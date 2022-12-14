MEXICO CITY (AP) — Maybe it was the grasshoppers or the tequila, perhaps the combination of both, but the altitude of Mexico City did not affect Jimmy Butler. Butler scored 15 of his 26 points in the second half and the Miami Heat extended their winning streak to four, beating the San Antonio Spurs 111-101 on Saturday in the first NBA game in Mexico City since 2019.

MIAMI, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO