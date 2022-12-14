Read full article on original website
Toxic Relationships in a Nutshell
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License RNUYEKCMXP. Being in a toxic relationship does not mean you are a bad or toxic person. Recognizing it means you are aware enough to see that you do not work well together as a couple, and you and your partner may very well bring out the worst in each other. Sometimes, one partner causes toxicity, such as with a narcissist. In some cases, when both partners agree they are committed to making the relationship work, they can seek professional help and resolve the problems, but in most cases, it is best to break-up and move on. In any case, it is good to be educated, even if you are single, to spot the red flags when and if they occur.
verywellmind.com
What Is C-PTSD From Narcissistic Abuse?
The visibility of trauma as a widespread clinical ailment is gaining steam. The general public's increasing knowledge of trauma is due to how common traumatic experiences are. In a study conducted on general populations across 24 different countries, 70% of participants had experienced at least one traumatic event. In the same study, 30% of folks reported experiencing four or more traumatic events within their lifetime.
This Christmas, Lawmakers Can Help Struggling Families | Opinion
The Child Tax Credit carves a pathway of possibility for all communities to grow and build their families.
psychologytoday.com
A Grief That Never Ends: Chronic Sorrow
Chronic sorrow is a continuous grief response to non-death-related loss experiences which are reoccurring in nature. Living a cyclical experience of loss, uncertainty, and disequilibrium is exhausting and disorienting. People who experience chronic sorrow often benefit from the presence of people who can companion alongside them over a long duration...
healthcareguys.com
Detoxifying from Fentanyl: A generalized summary of Methods
Detoxing from fentanyl is an option for those who want to kick their drug dependency. Pain and suffering associated with opioid withdrawal are real, and they frequently prompt people to relapse. A painkiller on a prescription, fentanyl. It is a synthetic opioid that drug companies created to relieve severe pain. It is mighty and also quite addicting.
KevinMD.com
A blessing for health care workers
As winter approaches and life slows down, it’s a time to pause and reflect on all everyone has had to endure these past few years. To those involved in health care, it has been an especially difficult time… a test of both resolution and inner strength. With my hope that all will see brighter days ahead, I offer the following as my means of giving thanks to all of you who have worked so hard in tending to the sick and honoring the oaths you have taken.
BBC
Strep A antibiotics supply alert issued
A supply alert notice for the antibiotics used to treat the strep A bacterial infection has been issued by the Scottish government. The notice warns pharmacists there has been a surge in demand for the antibiotics and they "may be temporarily in limited supply at certain wholesalers and pharmacies". There...
psychologytoday.com
How to Tell If Someone Is an Episodic Narcissist
Entitlement schema is preoccupation with certain thoughts, feelings, or needs to the point of self-absorption. Entitlement is the experience of a long unmet childhood need for validation. The solution to self-absorption involves patience, kindness, and never engaging when triggered. Entitlement schema, originally outlined by Jeffrey Young, is the experience of...
verywellmind.com
What Is Post Traumatic Relationship Syndrome?
Also called relationship PTSD, post traumatic relationship syndrome (with the acronym PTRS) is the occurrence of being impacted by the trauma of a relationship. It differs from standard PTSD in that avoidant coping is less common, and it's more common to cope through emotions. That means that it's more likely for a person to deal directly with their emotions from PTRS, versus try to ignore or suppress them with PTSD.
verywellmind.com
Understanding Binge Eating and ADHD
Research shows that people struggling with an eating disorder, especially bulimia nervosa or binge eating, are more likely to have comorbid ADHD. While those studies haven’t confirmed that ADHD causes those eating disorders, the data suggests that it can put someone at a higher risk of developing disordered eating habits.
psychologytoday.com
Borderline Personality Disorder and Parental Alienation
Divorce can be particularly painful to individuals with symptoms of BPD. Certain symptoms of BPD make attempts at parental alienation more likely during and after divorce. Parents who are being alienated from their child should take action to disrupt this process. Divorce is painful for everyone, but for individuals with...
psychologytoday.com
The Myth of Closure: Navigating Through Workplace Abuse
Workplace abuse causes victims to experience ambiguous loss, or a loss that remains unclear without resolution. Moving past a traumatic workplace requires understanding the bullying experience in order to give it shape. Closure is a myth, so the experience of workplace trauma cannot be erased—only carried in a new way....
Social Media Infidelity Is A Very Modern Problem
Chris knew it was over as soon as his girlfriend saw it. He’d left for a minute, leaving his computer screen open. Normally, he wouldn’t have been so careless, but it was nearly midnight and she was in bed. Or so he thought. As he returned, he saw her, up to get a drink, staring blankly at what was on his screen. It wasn’t a webcam or some explicit material, but a Facebook message from a woman named Nancy. An old co-worker. In the chat window were months of casual late-night flirtation, inside jokes, and, recently, the mention of two after-work rendezvous. His infidelity was obvious. His relationship had no chance of surviving it.
verywellmind.com
Is ADHD a Mental Illness?
ADHD is a diagnosable mental disorder that is characterized by problems with focus, hyperactivity, and impulsiveness. It is estimated to affect 4% of adults and 9% of children in the United States. At the same time, whether ADHD can be considered a mental illness is less clear. Kara Nassour, LPC,...
Opinion: The Dead Giveaways Someone Is Trapped In A Relationship With a Narcissist
When you’re on the other side of a toxic relationship it can be so easy to look back and identify all of the red flags and signs that you missed. However, when you are in a relationship it’s not nearly as easy. Normally we don’t go into a situation analyzing every single part of our partner’s behavior.
MedicalXpress
Describing the genes associated with the sixth sense
To perform coordinated movements, we rely on special sensory neurons in our muscles and joints. Without them, the brain wouldn't know what the rest of our body was doing. A team led by Niccolò Zampieri has studied their molecular markers to better understand how they work and describes the results in Nature Communications.
psychologytoday.com
Feeling Lonely? Weak Social Ties Offer Surprising Benefits
Weak ties provide important benefits to well-being. A diversity of both weak and strong connections with others is important for life satisfaction. Friendly strangers and acquaintances can boost our mood and provide a sense of community. A client, who I’ll call Claire, lived alone for many years after a divorce....
Cases of Meth-Linked Heart Failure Are Spreading Worldwide
Meth extracts a heavy toll on the heart, even as a new study finds heart failure cases tied to the drug are climbing around the globe. For nearly 20% of users, heart failure was diagnosed within one year of drug use, though some were diagnosed with the condition after just one use.
psychologytoday.com
Sleep Abnormalities in Schizophrenia Patients
Sleep abnormalities can occur in up to 80 percent of patients with schizophrenia spectrum disorders. Many biological and genetic factors contribute to this, including genes and circadian rhythms. There are some treatments to help sleep abnormalities, but more research needs to be done. Some helpful habits include binaural beats before...
psychologytoday.com
How to Practice Forgiveness
Forgiveness benefits the forgiver, reducing the persistent anger that comes along with being harmed. Forgiveness involves uncovering our own painful feelings and working to offer compassion to the person who harmed us. This routine practice offers six steps to practicing the forgiveness process in response to minor harms, to strengthen...
