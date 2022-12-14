Read full article on original website
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:15 p.m. EST
‘Avatar 2’ makes waves with $134 million domestic debut. “Avatar: The Way of Water” didn’t make quite as big of a splash as many assumed it would, but James Cameron’s big budget spectacle still helped breathe life into the box office this weekend. Sunday studio estimates say the sequel earned $134 million from North American theaters and $300.5 million internationally. Expectations were enormous for “Avatar 2,” which carried a reported price tag of over $350 million. The film faced the pressure of following up the highest grossing film of all time over a decade later and the daunting task of propping up an exhibition business that’s still far from normal.
US judge blocks Biden bid to end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. The judge in Texas on Thursday stayed the termination until legal challenges by Texas and Missouri are settled but didn’t order the policy reinstated and the impact on the program wasn’t immediately clear. Under President Donald Trump, about 70,000 asylum-seekers were forced to wait in Mexico for U.S. hearings under the policy introduced in January 2019, which President Joe Biden suspended on his first day in office. The same judge ordered it reinstated last year but the U.S. Supreme Court overturned that ruling and sent the policy back for reconsideration.
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
Five things to know about the end of Title 42
When a federal judge in November declared Title 42 illegal, “with great reluctance” he allowed the Biden administration to keep implementing the border management policy for five weeks. Those five weeks end Wednesday, and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will no longer have the tool it used to expel 78,477 foreign nationals in October. […]
Jan. 6 committee prepares to deliver its judgment on Donald Trump
The select panel has its final public meeting scheduled for Monday afternoon and plans to release the first components of its final report.
Rocket Lab set for takeoff on new era of launches in Virginia
Following more than two years of delays, NASA and Rocket Lab aim to open up a new launch pad with smoke and flame today as the company’s first Electron rocket will launch from the U.S., at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. The mission, aptly named “Virginia is for Launch Lovers,” (a play on the…
Iran Authorities Arrest Actress of Oscar-Winning Movie
"Iranian authorities arrested one of the country’s most renowned actresses Saturday on charges of spreading falsehoods about nationwide protests that grip the country, state media said.The report by IRNA said Taraneh Alidoosti, star of the Oscar-winning movie “The Salesman,” was detained a week after she made a post on Instagram expressing solidarity with the first man recently executed for crimes allegedly committed during the protests.The announcement is the latest in a series of celebrity arrests, that have included footballers, actors and influencers, in response to their open display of support for anti-government demonstrations now in their third monthAccording to the...
Russia releases video of nuclear-capable ICBM being loaded into silo, following reports that US is preparing to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Russia said its video showed a "Yars"intercontinental ballistic missile being loaded into a silo launcher.
2022 Notebook: A seismic reversal in U.S. abortion rights
After decades of abortion rights, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and suddenly abortion was illegal in parts of the country. The months leading up to the momentous decision were marked by states passing “trigger bans,” which would go into effect if the high court ruled. Adding to the political intrigue, the decision was leaked several weeks before it was officially released, leading to an investigation into the source of the leak. When the decision came down in June, women across the U.S. suddenly found themselves living in states where abortion wasn’t legal. Abortion opponents heralded a monumental victory in their fight to , while abortion rights supporters mobilized to help women travel to places where they could get an abortion if they needed it.
Jewish festival of lights begins in Ukraine as battles rage
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Jews in Ukraine waging a “war between darkness and light” lit a giant menorah on Sunday night to start the eight-day Hanukkah holiday as tens of thousands remained without electricity and Russia’s nearly 10-month war produced new victims. Dozens gathered in Maidan Independence Square in the capital, Kyiv, at sundown to light the first candle of what local Jewish leaders say is Europe’s tallest menorah. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko joined ambassadors from Israel, the United States, Japan, Poland, Canada and France in a ceremony organized by the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine. They sang...
