Amalgamated Sugar celebrates its 125th birthday

It isn’t every day that a company celebrates its 125th birthday.

Amalgamated Sugar, which operates factories in Nampa, Paul, and Twin Falls, marked 125 years of operations on Dec. 6.

In 1897, the company incorporated as the Ogden Sugar Company in Ogden, Utah. The company became Amalgamated Sugar Company after Ogden Sugar combined with Logan Sugar in 1902. The Nampa Factory was built in 1942, the only sugar mill built during World War II, according to a press release from the company. When it was built, it was far outside of Nampa city limits, as previously reported . Now, thousands of Treasure Valley residents pass it each day driving Interstate 84 and Northside Boulevard.

“I like to compare our factories to rebuilt classic cars,” said CEO John McCreedy in a press release about the anniversary. “They may look old on the surface, but when you pop the hood, you see a very powerful, modern engine.”

Sugarbeets are harvested in the fall. The factory in Nampa and the others in Idaho process the crop in the fall and winter, churn out sugar 11 months out of the year, and run molasses separators year-round, the release said.

The company employs 1,700 people company-wide, the release said. It is currently offering an up-to-$5,000 hiring bonus, said Jessica Anderson, spokesperson for the company.

“Generations of employees have developed their careers with our company,” McCreedy said. “We are building our future from this strong foundation.”

The company’s beets are cultivated by a cooperative of more than 700 farmers, as previously reported . The growers formed the Snake River Sugarbeet Company in 1997 and purchased the Amalgamated Sugar LLC. Since then, it has operated as a cooperative, the release said.

For Mike Garner, the company’s board chair and a grower in the cooperative, the company’s longevity is a testament to the ideas of the company’s growers, workers, and management.

Back then, growers recognized that they wanted more than raising sugarbeets for a private company, he said.

“Those growers and board members that were visionary at that time saw that need to control our destiny,” he said. “That took a lot of hard work for that structure to be created to become a cooperative. And our cooperative is a success.”

The company faced some “tough times financially” early in the cooperative days, but found its footing, he said. Today, it is a $1 billion company, he said.

It is the second-largest sugarbeet sugar producer in the U.S., accounting for 1.7% of Idaho’s GDP, the release said.

Garner has faith in the company’s model to carry it into the future.

“We have an obligation to our members and our employees, we have an obligation to make sure that we deliver the strongest payment we can to our shareholders,” Garner said, “and we have an obligation to keep the cooperative sustainable and the company moving forward. And you’ve got to have stable employees and continued capital expenditures on factories to keep that going.”

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include additional history of the company, including its founding date.