Horn Lake, MS

Saturday sports: Prep scores galore

Photo: Center Hill’s Madison Bush, shown in action against Horn Lake, led the Lady Mustangs in Saturday’s victory over Northpoint Christian. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Saturday, Dec. 17. Prep basketball. Holmes County Central 57, Hernando 46. DeSoto Central 81, Lafayette County 47. DeSoto Central: Josh Jackson 19, Player of the...
Friday sports: Basketball, soccer results

Photo: Damyia Cummings of Hernando is shown in Thursday’s game against DeSoto Central at the Shan Whiteside Classic, which continues Saturday. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Northpoint Christian 56, Magnolia Heights 39. Northpoint: Christian Gilliland 22, Grayson Alford 17. Gilliland named Player of the Game. Lewisburg 57, Senatobia 50. Lewisburg: Gage Haley...
Incident between fans causes basketball game to be cancelled

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A hectic night on the hardwood, in what started as a varsity boys’ matchup in basketball between Marked Tree and Osceola turned into something much different when fans were forced to leave the game. This came after there was an altercation between fans on Thursday,...
Former Southaven football player killed in Walls, MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christian Saulsberry died after being shot in the 7400 block of Church Road on Saturday. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, Saulsberry was shot in the leg and abdomen while at a birthday party. The 25-year-old died on the way to the hospital, police say. No one has been charged in […]
Defensive tackle Joshua Harris comes out of the portal to pick Ole Miss

Ole Miss landed its second commitment from the NCAA transfer portal in as many days Friday when North Carolina State defensive lineman Joshua Harris announced for the Rebels. Harris announced his commitment on the heels of an official visit to Ole Miss. He joins Central Florida linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste as portal tranfers to join the Ole Miss program.
Coldwater High School to close

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coldwater High School will be closing after the 2023-24 school year. Tate County School District was notified on December 12 of a ruling made in federal court where the judge fully granted the closure of the school. This court ruling affects students who attend Coldwater High...
Judge grants closure of Coldwater High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Earlier this week, a federal judge fully granted the closure of Coldwater High School. The school board for the Tate County School District decided to make the closure effective for the 2023-2024 school year. The ruling will displace the 7th-12th grade students to nearby schools. Officials with the school district say they […]
DeSoto County Schools names 2022 Teacher of the Year

DeSoto County Schools named Lorna Golden as 2022 Teacher of the Year. Golden teaches in the Health Science department at the DeSoto County Career Technology Center’s west campus. Golden said being named as teacher of the year is a reflection on all of the people that have helped her...
Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss Prediction: Texas Bowl

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss prediction for the December 28 matchup in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Rebels started 7-0 on the season, but a tough schedule led to an 8-4 finish during the regular season. Meanwhile, the Red Raiders rebounded from a 4-5 record by scoring wins over Kansas, Iowa State, and Oklahoma to earn a bowl bid.
Accident injures three in western DeSoto County

Three people, including a Town of Walls Police officer, were hurt late Thursday night in a crash in western DeSoto County. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at U.S. Highway 61 and Starlanding Road around 11 p.m. Thursday. The police officer and two others who were hurt in the crash were reportedly taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven for treatment. A spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Department said the injuries were not serious, however.
Horn Lake Police investigating Friday shooting

Police in Horn Lake are holding one person of interest in connection with a late afternoon shooting in the city that left one person in critical condition. Officers were called to the 7000 block of Hampton about 5:10 p.m. Friday on a report of shots being fired and a man lying in the street.
Police seek to find a missing juvenile

Southaven Police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile. Police say 15-year-old Malik Barrett left a location on South Cherry in Southaven and has not been seen or heard from since. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and his phone was found in a vehicle that was broken into in Olive Branch.
Webster County Man Arrested In Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Webster County man was recently arrested by Oxford Police. Oxford Police took a report of a suspicious person at a business located off the 400 block of Highway 278. Their investigation led to the arrest of Jarrod Womack of Mantee on Dec. 13. He is...
Arrest made related to shooting death of Christian Saulsberry

An arrest has been made related to the shooting death of Christian Saulsberry on Saturday morning. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department released the following:. At approximately 3:20am Saturday morning, DeSoto County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting call in the 7400 block of Church Rd in Walls. A 25 y/o male, identified as Christian Saulsberry, was shot in the abdomen and leg while attending a party. Saulsberry was pronounced deceased en route to the hospital.
