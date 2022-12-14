ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nome, AK

Triplph10
4d ago

Sounds like it was Biden’s fault. That pesky Biden, he’s to blame for everything from gas prices to rising ocean temperatures, to the increasing distance between the Earth and the moon. Donald Trump would not have allowed that muskox into the country.

CBS News

Officer with Alaska State Troopers killed by muskox while trying to scare away pack of the wild animals outside his house

A court services officer with the Alaska State Troopers died Tuesday after being attacked by a muskox outside his home near Nome, the agency said. Curtis Worland was trying to scare away a group of muskox from near a dog kennel at his home when one of the animals attacked him, according to a statement from the troopers that said Worland was declared dead at the scene.
NOME, AK
The Associated Press

Alaska law officer killed in muskox attack outside his house

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A court services officer with the Alaska State Troopers died Tuesday after being attacked by a muskox outside his home near Nome, the agency said. Curtis Worland was trying to scare away a group of muskox from near a dog kennel at his home when one of the animals attacked him, according to a statement from the troopers that said Worland was declared dead at the scene.
NOME, AK
