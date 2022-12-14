Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$200 And $400 Short-Term Checks For 600 Massachusetts HouseholdsC. HeslopMassachusetts State
Red Sox Discussing Contract With Star 3B Despite Having DeversOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Bridging The Graduation Gap For Low Income and First Generation College Students One Relationship at a TimeAmy Feind ReevesNeedham, MA
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Lakers' Anthony Davis likely to undergo MRI after injuring foot
LOS ANGELES -- Lakers star big man Anthony Davis suffered a right foot injury in Friday night's 126-108 win over the Denver Nuggets and did not return after halftime. Davis appeared to tweak his right foot after his lower leg collided with Nikola Jokic's leg while the two were in midair near the basket in the first quarter.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Anthony Davis to miss multiple weeks with foot injury, sources say
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis, who had been playing his most dominant basketball in years, is expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks with a right foot injury, sources told ESPN on Sunday. Davis underwent an MRI on Saturday after leaving Friday night's victory over the Denver Nuggets and...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Steph Curry, LeBron James lead NBA quotes of the week
Stephen Curry was in a funny foul situation and more from our NBA quotes of the week. "Any time the defender is asking you, 'Are you all right?' and the ref says, 'I didn't see anything,' that's a funny situation to be in." Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, on...
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Might Recognize Shaquille O’Neal’s Girlfriend
Since he became Rookie of the Year in 1992 with the Orlando Magic, Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal has been a force. The Newark, N.J., native used his stellar basketball career to create multiple businesses and to star in even more brand endorsements. But, as it turns out, even basketball icons have trouble finding love out in these streets.
ABC7 Los Angeles
With Kawhi Leonard back, what other questions do the Clippers need to answer?
Kawhi Leonard brought the ball up the Crypto.com Arena floor before stopping and popping a 3-pointer on a backpedaling Jaylen Brown. Seconds later, Leonard snatched a one-handed rebound in traffic before going down the court and sinking a short driving hook shot. In the span of 30 seconds, Leonard gave...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Kings get second straight shootout win, beat Sharks 3-2
LOS ANGELES -- - Trevor Moore scored the shootout winner for the second straight game, giving the Los Angeles Kings a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. Phillip Danault had a power-play goal and Jaret Anderson-Dolan also scored in regulation as the Kings won consecutive games for the first time since the end of their four-game win streak on Nov. 12 Pheonix Copley made 23 saves and had an assist, getting his fourth win in five games since he was called up to Los Angeles.
ABC7 Los Angeles
NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, biggest December games left
The big news of the week in the hockey world was Alex Ovechkin scoring a hat trick against the Chicago Blackhawks to reach 800 goals, becoming the third player in NHL history to do so. As Ovi has been on this recent goal-scoring heater, his Washington Capitals have won eight of their last 11 games. How high did the Caps rise in this week's Power Rankings?
ABC7 Los Angeles
Ducks visit the Oilers after Klingberg's 2-goal game
Anaheim Ducks (7-20-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (17-13-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Edmonton Oilers after John Klingberg's two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens in the Ducks' 5-2 win. Edmonton is 17-13-0 overall and 3-2-0 against the Pacific Division....
ABC7 Los Angeles
Kings' Trevor Moore signs five-year, $21 million extension
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Los Angeles Kings forward Trevor Moore agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $21 million on Thursday. Moore, a Southern California native acquired in a trade with Toronto in February 2020, is now under contract through the 2027-28 season at an average annual value of $4.2 million per season.
