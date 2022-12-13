ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

PennLive.com

Penn State adds to 2023 recruiting class; Lions get a second chance to land West Virginia transfer wideout, and more

Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature a new addition to the Lions’ 2023 recruiting class, plus another intriguing name that hit the transfer market. Penn State landed commitment No. 20 in its 2023 recruiting class amidst a chaotic push to National Signing Day on Dec. 21 in St. Thomas More (Conn.) defensive end Joseph Mupoyi, writes Johnny McGonigal for PennLive. Mupoyi, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, has a four-star grade from On3 and three stars from 247Sports and Rivals. He is a three-star in the 247Sports composite and a four-star in the On3 consensus rankings.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

3-Star Defensive Lineman Flips Commitment to Penn State

Penn State football’s 2023 recruiting class landed its second commitment in as many days with a defensive lineman pledging to the Nittany Lions on Tuesday. Mason Robinson, a three-star prospect out out of the McDonogh School in Owings Mills, Maryland, announced his verbal commitment to Penn State on Twitter. Robinson decommitted from Northwestern Monday.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

B1G QB named finalist for Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award

Three finalists have been announced for the sixth annual Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award, including one B1G quarterback. Sean Clifford, Penn State senior starting quarterback, is among the 3 finalists in line for the award that ‘honors exemplary leadership by a college player’. Along with...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

A Breakdown of Penn State’s 2022-24 Recruiting Classes by Positions, Star Ratings

QUARTERBACKS (3) Drew Allar (2022 five-star) Beau Pribula (2022 three-star) Jaxon Smolik (2023 three-star) Nick Singleton (2022 five-star) Kaytron Allen (2022 four-star) London Montgomery (2023 four-star) WIDE RECEIVERS (6) Kaden Saunders (2022 four-star) Anthony Ivey (2022 four-star) Tyler Johnson (2022 three-star) Omari Evans (2022 three-star) Carmelo Taylor (2023 four-star) Cristian...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
d9and10sports.com

Dec. 13, 2022 Wrestling: Clearfield, Curwensville Earn Wins

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. – Clearfield got five wins via pin in a 47-17 win over Philipsburg-Osceola. Earning falls were Patrick Knepp at 152, Carter Freeland at 172, Carter Chamberlain at 215, Cash Diehl at 107, and Colton Ryan at 127. Brady Collins (145) and Evan Davis (121) won by a...
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

New civilian complaint process goes live for State College police

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new process to file civilian complaints for the State College Police Department will be going live on Thursday, Dec. 15. The new process, developed by the Community Oversight Board, is an alternative and completely confidential way to file a complaint or voice a concern about the police department. The […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
therecord-online.com

Pa. awards more than $12M in Chesapeake Bay cleanup grants to counties, including Clinton

HARRISBURG, PA – Nearly three-dozen counties across Pennsylvania were awarded millions of dollars in grant funding this week to clean up local waterways that flow into the Chesapeake Bay, despite federal officials rejecting the commonwealth’s clean-up plan last month. On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

‘The Voice’ finalist Morgan Myles makes Williamsport proud

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Williamsport native Morgan Myles, the only female finalist on ‘The Voice,’ may not have won the competition, but she made her hometown proud. Last night was the finale of ‘The Voice’ on WBRE and unfortunately, Williamsport native Morgan Myles did not win. Myles began the singing competition with team Camila […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
therecord-online.com

NWS: Season’s first storm on its way!!

STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service office in State College Tuesday morning issued a winter storm watch for a promised storm heading towards central Pennsylvania, arriving in full force on Thursday:. WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING…. WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation possible....
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Winter weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA

(WTAJ) — As a winter storm brings ice and snow across Central Pennsylvania on Thursday, Dec. 15, traffic accidents and vehicle crashes are being reported by local emergency services. A section of I-80 in Centre County was closed due to a vehicle accident. I-99 in Blair County was also closed for a short period of […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Former Mifflin County Taco Bell building available

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Taco Bell location is now on the market in Mifflin County. According to a listing by Bennett Williams Commercial real estate, the Lewistown building at 10405 US Highway 522 South is 1,600 square feet with a hood system and walk-in cooler/freezer. Pictures inside...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Missing Bedford County woman found after two weeks

UPDATE — State police say 27-year-old Zoe Thomas of Everett was located on Wednesday, Dec. 13 after she was reported missing for two weeks. ORIGINAL STORY: BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The search is on for an Everett woman that was last seen in Altoona on Nov. 25. State police in Bedford are looking for […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA

