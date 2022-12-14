ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The Grinch comes for retailers

Weaker-than-expected retail sales in November pummeled market sentiment on Thursday and raised the odds that the Federal Reserve's inflation-fighting interest rate hikes would push the economy into recession. What's happening: US retail sales, which measure the total amount of money that stores make from selling goods to customers, fell 0.6%...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Donald Trump's NFT superhero trading cards timed the market all wrong

Donald Trump's entrance into the NFT world came at the worst possible moment. The former president's hyped-up "major announcement" turned out to be a set of digital trading cards for $99 a pop, sparking widespread mockery from late-night hosts to even some Trump loyalists like Michael Flynn and Steve Bannon.
UTAH STATE
moneytalksnews.com

Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines

A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

After this week's Fed rate hike, where are mortgage rates headed?

The Federal Reserve hiked its benchmark lending rate this week for the seventh time this year, capping a year of intense pressure on the housing market that pushed mortgage rates above 7% for the first time since 2002. But now that the Fed has signaled a softer approach to cooling...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

US State Department opens 'China House' to coordinate policy toward Beijing

The US State Department announced it is opening a "China House" on Friday which will serve as the convening point for US policy toward Beijing and boost the number of diplomats focused on the country. "China House will ensure the US government is able to responsibly manage our competition with...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Here's what's in the $858 billion defense bill

Congress has passed a bipartisan $858 billion defense bill that would give service members a hefty pay raise, bolster support for Ukraine and Taiwan, and rescind the US military's Covid-19 vaccine mandate. The Senate voted Thursday to pass the massive National Defense Authorization Act, known as the NDAA, with bipartisan...
OHIO STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'Avatar: The Way of Water' could be a 'life saver' for China's cinemas

James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" has premiered in China, 13 years after the original film took the country by storm. It's expected to be a shot in the arm for the world's second-biggest film market, which has been battered by the country's stringent zero-Covid policy. The highly-anticipated sequel...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Gas prices tumble to 15-month low. Sub-$3 could be next

The plunge in gasoline prices hit another milestone on Friday, with the national average sinking to the lowest level since September 2021. The sharp decline in pump prices is encouraging news for consumers after a year of high prices for groceries, rent and other essentials. A gallon of regular gas...
OHIO STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'Out of control': No one knows how much to tip

A new checkout trend is sweeping across America, making for an increasingly awkward experience: digital tip jars. You order a coffee, an ice cream, a salad or a slice of pizza and pay with your credit card or phone. Then, an employee standing behind the counter spins around a touch screen and slides it in front of you. The screen has a few suggested tip amounts -- usually 10%, 15% or 20%. There's also often an option to leave a custom tip or no tip at all.

