kentuckytoday.com
More Kentucky counties show green COVID-19 community levels
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows that COVID-19 community levels remain low in an increasing number of Kentucky counties, with fewer in the medium category and a slight increase in high levels. The COVID Community Levels map, generated from data...
WKRC
New unemployment insurance rules go into effect in Ky. in 2023
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRC)- Starting on January 1, 2023, if you lose your job in Kentucky and must apply for unemployment benefits, you will be eligible receive them for less than half the time people are receiving them right now. It's part of the largest change ever to the state's jobless benefits.
Kentucky lawmakers weigh in on abortion and medical cannabis
Republican state Sen. Damon Thayer says efforts to loosen Kentucky's near-total abortion ban would be a “difficult sell” in the Senate.
Highlights from Gov. Beshear’s December 15 Team Kentucky update
Here's what was discussed during the December 15 Team Kentucky update
More Deadly Than Fentanyl, an Elephant Tranquilizer Drug Poses a Threat in Kentucky
A drug that is more potent than Fentanyl? Sounds impossible however it does exist and has popped up in the far eastern reaches of the Commonwealth. Carfentanil: What is it and why is it more fatal than Fentanyl?. This drug is the stronger cousin, if you will, of the well-known...
wymt.com
Several EKY organizations getting millions of dollars in federal funding
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Millions of dollars will soon make its way into the mountains to help fund several projects for different organizations. On Friday, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky State Director Dr. Tom Carew announced 11 investments totaling more than $3 million to help improve economic opportunities, rehabilitate homes, and improve community facilities across our region.
whvoradio.com
Kentucky Lock And Dam Completion And Asian Carp Control Included In Water Resources Act
Completion of Kentucky Lock and Dam, expansion of Asian Carp control efforts, and authorization that will lead to the expansion of the Eddyville Riverport are included in the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 that was finalized by the United States Senate. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell says this legislation...
kentuckytoday.com
Secretary of State employees receiving additional raise
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Some employees in the Secretary of State’s office are getting an early Christmas present, as it was announced Friday that those workers who are in the merit system will be getting an additional raise. As inflation continues to run high, and to recognize the...
WATE
TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill
Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year its come up- it failed. That's not stopping Democratic lawmakers who plan to file cannabis access legislation again. TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill. Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year...
cartercountytimes.com
Kentucky Awarded $5.8 Million ‘Internet for All’ Funding
FRANKFORT – Kentucky will receive a federal “Internet for All” grant award of $5.8 million to support the expansion of high-speed, reliable internet throughout the commonwealth, Gov. Andy Beshear announced December 8, 2022. Kentucky applied for and was awarded the funding through the federal Broadband Equity, Access...
Illegal Gun Use is Making Kentucky More Deadly; Red Flag Laws Could Save Lives Here
Under red flag laws, police and sometimes family members can request a court order to prevent murders, suicides or mass shootings.
Kentucky lawmaker pre-files anti-trans bills including ‘bathroom bill’
A Republican lawmaker has pre-filed two bills targeting transgender individuals. But this isn’t the first time the anti-trans “bathroom bill” measure has made it to the state Legislature.
Michigan man sentenced in Eastern KY pill case
A Michigan man will serve more than four years in prison for his role in a oxycodone trafficking case prosecutors said was responsible for the drug being brought into Perry County where a Hazard man, who has also pleaded guilty in the case, would then sell them. According to court...
grocerydive.com
Publix sets sights on fourth Kentucky store
Publix hasn’t yet opened its first store in Kentucky, but already it has plans underway for yet another location in the state. Publix has acquired the property for its fourth Kentucky store, which is scheduled to open during the second quarter of 2024, according to a Tuesday announcement from the grocer.
Rural Kentuckians to receive more than $26 million for clean energy programs
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Kentucky will receive more than $26 million in grants and loans through the Rural Energy for America Program.
Legal Age For Babysitting in Kentucky-We Were Shocked By The Answer
It's the holidays and many of us need a babysitter. Do you know the legal age for a babysitter in Kentucky and other states? We found out and you'll be shocked by the answer. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
wdrb.com
Confusion surrounds Kentucky utility tax changes for some homeowners that starts Jan. 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky homeowners will face higher utility bills after the first of the year. There is confusion around the new tax, because it will impact only additional properties you pay utilities on. But the tax does not apply to your primary residence. If you own one Kentucky home and live in it, you don't have to worry about the changes in residential utility sales taxes.
Here's the probability of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have been dreaming of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana statistics show that you should keep dreaming (or move to northern Minnesota). It certainly did not feel or look like Christmas last year in Louisville. The city set a record high temperature of 75°, Lexington made it to 70° and Bowling Green even reached 76°. We have to dig all the way back to 1890 in order to find the last time we measured 4.5" of snowfall.
wpsdlocal6.com
Stepdad finishes restoring truck after KY trooper dies in line-of-duty, family donates it to KSP for raffle
FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky State Police Foundation is holding a raffle with a very special grand prize — the classic 1990 Chevrolet pickup truck that was once owned and restored by fallen Lyon County trooper, Cameron Ponder. According to a release posted on the KSPF Facebook page,...
wnky.com
New 6% utility sales tax doesn’t affect all Kentuckians
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A few Kentuckians might see an increase in their utility bills next year. “Kentucky has put out a new sales tax in House Bill 8,” said BGMU Customer Relations Manager Christy Twyman. But don’t fear…it’s not going to affect everyone. “We will have a...
