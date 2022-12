Senior year is the one of the most exciting and tense times for high school students and their families. By this time of year, they wait on pins and needles hoping that the demands of courses, clubs and competitions have paid off. Some 903 students breathed a sigh of relief when they received emails Dec. 14 announcing they had earned Early Decision admission to Emory University’s undergraduate Class of 2027.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO