 70° and Bowling Green even reached 76°. We have to dig all the way back to 1890 in order to find the last time we measured 4.5" of snowfall.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wnky.com

New 6% utility sales tax doesn’t affect all Kentuckians

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A few Kentuckians might see an increase in their utility bills next year. “Kentucky has put out a new sales tax in House Bill 8,” said BGMU Customer Relations Manager Christy Twyman. But don’t fear…it’s not going to affect everyone. “We will have a...
