Pair of Penn State commits, top target enter Top247 rankings
Tuesday was a successful day for Penn State when it came to the latest Top247 rankings, as Reading (Pa.) Wyomissing offensive tackle J'ven Williams officially became a five-star recruit, according to 247Sports. It was also a noteworthy day for a pair of other Penn State commits and one of the...
nittanysportsnow.com
On3Sports Projects Kent State Transfer WR Dante Cephas to Penn State
On3.com is projecting Kent State transfer WR Dante Cephas to go to Penn State. Cephas, a former Penn Hills high school star who was in the same recruiting class as current Penn State players Daequan Hardy and Tank Smith, had an impressive four-year run with Kent State. His best season...
Penn State adds to 2023 recruiting class; Lions get a second chance to land West Virginia transfer wideout, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature a new addition to the Lions’ 2023 recruiting class, plus another intriguing name that hit the transfer market. Penn State landed commitment No. 20 in its 2023 recruiting class amidst a chaotic push to National Signing Day on Dec. 21 in St. Thomas More (Conn.) defensive end Joseph Mupoyi, writes Johnny McGonigal for PennLive. Mupoyi, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, has a four-star grade from On3 and three stars from 247Sports and Rivals. He is a three-star in the 247Sports composite and a four-star in the On3 consensus rankings.
State College
3-Star Defensive Lineman Flips Commitment to Penn State
Penn State football’s 2023 recruiting class landed its second commitment in as many days with a defensive lineman pledging to the Nittany Lions on Tuesday. Mason Robinson, a three-star prospect out out of the McDonogh School in Owings Mills, Maryland, announced his verbal commitment to Penn State on Twitter. Robinson decommitted from Northwestern Monday.
saturdaytradition.com
B1G QB named finalist for Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award
Three finalists have been announced for the sixth annual Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award, including one B1G quarterback. Sean Clifford, Penn State senior starting quarterback, is among the 3 finalists in line for the award that ‘honors exemplary leadership by a college player’. Along with...
aahsmountainecho.com
Marching band plans to play in Penn State’s basketball games
On Dec. 18 and 22, the marching band is set to play in the stands at Penn State’s men’s basketball games. Sunday Dec. 18 the band plans to perform at 10:00 a.m. and on Thursday Dec. 22 at 6:30 p.m. “We’ve played before in years past, and I’ve...
nittanysportsnow.com
A Breakdown of Penn State’s 2022-24 Recruiting Classes by Positions, Star Ratings
QUARTERBACKS (3) Drew Allar (2022 five-star) Beau Pribula (2022 three-star) Jaxon Smolik (2023 three-star) Nick Singleton (2022 five-star) Kaytron Allen (2022 four-star) London Montgomery (2023 four-star) WIDE RECEIVERS (6) Kaden Saunders (2022 four-star) Anthony Ivey (2022 four-star) Tyler Johnson (2022 three-star) Omari Evans (2022 three-star) Carmelo Taylor (2023 four-star) Cristian...
Central Dauphin’s Sammy Widnick makes college decision
It’s been a pretty good fall for Sammy Widnick. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Penn State trustees heard university’s diversity plan in secret 2021 gathering
STATE COLLEGE — Former Penn State President Eric Barron and members of the university’s Board of Trustees may have violated Pennsylvania’s open meetings law in early 2021, according to a “confidential” document obtained by Spotlight PA. According to the document — allegedly penned by one...
d9and10sports.com
Dec. 13, 2022 Wrestling: Clearfield, Curwensville Earn Wins
PHILIPSBURG, Pa. – Clearfield got five wins via pin in a 47-17 win over Philipsburg-Osceola. Earning falls were Patrick Knepp at 152, Carter Freeland at 172, Carter Chamberlain at 215, Cash Diehl at 107, and Colton Ryan at 127. Brady Collins (145) and Evan Davis (121) won by a...
New civilian complaint process goes live for State College police
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new process to file civilian complaints for the State College Police Department will be going live on Thursday, Dec. 15. The new process, developed by the Community Oversight Board, is an alternative and completely confidential way to file a complaint or voice a concern about the police department. The […]
therecord-online.com
Pa. awards more than $12M in Chesapeake Bay cleanup grants to counties, including Clinton
HARRISBURG, PA – Nearly three-dozen counties across Pennsylvania were awarded millions of dollars in grant funding this week to clean up local waterways that flow into the Chesapeake Bay, despite federal officials rejecting the commonwealth’s clean-up plan last month. On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)...
‘The Voice’ finalist Morgan Myles makes Williamsport proud
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Williamsport native Morgan Myles, the only female finalist on ‘The Voice,’ may not have won the competition, but she made her hometown proud. Last night was the finale of ‘The Voice’ on WBRE and unfortunately, Williamsport native Morgan Myles did not win. Myles began the singing competition with team Camila […]
therecord-online.com
NWS: Season’s first storm on its way!!
STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service office in State College Tuesday morning issued a winter storm watch for a promised storm heading towards central Pennsylvania, arriving in full force on Thursday:. WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING…. WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation possible....
Winter weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA
(WTAJ) — As a winter storm brings ice and snow across Central Pennsylvania on Thursday, Dec. 15, traffic accidents and vehicle crashes are being reported by local emergency services. A section of I-80 in Centre County was closed due to a vehicle accident. I-99 in Blair County was also closed for a short period of […]
East Shore Diner Relocates & Rebrands as Silver Scoop, Keeps the ‘Cheers’ Vibe Alive
A veritable institution of the Harrisburg community, East Shore Diner recently packed up and moved to its new plot of land in Silver Spring Township where it will reopen mid-2023 as Silver Scoop.
State College
Closings, Parking Restrictions and More Announced with Winter Storm Warning Issued for Centre County
Centre County is now under a winter storm warning from 1 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday and the anticipated snow and ice are causing closings, snow emergencies and highway restrictions. According to AccuWeather, the storm is expected to most likely bring between 3 and 6 inches of snow and...
abc27.com
Former Mifflin County Taco Bell building available
LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Taco Bell location is now on the market in Mifflin County. According to a listing by Bennett Williams Commercial real estate, the Lewistown building at 10405 US Highway 522 South is 1,600 square feet with a hood system and walk-in cooler/freezer. Pictures inside...
Winter storm causes closed roads, crashes in Centre County
Numerous crashes have been reported throughout the area.
Missing Bedford County woman found after two weeks
UPDATE — State police say 27-year-old Zoe Thomas of Everett was located on Wednesday, Dec. 13 after she was reported missing for two weeks. ORIGINAL STORY: BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The search is on for an Everett woman that was last seen in Altoona on Nov. 25. State police in Bedford are looking for […]
