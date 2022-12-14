Read full article on original website
desotocountynews.com
Saturday sports: Prep scores galore
Photo: Center Hill’s Madison Bush, shown in action against Horn Lake, led the Lady Mustangs in Saturday’s victory over Northpoint Christian. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Saturday, Dec. 17. Prep basketball. Holmes County Central 57, Hernando 46. DeSoto Central 81, Lafayette County 47. DeSoto Central: Josh Jackson 19, Player of the...
desotocountynews.com
Friday sports: Basketball, soccer results
Photo: Damyia Cummings of Hernando is shown in Thursday’s game against DeSoto Central at the Shan Whiteside Classic, which continues Saturday. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Northpoint Christian 56, Magnolia Heights 39. Northpoint: Christian Gilliland 22, Grayson Alford 17. Gilliland named Player of the Game. Lewisburg 57, Senatobia 50. Lewisburg: Gage Haley...
desotocountynews.com
Former DeSoto County star, current CFL Football player Christian Saulsberry dies in shooting
Former Northpoint Christian star athlete Christian Saulsberry, who was currently playing in the Canadian Football League, died Saturday in a shooting. Please see the following statement from the Edmonton Elks Football Club regarding the death of running back Christian Saulsberry. EARLY SATURDAY MORNING, THE EDMONTON ELKS WERE DEVASTATED TO LEARN...
Kait 8
Incident between fans causes basketball game to be cancelled
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A hectic night on the hardwood, in what started as a varsity boys’ matchup in basketball between Marked Tree and Osceola turned into something much different when fans were forced to leave the game. This came after there was an altercation between fans on Thursday,...
Former Southaven football player killed in Walls, MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christian Saulsberry died after being shot in the 7400 block of Church Road on Saturday. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, Saulsberry was shot in the leg and abdomen while at a birthday party. The 25-year-old died on the way to the hospital, police say. No one has been charged in […]
Defensive tackle Joshua Harris comes out of the portal to pick Ole Miss
Ole Miss landed its second commitment from the NCAA transfer portal in as many days Friday when North Carolina State defensive lineman Joshua Harris announced for the Rebels. Harris announced his commitment on the heels of an official visit to Ole Miss. He joins Central Florida linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste as portal tranfers to join the Ole Miss program.
‘Everyone in Mississippi is a Mike Leach fan today’ Ole Miss couple remember night entertaining MSU head coach
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach loved history, specifically history about pirates, native Americans and the Civil War. Natchez, which is the oldest permanent settlement on the Mississippi River, has connections to all three of those history topics. Leach died at the age of 61 this week. He was looking...
actionnews5.com
Coldwater High School to close
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coldwater High School will be closing after the 2023-24 school year. Tate County School District was notified on December 12 of a ruling made in federal court where the judge fully granted the closure of the school. This court ruling affects students who attend Coldwater High...
Judge grants closure of Coldwater High School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Earlier this week, a federal judge fully granted the closure of Coldwater High School. The school board for the Tate County School District decided to make the closure effective for the 2023-2024 school year. The ruling will displace the 7th-12th grade students to nearby schools. Officials with the school district say they […]
DeSoto Times Today
DeSoto County Schools names 2022 Teacher of the Year
DeSoto County Schools named Lorna Golden as 2022 Teacher of the Year. Golden teaches in the Health Science department at the DeSoto County Career Technology Center’s west campus. Golden said being named as teacher of the year is a reflection on all of the people that have helped her...
southeasthoops.com
Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss Prediction: Texas Bowl
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss prediction for the December 28 matchup in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Rebels started 7-0 on the season, but a tough schedule led to an 8-4 finish during the regular season. Meanwhile, the Red Raiders rebounded from a 4-5 record by scoring wins over Kansas, Iowa State, and Oklahoma to earn a bowl bid.
Albany Herald
Inside Zach Arnett’s Abrupt Ascension at Mississippi State
Fox & Hound is a bar and grill nestled in the north Mississippi town of Southaven. There is nothing spectacular about it. It’s got a pool table or two, some dart boards and serves burgers, wings and buckets of cold beer.
Six new restaurants in the Memphis area
desotocountynews.com
Accident injures three in western DeSoto County
Three people, including a Town of Walls Police officer, were hurt late Thursday night in a crash in western DeSoto County. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at U.S. Highway 61 and Starlanding Road around 11 p.m. Thursday. The police officer and two others who were hurt in the crash were reportedly taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven for treatment. A spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Department said the injuries were not serious, however.
desotocountynews.com
Horn Lake Police investigating Friday shooting
Police in Horn Lake are holding one person of interest in connection with a late afternoon shooting in the city that left one person in critical condition. Officers were called to the 7000 block of Hampton about 5:10 p.m. Friday on a report of shots being fired and a man lying in the street.
desotocountynews.com
Police seek to find a missing juvenile
Southaven Police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile. Police say 15-year-old Malik Barrett left a location on South Cherry in Southaven and has not been seen or heard from since. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and his phone was found in a vehicle that was broken into in Olive Branch.
wtva.com
Webster County Man Arrested In Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Webster County man was recently arrested by Oxford Police. Oxford Police took a report of a suspicious person at a business located off the 400 block of Highway 278. Their investigation led to the arrest of Jarrod Womack of Mantee on Dec. 13. He is...
actionnews5.com
Arctic blast to arrive in the Mid-South as the official start of Winter kicks off Wednesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Winter is coming. The official start of Winter is marked by the Winter Solstice, which is also the shortest day of the year in terms of hours of sunlight. This year’s winter solstice will occur at 3:48 p.m. CST on Wednesday, December 21. And right...
desotocountynews.com
Arrest made related to shooting death of Christian Saulsberry
An arrest has been made related to the shooting death of Christian Saulsberry on Saturday morning. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department released the following:. At approximately 3:20am Saturday morning, DeSoto County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting call in the 7400 block of Church Rd in Walls. A 25 y/o male, identified as Christian Saulsberry, was shot in the abdomen and leg while attending a party. Saulsberry was pronounced deceased en route to the hospital.
hotelnewsresource.com
Southland Casino Hotel in West Memphis, Arkansas Completes $320 Million Expansion Including 320 Room Hotel
Southland Casino Hotel in West Memphis, Ark., is celebrating the completion of a $320 million dollar expansion, including a brand-new 300-room, 20-story hotel with 12 penthouse suites, and a 113,000-square-foot gaming floor that features 2,400 slot machines, 50 live table games and a variety of bars and dining options. The...
