Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Delisting risks for China tech stocks averted as US gets 'historic' access to audit data
US regulators have gained full access to the audits of Chinese companies for the first time, reducing the threat that tech giants such as Alibaba and JD.com could be kicked off US stock exchanges. The announcement marks a major breakthrough in a yearslong standoff over how Chinese companies listed on...
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Millions of Americans Would Get $3,600 Payments in 2023 Under New Plan
Scores of Americans were lifted out of poverty thanks to 2021's expanded child tax credit. Whether it comes back in 2023 is another question.
Russia releases video of nuclear-capable ICBM being loaded into silo, following reports that US is preparing to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Russia said its video showed a "Yars"intercontinental ballistic missile being loaded into a silo launcher.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
The Grinch comes for retailers
Weaker-than-expected retail sales in November pummeled market sentiment on Thursday and raised the odds that the Federal Reserve's inflation-fighting interest rate hikes would push the economy into recession. What's happening: US retail sales, which measure the total amount of money that stores make from selling goods to customers, fell 0.6%...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Donald Trump's NFT superhero trading cards timed the market all wrong
Donald Trump's entrance into the NFT world came at the worst possible moment. The former president's hyped-up "major announcement" turned out to be a set of digital trading cards for $99 a pop, sparking widespread mockery from late-night hosts to even some Trump loyalists like Michael Flynn and Steve Bannon.
moneytalksnews.com
Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines
A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
After this week's Fed rate hike, where are mortgage rates headed?
The Federal Reserve hiked its benchmark lending rate this week for the seventh time this year, capping a year of intense pressure on the housing market that pushed mortgage rates above 7% for the first time since 2002. But now that the Fed has signaled a softer approach to cooling...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Scammers steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in shipments from US food suppliers, FBI warns
Cybercriminals have in recent months stolen hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of shipments from US food suppliers by placing fraudulent orders for milk products, the FBI and other federal agencies warned on Friday. The unnamed criminal groups set up email accounts impersonating top executives of food companies and convinced...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US State Department opens 'China House' to coordinate policy toward Beijing
The US State Department announced it is opening a "China House" on Friday which will serve as the convening point for US policy toward Beijing and boost the number of diplomats focused on the country. "China House will ensure the US government is able to responsibly manage our competition with...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
GOP congressman signals confidence in McCarthy capturing speakership: 'We will get there'
A Republican lawmaker on Sunday signaled confidence in House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy's ability to capture the speakership and move forward even as a number of conservative hard-liners are threatening to upend his bid. Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" that Republicans...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trump unveils plans to take on tech companies if he wins in 2024 in appeal to conservative base
Donald Trump vowed Thursday that if he is elected president again, he would ban federal money from being used to label speech as misinformation or disinformation, fire federal officials who have engaged in what he characterized as "domestic censorship," and punish universities engaging in "censorship activities" with cuts to federal funding.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Here's what's in the $858 billion defense bill
Congress has passed a bipartisan $858 billion defense bill that would give service members a hefty pay raise, bolster support for Ukraine and Taiwan, and rescind the US military's Covid-19 vaccine mandate. The Senate voted Thursday to pass the massive National Defense Authorization Act, known as the NDAA, with bipartisan...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'Avatar: The Way of Water' could be a 'life saver' for China's cinemas
James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" has premiered in China, 13 years after the original film took the country by storm. It's expected to be a shot in the arm for the world's second-biggest film market, which has been battered by the country's stringent zero-Covid policy. The highly-anticipated sequel...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Gas prices tumble to 15-month low. Sub-$3 could be next
The plunge in gasoline prices hit another milestone on Friday, with the national average sinking to the lowest level since September 2021. The sharp decline in pump prices is encouraging news for consumers after a year of high prices for groceries, rent and other essentials. A gallon of regular gas...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'Out of control': No one knows how much to tip
A new checkout trend is sweeping across America, making for an increasingly awkward experience: digital tip jars. You order a coffee, an ice cream, a salad or a slice of pizza and pay with your credit card or phone. Then, an employee standing behind the counter spins around a touch screen and slides it in front of you. The screen has a few suggested tip amounts -- usually 10%, 15% or 20%. There's also often an option to leave a custom tip or no tip at all.
Comments / 0