Some CHS students receive laptops
CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In September, Innovative Software Solutions and WillowTree put on the Drive Fore STEM golf tournament, which raised $200,000. The money was then used to help area students, which Innovative Software Solutions founder Charlie Rogers says shows a lot about the Charlottesville community. "What I found...
Logan Taylor latest UVA O-lineman to enter transfer portal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Offensive tackle Logan Taylor becomes the latest offensive lineman to hit the NCAA transfer portal following the departure of offensive line coach Garrett Tujague. Wahoos247 first reported Taylor entered his name in the portal on Friday. This follows offensive guard John Paul Flores as the...
UVA Football Notes: Butler returning for another season with Cavaliers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Another boost for the Virginia defensive line after Kam Butler announced he will return to UVA for his sixth season of college football. Butler made his announcement via Instagram, a week after the NCAA granted UVA players who had exhausted their eligibility an extra season.
Season Treatings at UVA Health
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Children's Hospital hosted its annual "Seasons Treatings" event on Thursday. It's an opportunity for parents to go Christmas shopping on the pediatric level. Brady’s Toy Drive donated toys, and now families and volunteers are able to go shopping for Christmas for...
Santa Home Invasion: A Surprise
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Morgan in the Morning listeners nominated a local family to receive a surprise from Santa. The two grandmas who nominated the family took them to breakfast and then the show began. While the family was out there were about 30 minutes to decorate the house with a tree and presents donated by listeners.
Schools in Virginia ask judge to nix bullying lawsuit over racist remark
Albemarle County School Board ask judge to nix bullying lawsuit filed by a former assistant principal over racist remark
VIDEO: Albemarle High School fight plight, “Round 2”
Just a day after a large brawl at Albemarle High School was publicized by The Schilling Show, another fight has been captured on video. This time, the altercation was one-on-one and took place at around 1:45 PM. Several faculty members were engaged in disengaging the combatants. The culture of violence...
Rockingham County Schools investigating field trip that left some parents upset
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools’ (RCPS) Central Office is investigating a field trip that was taken last week to JMU’s Forbes Center for the Performing Arts after some parents have raised concerns. On Dec. 8, 3rd grade students from several county schools were taken to...
At least one Albemarle County classroom might now require masks
385 of our subscribers donate to help sustain local news. Can you help us get to 500? Join our year-end campaign today. A handful of disabled students in Virginia won the right to request that their schools require their peers and teachers wear masks — and one of those students is in Albemarle County.
Stay Local, Play Local: Winter Wander
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Stay Local, Play Local segment, Joe Hanning with Boar's Head Resort talks about this year's Winter Wander. For more information, click here.
Lynchburg principal of E. C. Glass High School announces retirement
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — After 23 years with Lynchburg City Schools (LCS), Principal Rose Flaugher of E. C. Glass High School announced her retirement at the end of the 2022-23 school year. “I want to express my gratitude to the students, teachers, staff, and E. C. Glass community. You...
CBS19 Stockings program boosts Salvation Army's gift giving
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Dozens of area teens will have a brighter holiday thanks to the CBS19 Stockings program, which is put on in partnership with the Salvation Army. The program collected gifts and winter necessities for 91 teenage boys and 91 teenage girls. These gifts will be delivered...
Charlottesville Police Respond to Shooting
Police responded to a shooting at roughly 2:20 a.m. on 14th St. NW. Police say they found a male victim with a gunshot wound, and that person was taken to the hospital. Police say they will have more officers in the area as they investigate. There is no information about any arrests, or the condition of the victim. Stay with CBS19 News for updates as the story develops.
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”. Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.”...
VIDEO: Violent hallway brawl at Albemarle County High School
Another day, another fight at Albemarle High School (AHS). While most such incidents are suppressed by Albemarle County Public Schools’ (ACPS) administration, occasionally, the truth gets out. This fight took place in the hallway of Albemarle County High School leading into the cafeteria, at approximately 12:55 PM on December...
Louisa man charged with filming another man in a Sheetz bathroom
A Louisa man has been arrested on charges related to two incidents that occurred earlier this year, including one involving him allegedly filming another man in a gas station bathroom.
Conservative lobbying group files class action lawsuit against UVA Health
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A conservative group in Virginia has filed a class action lawsuit against the University of Virginia Health System over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The Family Foundation’s complaint alleges when the hospital implemented the mandate, it made a list of faiths that would be allowed to...
Large structure fire destroys trailer home
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle Fire Rescue responded to a trailer home caught in the flames around 3:09 am on Saturday. Both career and volunteer firefighters were dispatched from Albemarle County to the 4100 block of Deanna Lane in Schuyler. At the scene, crews found the home's only occupant evacuated safely with no injuries.
Open Doors shelter extends hours for inclement weather
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With freezing rain and sleet falling throughout the day on Thursday, Open Doors thermal shelter in Harrisonburg remained open throughout the day to provide a warm and safe place for Harrisonburg’s homeless population. Open Doors is typically just an overnight shelter but made the change...
