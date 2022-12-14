ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WSTC votes in favor of switching to pay-per-mile charge for Washington drivers, rather than gas tax

 4 days ago
OLYMPIA, Wash. — One of the reasons why gas may be expensive in your area is because Washington has the third-highest gas tax in the nation.

On Tuesday, the Washington State Transportation Commission voted unanimously to recommend replacing that high gas tax we all pay at the pump with a per-mile charge.

The commission calls it the road usage charge, or RUC.

The commission, which reviews and assesses the state’s transportation system, recommended to lawmakers that all vehicle owners would pay at least 2 and a half cents for every mile they drive, beginning in 2027.

This is far from a done deal — but here’s the concept behind all this.

Washington drivers pay 49 cents in tax for every gallon of gas they buy now.

But because there are so many more electric cars and fuel-efficient cars on the roads, people are buying less fuel than they used to — and that means less money paid at the pump for gas taxes.

The WSTC recommended Tuesday that drivers averaging 25 miles per gallon or higher, may be able to volunteer to pay by the mile, as soon as next year.

The state would waive the $225 registration fee for all-electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles when drivers pay for road usage by the mile.

The commission has been conducting statewide testing and research on the RUC, with 748 volunteer drivers for the last 10 years.

Supporters argue a pay-per-mile system could ultimately mean modest cost savings to low-income drivers who don’t drive long distances.

The RUC will be debated by lawmakers after the new year.

Gary Wikum
4d ago

If you live in a border town like Lewiston and Clarkston how are you going to separate the Idaho miles from the Washington miles? How about vacation miles when destination’s are hundreds of out of state miles

Sean
4d ago

So the first time in history that the Washington government drops a tax… I highly doubt it since it is set to jump to .90 cents per gallon come January. And the tag fees we pay every year are supposed to be only $35 by a vote of the people and see how that turned out. Ya keep voting Democrat and ya might as well just sign your paycheck over to them.

Scott Hand
4d ago

I’m sure Jay and Silent Bob will just drop the gas tax too right? I’ve yet to see a tax in this state dropped by Democrats

