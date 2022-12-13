Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature a new addition to the Lions’ 2023 recruiting class, plus another intriguing name that hit the transfer market. Penn State landed commitment No. 20 in its 2023 recruiting class amidst a chaotic push to National Signing Day on Dec. 21 in St. Thomas More (Conn.) defensive end Joseph Mupoyi, writes Johnny McGonigal for PennLive. Mupoyi, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, has a four-star grade from On3 and three stars from 247Sports and Rivals. He is a three-star in the 247Sports composite and a four-star in the On3 consensus rankings.

