Charlottesville, VA

cbs19news

Some CHS students receive laptops

CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In September, Innovative Software Solutions and WillowTree put on the Drive Fore STEM golf tournament, which raised $200,000. The money was then used to help area students, which Innovative Software Solutions founder Charlie Rogers says shows a lot about the Charlottesville community. "What I found...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Logan Taylor latest UVA O-lineman to enter transfer portal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Offensive tackle Logan Taylor becomes the latest offensive lineman to hit the NCAA transfer portal following the departure of offensive line coach Garrett Tujague. Wahoos247 first reported Taylor entered his name in the portal on Friday. This follows offensive guard John Paul Flores as the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Season Treatings at UVA Health

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Children's Hospital hosted its annual "Seasons Treatings" event on Thursday. It's an opportunity for parents to go Christmas shopping on the pediatric level. Brady’s Toy Drive donated toys, and now families and volunteers are able to go shopping for Christmas for...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Santa Home Invasion: A Surprise

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Morgan in the Morning listeners nominated a local family to receive a surprise from Santa. The two grandmas who nominated the family took them to breakfast and then the show began. While the family was out there were about 30 minutes to decorate the house with a tree and presents donated by listeners.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
schillingshow.com

VIDEO: Albemarle High School fight plight, “Round 2”

Just a day after a large brawl at Albemarle High School was publicized by The Schilling Show, another fight has been captured on video. This time, the altercation was one-on-one and took place at around 1:45 PM. Several faculty members were engaged in disengaging the combatants. The culture of violence...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cvilletomorrow.org

At least one Albemarle County classroom might now require masks

385 of our subscribers donate to help sustain local news. Can you help us get to 500? Join our year-end campaign today. A handful of disabled students in Virginia won the right to request that their schools require their peers and teachers wear masks — and one of those students is in Albemarle County.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg principal of E. C. Glass High School announces retirement

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — After 23 years with Lynchburg City Schools (LCS), Principal Rose Flaugher of E. C. Glass High School announced her retirement at the end of the 2022-23 school year. “I want to express my gratitude to the students, teachers, staff, and E. C. Glass community. You...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

CBS19 Stockings program boosts Salvation Army's gift giving

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Dozens of area teens will have a brighter holiday thanks to the CBS19 Stockings program, which is put on in partnership with the Salvation Army. The program collected gifts and winter necessities for 91 teenage boys and 91 teenage girls. These gifts will be delivered...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville Police Respond to Shooting

Police responded to a shooting at roughly 2:20 a.m. on 14th St. NW. Police say they found a male victim with a gunshot wound, and that person was taken to the hospital. Police say they will have more officers in the area as they investigate. There is no information about any arrests, or the condition of the victim. Stay with CBS19 News for updates as the story develops.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
schillingshow.com

VIDEO: Violent hallway brawl at Albemarle County High School

Another day, another fight at Albemarle High School (AHS). While most such incidents are suppressed by Albemarle County Public Schools’ (ACPS) administration, occasionally, the truth gets out. This fight took place in the hallway of Albemarle County High School leading into the cafeteria, at approximately 12:55 PM on December...
cbs19news

Large structure fire destroys trailer home

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle Fire Rescue responded to a trailer home caught in the flames around 3:09 am on Saturday. Both career and volunteer firefighters were dispatched from Albemarle County to the 4100 block of Deanna Lane in Schuyler. At the scene, crews found the home's only occupant evacuated safely with no injuries.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Open Doors shelter extends hours for inclement weather

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With freezing rain and sleet falling throughout the day on Thursday, Open Doors thermal shelter in Harrisonburg remained open throughout the day to provide a warm and safe place for Harrisonburg’s homeless population. Open Doors is typically just an overnight shelter but made the change...
HARRISONBURG, VA

