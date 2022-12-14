LOS ANGELES -- - Trevor Moore scored the shootout winner for the second straight game, giving the Los Angeles Kings a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. Phillip Danault had a power-play goal and Jaret Anderson-Dolan also scored in regulation as the Kings won consecutive games for the first time since the end of their four-game win streak on Nov. 12 Pheonix Copley made 23 saves and had an assist, getting his fourth win in five games since he was called up to Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO