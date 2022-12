Jackie Pippett enjoyed some memorable moments during her high school basketball career at Ankeny Centennial. She’s had quite a few at the collegiate level, too. For the second time in her career, Pippett has been named the ICCAC women’s basketball player of the week. A sophomore post player at North Iowa Area Community College, she earned the weekly honor for the week of Dec. 5-11, sharing the honor with Kirkwood’s Jada Devine.

ANKENY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO