ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
munaluchi

Comments / 0

Related
munaluchi

So This Is Love: A Romance Filled Styled Shoot

Featured in MunaLuchi Bridal Magazine, Issue No. 27, Noadia Valsin of Memorable Event Design and her ultimate dream team of wedding vendors create an intimate scene of timeless luxury and romance. From beautiful soft drapery to regal black and gold furniture framed by baby’s breath, white roses and orchids, their...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
munaluchi

Stylish + Romantic Engagement Session At The Ringling Museum

For all the singles who are still looking for “The One,” going on a destination vacation with friends might just be the best choice ever!. Teaka and Maitland are perfect examples of featured couples that have found love unexpectedly in paradise! After meeting in The Bahamas and long-distance dating, the two eventually agreed that marriage was in their future. With photographer Omaria McCrae giving us all a sneak peek into the stylish life of this fearless couple, we got a chance to go behind the scenes at the gorgeous Ringling Musem of Art to see how Teaka and Maitland showed off their romantic “Black In Love” engagement session.
FLORIDA STATE
munaluchi

A Vintage Bride at Golden Hour Styled Shoot in Somerset, NJ

Featured in MunaLuchi Bridal magazine, Issue No. 27, this styled shoot showcases a vintage bride with natural dreads and glowing chocolate skin at golden hour. Abbey Cher of BeYouDcor conceptualized this vintage bridal shoot after searching for inspiration showing brides with natural locs. She shares, “I could not for the life of me find many at all.” Influenced by the lack of imagery she found, Abigail set out to create her own shoot celebrating Black brides.
munaluchi

munaluchi

3K+
Followers
994
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT

A multicultural wedding publication providing daily inspiration, wedding advice and wedding resources.

 https://munaluchibridal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy