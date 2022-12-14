NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating the deadly stabbing of a 27-year-old woman at a homeless shelter in Manhattan. Police responded to the deadly fight on the sixth floor of the Project Renewal Shelter on East 45th Street just before 10 p.m. Friday. They found 27-year-old Victoria Goode with multiple stab wounds in the hallway. Others at the all-women's shelter said they were horrified, but hardly surprised. "This is terrible. Waking up to death, people stabbing people. It's unreal. I'm 63 years old," said Melinda Anders. "I couldn't go to sleep. I'm just shaking, I'm just nervous right now." "I personally don't feel safe...

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO