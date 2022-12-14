come on people if you can't care for your pets or do not want them take them to an animal shelter just don't abandon them on the side of the road, think about it would you like it if somebody caged you and placed you on the side of the road and left you there with no food or water.prayers go out to that precious puppy may she have a speedy recovery from her poor conditions and the irresponsible person who put her on the side of the road and may she find her forever loving home 🙏❣️
there's a place for people that do this to our dogs or cats and other animals it's called hell and that's where the people belong in hell to do this to any animal I'm glad he got a new home and hopefully it's a forever home good Sienna
she looks like such a sweet girl, and pretty. I'm very happy she was rescued in time and is now adopted. wishing Sienna a long and happy life.
Comments / 34