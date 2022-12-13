ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingwood, WV

mountaineersports.com

WVU Football loses another key starter

MORGANTOWN, WV—-According to sources West Virginia Mountaineer kicker Casey Legg has announced his retirement from football. He apparently is not entering the portal like other players. He has made the decision to leave football entirely. “I am officially retired” Legg said to Metro News. Legg is a native...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Farrell Files: Is a Difference Maker Coming to West Virginia Football?

What’s going on with WVU recruiting and in the portal? Here’s my latest Farrell Files for West Virginia. LB Amari Gainer is on campus and the staff hopes to close down the FSU transfer if they can. Gainer also likes Cincinnati, as well as Colorado and North Carolina, but it seems the Bearcats are the worry here if he leaves uncommitted. Gainer was injured much of this season but has experience and is a great, and I mean great, lockerroom leader. The hope is to plug him into the defense and have him help keep everyone on defense on the same page in a must year for Neal Brown.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Scarlet Nation

West Virginia freshmen put trust in Huggins plan in return

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was in the mist of a disappointing season when he gathered his true freshman class together. The message was a simple one. While there was going to be plenty of change on the roster with a number of seniors and others planning to exit through the transfer portal it was critical to make sure the core of the perceived future of the roster would remain in-tact.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Former State Player of the Year Visits West Virginia

West Virginia native J.J. Roberts is in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Following a three-year stint with Wake Forest that saw the talented cornerback tally 44 tackles and one interception, he decided it was in his best interest to look elsewhere to finish his collegiate career. Earlier this evening, Roberts shared...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Graham Harrell Takes New Job

(Photo via WVU Athletics) Well, Graham Harrell’s stint in Morgantown was short lived. After one season with the Mountaineers, Harrell will be leaving WVU and accepting a job with the Purdue Boilermakers, per Adam Rittenburg of ESPN. West Virginia accumulated 31 points per game, 228 passing yards per game,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvpublic.org

Fairmont Becomes The 18th City In W.Va. To Pass A Fairness Law

Fairmont joins 17 other cities statewide to have passed a Fairness Law. The vote on Monday was 7-2. Monongah, also in Marion County, enacted its ordinance in September. Bolivar, in Jefferson County, enacted one in April. Keyser and South Charleston enacted theirs last year. The laws protect LGBTQ people from...
FAIRMONT, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Student concerns grow after recent violence near campus

Haley Roth, a junior biochemistry major at WVU, said she feels unsafe living alone near campus in light of recent violent crimes in downtown Morgantown. This semester alone, there have been at least three reported shootings on or near High Street, where many students spend their time during the weekend.
MORGANTOWN, WV
weelunk.com

The West Virginia Pepperoni Roll

You might recall pepperoni roll day at school. It was the one time everyone ate hot lunch because the pepperoni rolls were too good to pass up. Or, maybe you sold pepperoni rolls as a fundraiser for a sports team or the high school band. Maybe your family even handmade pepperoni rolls to eat at home.
FAIRMONT, WV
skisoutheast.com

Another Ski Resort Opens this Weekend in WV

Another West Virginia ski resort will be opening this weekend for the 2022/2023 season, as Canaan Valley Resort in Tucker County officially begins providing skiing and snowboarding, on Saturday, December 17, while Winterplace Ski Resort in Raleigh County will be offering seven days a week on slope operations, beginning Friday, December 16.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Buckhannon man charged for shooting neighbor

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County man has been charged after authorities said he shot his neighbor. Officers were dispatched to a home in Buckhannon on Tuesday in reference to a man being shot, according to a criminal complaint. Authorities spoke with 70-year-old Charles Wolford who said the victim,...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Truck on its side impacts traffic on I-68

HAZLETON, W.Va (WDTV) - A single-truck accident on I-68 has one lane shut down westbound. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. at mile marker 29 westbound on I-68 in Hazelton, according to the Preston County 911 Center. The truck was the only vehicle involved in the accident. One lane...
HAZELTON, WV
WDTV

Sinkhole causes issues in Star City

STAR CITY, W.Va (WDTV) - A large sinkhole is causing problems in Star City. Currently, the West Virginia Department of Highways and Star City are in conflict as to which party is going to take care of the growing problem. It is located at the former Texas Roadhouse in Star...
STAR CITY, WV
WDTV

WVDOT highway crews gearing up to battle snow and ice

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Transportation highway crews are gearing up to battle snow and ice as the first ice storm of the season is predicted to hit parts of West Virginia Wednesday night. “We’re already making arrangements for staffing,” said West Virginia Division of Highways District...
HARDY COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Rain and ice this morning, cloudy, cool weekend!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rain will push through the lowlands, and freezing rain will lift through the mountains, this morning and afternoon. As for what happens after the precipitation leaves, and what the weekend will be like, find out in the video above!. A cold front is lifting into West...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV

