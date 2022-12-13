Read full article on original website
mountaineersports.com
WVU Football loses another key starter
MORGANTOWN, WV—-According to sources West Virginia Mountaineer kicker Casey Legg has announced his retirement from football. He apparently is not entering the portal like other players. He has made the decision to leave football entirely. “I am officially retired” Legg said to Metro News. Legg is a native...
wvsportsnow.com
Farrell Files: Is a Difference Maker Coming to West Virginia Football?
What’s going on with WVU recruiting and in the portal? Here’s my latest Farrell Files for West Virginia. LB Amari Gainer is on campus and the staff hopes to close down the FSU transfer if they can. Gainer also likes Cincinnati, as well as Colorado and North Carolina, but it seems the Bearcats are the worry here if he leaves uncommitted. Gainer was injured much of this season but has experience and is a great, and I mean great, lockerroom leader. The hope is to plug him into the defense and have him help keep everyone on defense on the same page in a must year for Neal Brown.
Scarlet Nation
West Virginia freshmen put trust in Huggins plan in return
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was in the mist of a disappointing season when he gathered his true freshman class together. The message was a simple one. While there was going to be plenty of change on the roster with a number of seniors and others planning to exit through the transfer portal it was critical to make sure the core of the perceived future of the roster would remain in-tact.
voiceofmotown.com
Former State Player of the Year Visits West Virginia
West Virginia native J.J. Roberts is in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Following a three-year stint with Wake Forest that saw the talented cornerback tally 44 tackles and one interception, he decided it was in his best interest to look elsewhere to finish his collegiate career. Earlier this evening, Roberts shared...
voiceofmotown.com
Graham Harrell Takes New Job
(Photo via WVU Athletics) Well, Graham Harrell’s stint in Morgantown was short lived. After one season with the Mountaineers, Harrell will be leaving WVU and accepting a job with the Purdue Boilermakers, per Adam Rittenburg of ESPN. West Virginia accumulated 31 points per game, 228 passing yards per game,...
wvpublic.org
Fairmont Becomes The 18th City In W.Va. To Pass A Fairness Law
Fairmont joins 17 other cities statewide to have passed a Fairness Law. The vote on Monday was 7-2. Monongah, also in Marion County, enacted its ordinance in September. Bolivar, in Jefferson County, enacted one in April. Keyser and South Charleston enacted theirs last year. The laws protect LGBTQ people from...
UPDATE: School cancelled for Harmon School, 2 Hour Delay to remain in effect for all other Randolph County Schools
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Randolph County students will see a late arrival for Thursday’s regular school day. Per a Wednesday night announcement from Randolph County Schools, the county’s schools system will operate on a 2 Hour Delay schedule on Thursday. The announcement comes ahead of anticipated...
Daily Athenaeum
Student concerns grow after recent violence near campus
Haley Roth, a junior biochemistry major at WVU, said she feels unsafe living alone near campus in light of recent violent crimes in downtown Morgantown. This semester alone, there have been at least three reported shootings on or near High Street, where many students spend their time during the weekend.
weelunk.com
The West Virginia Pepperoni Roll
You might recall pepperoni roll day at school. It was the one time everyone ate hot lunch because the pepperoni rolls were too good to pass up. Or, maybe you sold pepperoni rolls as a fundraiser for a sports team or the high school band. Maybe your family even handmade pepperoni rolls to eat at home.
skisoutheast.com
Another Ski Resort Opens this Weekend in WV
Another West Virginia ski resort will be opening this weekend for the 2022/2023 season, as Canaan Valley Resort in Tucker County officially begins providing skiing and snowboarding, on Saturday, December 17, while Winterplace Ski Resort in Raleigh County will be offering seven days a week on slope operations, beginning Friday, December 16.
WDTV
Buckhannon man charged for shooting neighbor
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County man has been charged after authorities said he shot his neighbor. Officers were dispatched to a home in Buckhannon on Tuesday in reference to a man being shot, according to a criminal complaint. Authorities spoke with 70-year-old Charles Wolford who said the victim,...
connect-bridgeport.com
New Taproom Scheduled to Open in 2023 in Fairmont as Stumptown Ales to Expand with Second Location
According to WBOY, West Virginia brewing company Stumptown Ales announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday that it would be expanding. its operation to Fairmont. The new taproom, located at 306 1/2 Merchan St. in Fairmont, will be the second Stumptown Ales location, with the original located in Davis, West Virginia.
WDTV
Truck on its side impacts traffic on I-68
HAZLETON, W.Va (WDTV) - A single-truck accident on I-68 has one lane shut down westbound. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. at mile marker 29 westbound on I-68 in Hazelton, according to the Preston County 911 Center. The truck was the only vehicle involved in the accident. One lane...
WDTV
Sinkhole causes issues in Star City
STAR CITY, W.Va (WDTV) - A large sinkhole is causing problems in Star City. Currently, the West Virginia Department of Highways and Star City are in conflict as to which party is going to take care of the growing problem. It is located at the former Texas Roadhouse in Star...
WDTV
WVDOT highway crews gearing up to battle snow and ice
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Transportation highway crews are gearing up to battle snow and ice as the first ice storm of the season is predicted to hit parts of West Virginia Wednesday night. “We’re already making arrangements for staffing,” said West Virginia Division of Highways District...
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County Man Who Owned, Operated His Own Business, Terry Lynn Rebrook, Passes Away at 78
Terry Lynn Rebrook, 78, of Clarksburg, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022 at his home. He was born on March 14, 1944 in Clarksburg, a son of the late Oran Dennis Rebrook and Greta Arabella Moore Rebrook. He is survived by his two children, Kristi Ryan and her husband...
Man donates $10 million to Davis & Elkins College’s capital campaign
Davis & Elkins College received a large gift towards their Creating Home: It Takes a Village Campaign, which will improve campus housing.
Longstanding Chick-fil-A Location Permanently Closing After 32 Years
The closure is said to have come as a surprise to local residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WBOY.com, OxfordEagle.com, and WFMZ.com.
MSN says this is West Virginia’s best hole-in-the-wall restaurant
MSN released a list of the "most brilliant hole-in-the-wall restaurant" in each state, and it features a Marion County deli.
WDTV
Rain and ice this morning, cloudy, cool weekend!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rain will push through the lowlands, and freezing rain will lift through the mountains, this morning and afternoon. As for what happens after the precipitation leaves, and what the weekend will be like, find out in the video above!. A cold front is lifting into West...
