Triplph10
4d ago
Sounds like it was Biden’s fault. That pesky Biden, he’s to blame for everything from gas prices to rising ocean temperatures, to the increasing distance between the Earth and the moon. Donald Trump would not have allowed that muskox into the country.
3
Officer with Alaska State Troopers killed by muskox while trying to scare away pack of the wild animals outside his house
A court services officer with the Alaska State Troopers died Tuesday after being attacked by a muskox outside his home near Nome, the agency said. Curtis Worland was trying to scare away a group of muskox from near a dog kennel at his home when one of the animals attacked him, according to a statement from the troopers that said Worland was declared dead at the scene.
Two men sold 120,000 fake oxycodone laced with fentanyl through dark web, encrypted messaging apps
Two men were indicted for allegedly using the dark web to sell more than 120,000 fake oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl to thousands of customers across the country.
Idaho murders: Investigators traveled at least 24 miles to collect surveillance video related to the killings
Investigators hunting the person responsible for brutally murdering four University of Idaho students traveled miles outside of Moscow to track down surveillance video.
Oregon must 'stay the course' on soft heroin laws despite skyrocketing overdose rates: drug law proponents
Oregon's trailblazing drug decriminalization law has come under fire amid a slow rollout and rise in overdose deaths. But proponents say much of the criticism is unfair.
Attorney for Wisconsin boy accused of killing mom over video game asks to lower bail to amount in piggy bank
A 10-year-old Wisconsin boy accused of fatally shooting his mom in the face because she would not buy him a virtual reality game appeared in Milwaukee County court for the first time.
Medical transport plane crashes off Hawaii coast, Coast Guard search underway
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for three passengers after a fixed-wing medical transport airplane went down in waters off the coast of Maui on Thursday night.
Bill to ban biological males from girls' sports teams fails in Ohio General Assembly
The Ohio General Assembly narrowly failed to pass a bill that would ban biological males from competing on girls' sports teams after the bill was repeatedly amended.
On this day in history, Dec. 18, 1787, New Jersey becomes third state to ratify Constitution, joins Union
The U.S. Constitution was signed in 1787 and would become binding when nine states agreed to the terms. New Jersey was the third state to ratify the document on this day in history, Dec. 18, 1787.
Attorney General investigators arrest 2 in eastern Idaho
An Idaho Falls man is facing multiple felony charges. The post Attorney General investigators arrest 2 in eastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho murder victim's family, lawyer meet with police over strained relationship
The shattered family of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves had a face-to-face meeting with police and local officials Monday to help mend their fraught relationship.
High-Profile Politician Arrested For DUI In Idaho
It's never ok to drink and drive. It's stupid, selfish, puts others in danger, and will definitely get you in a heap of trouble. Even when you're a powerful politician. Over the weekend, Danial Elmore Knopp, mayor or Brighton, Utah, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Idaho. You're not going to believe this from a politician, but Knopp declined to comment.
California Ferrari splits in half in crash that kills 1
A three-vehicle crash in southern California's Silverado area left one person dead and a red Ferrari split in half on Friday afternoon, shutting down the road.
Brothers Take Massive Potential Missouri State Record Raccoon
Two young hunters may soon be record-holders in the Show-Me State. According to a Facebook post by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), brothers Couper and Hunter Simmons bagged a 35-pound raccoon while hunting in Worth County, which is in northern Missouri along the border of Iowa. The raccoon is likely the largest one ever captured in Missouri.
Biden jets back to White House from Delaware for meetings, holiday receptions – then will fly back home
President Biden traveled from Delaware to the White House Friday and will fly back to Delaware in the evening on Air Force One. He said he would sign legislation.
Youngkin: Loudoun County dad arrested while objecting to alleged assault deserves 'universal apology'
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican and former businessman from Falls Church, sounded off on 'The Story' following Scott Ziegler's indictment.
Texas and its power grid brace for a holiday cold snap amid nationwide deep freeze
Texas is preparing for a deep winter freeze to settle in this week as the state's power grid operator assures the public that it will be able to meet demand.
Pennsylvania State Police investigating Mifflin County death
LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman in Mifflin County. Pennsylvania State Police say on Dec. 16, troopers responded to a reported deceased female. The woman’s body was located on River Road in Bratton Township. State Police say there is...
West Virginia man killed in crash on Interstate 81
KINGSPORT — A five-vehicle pileup in the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 on Thursday morning led to the death of a West Virginia man. Gary John Hochstein III, 35, of Mount Hope, West Virginia, was killed in the crash, according to authorities. Three other motorists sustained minor injuries and six others were uninjured, according to a Kingsport Police Department press release.
Idaho murder victims' hands bagged at scene to preserve possible evidence: coroner
Idaho investigators bagged the hands of four students killed in their home off the University of Idaho campus on Nov. 13 in an effort to preserve evidence.
