Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Woman left terrified at Cambridge Christmas party spiking
A woman who believes she was spiked by injection on a Christmas work night out said she was left "absolutely terrified" and unable to move. Sophie Day, 26, was drinking with colleagues in Cambridge on 9 December when she suddenly fell ill after leaving to go to the toilets. Ms...
Homeless Man Made Final Bed for his Beloved Dog Then Died in the Night Outside Costa
A homeless man passed away after making a final bed for his beloved dog a few nights before Christmas in 2021. Jonathan Ellerington, a 41-year-old man, was a regular face in Hull city center as he and his pet dog, Teddy, were well-acquainted with shoppers and workers. Unfortunately, he passed away a few days before Christmas last year. He could be seen going into a slump and losing consciousness after he made a bed for his dog.
Wbaltv.com
These puppies need a new home!
It's time to introduce you to some pets looking for a good home. The Maryland SPCA's Katie Flory shows us some puppies in the shelter and explains how Giving Tuesday will really help the shelter.
A woman on Airplane wakes to find a toddler drawing on her sock and no one at her side
A WOMAN was taken aback when she woke up to find a small kid had drawn all over her socks. Julia Valentine, a passenger, had removed her shoes and nodded out, her feet wedged between the plane's wall and the seat in front. When she awoke from her sleep, she noticed that the kid in front of her had given her crisp white socks a stylish new pattern.
WATCH: Caiman Devours Massive Yellow Anaconda
What’s scarier than an encounter with a anaconda? A jacare caiman capable of devouring such a powerful predator for lunch. The below clip sees one of these crocodilian reptiles as it transports its kill, a 12-foot yellow anaconda, to a riverbank where it chomps down on the slithery creature’s neck.
Huge Python Drags Boy, 5, Into Pool and Coils Around Him: 'Scary'
The boy's elderly grandfather jumped in the pool after the snake bit his leg.
Big Pregnant Death Adder Found in Family Backyard: 'Don't Bite Me'
The death adder, found lurking at a family home in Australia, was "extremely cranky" as a snake catcher arrived to remove it.
WATCH: Bull Elk Has Had Enough Of Paparazzi Tourist
Rutting season means one thing: DO NOT mess with the bull elk!. It's really a bad time to do it any time, but this time of the year, just say away. This guy thought he was safe because he was on the other side of a fence, and on the other side of a walkway.
Baby Baboon Clings to Dead Mom in Jaws of Leopard in Heartbreaking Photo
The spectacular image is one of 25 shortlisted for the 2022 Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award, to be announced on February 9, 2023.
Dog Breaks Hearts As He Receives German Shepherd Puppy To Ease Anxiety
During the pandemic, the ASPCA reported that 23 million American households adopted a pet.
135-year-old message in a whisky bottle reveals the names of workers from 1887 who had a sense of humor
A mother-of-two who learned a faded 135-year-old message in an antique whisky bottle had been hidden under the floorboards of her home was left baffled by the strange note contained within.
Shock as Toddler 'Attacked' by a Sheep Is Saved by Family's Rescue Dog
Several users on TikTok praised the dog for swooping in to protect the toddler, noting "big sibling to the rescue."
‘World’s oldest living cat’ outlived two owners and loves naps. Meet Flossie
She’s starting a new chapter after leaving volunteers “flabbergasted.”
WATCH: Coyote Has Priceless Reaction After Spotting Trail Cam
This coyote from Canada’s Yukon Territory jumped out of its skin when it spotted a motion-sensor trail camera in the wilderness, and its reaction is pure comedy. The coyote was walking along in the woods when it spotted one of the camouflaged cameras of Yukon Wildlife Cams. The canine reacted quickly, jumping back and then darting off out of sight.
Boy, 5, Rescued by His Grandfather After Being Bitten, Constricted and Dragged into Pool by Python
The boy was enjoying a day by the pool with family in New South Wales, Australia, when the non-venomous snake emerged from the brush A 5-year-old Australian boy is in good condition after being bitten, constricted and dragged into a swimming pool by a 10-foot-long python. "Once we cleaned up the blood and told him that he wasn't going to die because it wasn't a poisonous snake... he was pretty good actually," Beau Blake's father, Ben, told Melbourne radio station 3AW on Friday. The incident happened on Thursday at a residence in New...
CCTV footage shows mountain lion butchering pet Chihuahua
A chihuahua was killed by a mountain lion during an evening walk in a residential area of the Hollywood Hills. The attack took place on 9 November, when CCTV footage captured the mountain lion coming out of the bushes on a street lined with homes close to the Hollywood Reservoir. A dogwalker, who chose to remain anonymous, was walking two small dogs in the area at the time. The mountain lion can be seen in the surveillance footage stopping and crouching as it sees the pets. Not long after, the mountain lion attacks the smaller dog, Piper. “I felt...
Video of Cute Two-Headed Puppy Goes Viral, Melts Netizens' Hearts
A puppy is different in an adorable way - it has two heads. A cute two-headed puppy was born along with five other healthy puppies to a Creole breed dog. The mother of these puppies belongs to the family Huangal Ortiz living in the Peruvian department.
BBC
Brixton Academy: Mother of two dies after Asake concert crush
A woman has died after being injured in a crush at a gig at London's Brixton O2 Academy that left several others hurt. The concert, by Afro-pop singer Asake, had to be abandoned part-way through after a "large number of people" tried to force their way inside on Thursday, the Met Police said.
Centre Daily
Mysterious shipwreck found full of household items near Sweden is dated to 14th century
New details have emerged surrounding the mysterious wreckage of two medieval ships found off the coast of Sweden last spring. Researchers have finally determined their ages and far-flung origins. The merchant vessels were discovered near the construction of a railway tunnel in Varberg, about 120 miles north of Copenhagen, according...
BBC
Man offers puppies in bucket to people in Manchester street
A man holding a bucket of puppies offered them to strangers in the street, an animal sanctuary has said. Rescue Me Animal Sanctuary in Melling said it had taken the one-week-old puppies in on Monday after their "terrible ordeal" in icy conditions. The litter of nine "arrived quite cold and...
Comments / 0