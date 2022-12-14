Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
So This Is Love: A Romance Filled Styled Shoot
Featured in MunaLuchi Bridal Magazine, Issue No. 27, Noadia Valsin of Memorable Event Design and her ultimate dream team of wedding vendors create an intimate scene of timeless luxury and romance. From beautiful soft drapery to regal black and gold furniture framed by baby’s breath, white roses and orchids, their...
Stylish + Romantic Engagement Session At The Ringling Museum
For all the singles who are still looking for “The One,” going on a destination vacation with friends might just be the best choice ever!. Teaka and Maitland are perfect examples of featured couples that have found love unexpectedly in paradise! After meeting in The Bahamas and long-distance dating, the two eventually agreed that marriage was in their future. With photographer Omaria McCrae giving us all a sneak peek into the stylish life of this fearless couple, we got a chance to go behind the scenes at the gorgeous Ringling Musem of Art to see how Teaka and Maitland showed off their romantic “Black In Love” engagement session.
Coterie Retreat 2022: Sandals Montego Bay Hosts Speakers’ VIP Dinner Under The Stars
On Sunday, December 4th, 2022, speakers presenting at this year’s Coterie Retreat were transported to the luxurious Sandals Montego Bay, Jamaica for a pre-conference VIP Dinner Under the Stars. “Love is all you need at Sandals.”. – Marsha-Ann Donaldson-Brown, Sandals Resorts’ Director of Romance. Arriving from Coterie Retreat...
A Vintage Bride at Golden Hour Styled Shoot in Somerset, NJ
Featured in MunaLuchi Bridal magazine, Issue No. 27, this styled shoot showcases a vintage bride with natural dreads and glowing chocolate skin at golden hour. Abbey Cher of BeYouDcor conceptualized this vintage bridal shoot after searching for inspiration showing brides with natural locs. She shares, “I could not for the life of me find many at all.” Influenced by the lack of imagery she found, Abigail set out to create her own shoot celebrating Black brides.
