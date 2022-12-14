ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S.F. Elections Director will likely be offered his job after all

By Adam Shanks, Kevin N. Hume/Examiner file photo
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 4 days ago
John Arntz will remain director of San Francisco’s Department of Elections after the Elections Commission reversed its decision to open the job. Kevin N. Hume/Examiner file photo

San Francisco’s Elections Commission quickly forfeited a game of chicken with the Board of Supervisors.

The six-member Elections Commission on Monday reversed its previous decision to open a broad search for an elections director, rather than hand the current director, John Arntz, a new five-year term at the helm.

After voting 4-2 last month to launch a full search for a director, the Elections Commission capitulated in the face of criticism Monday night and plans to offer Arntz the job after all. Mission Local reported Tuesday that Arntz intends to accept the offer, assuming the commission votes in January to approve his next term.

That decision appeared to stave off a confrontation with the Board of Supervisors and Mayor London Breed, with both pledging to refuse a $50,000 request to launch a search for a new director.

Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who had sponsored a resolution formally making that commitment, said Tuesday amended his proposal in “the spirit of the somewhat collaborative efforts I have been trying to forge with our wayward Elections Commission.”

The amendment announced the board’s willingness to fund a broad search for an elections director in 2027, when the next term nears expiration. The amended resolution earned the unanimous support of The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

“This is a recognition that if they go about this in the proper way...the decision makers and appropriators will furnish the money,” Peskin told The Examiner.

Peskin’s primary criticism of the commission’s push for a broad search was that it came just days after Arntz had successfully certified his fourth city election in a single calendar year — and with little time remaining before his term is up in April.

Though it was initially resolute in its decision, the Elections Commission’s reversal quickly appeared inevitable.

The commission’s chair, Chris Jerdonek, acknowledged in an interview with The Examiner earlier this month that supervisors’ refusal to fund a search would torpedo the commission’s efforts. Without the money to pay for a hunt, it would have no way to conduct one.

Jerdonek did not return a request for comment on Tuesday.

The commission’s decision, which its members said was to pursue The City’s racial equity goals and explore a broader swath of candidates, was subjected to scorn in the media and by residents and political observers. Many wondered why the commission would even consider bucking the leadership of one of few city departments that has maintained the confidence of the public.

For a brief time, it appeared contempt for the Elections Commission’s decision was the one thing almost every San Franciscan could agree on.

Arntz has served in the post for 20 years and frequently received praise for how indisputable The City’s election results have become, particularly amid the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The only groups that appeared pleased with the prospect of a new elections director were those that have pushed The City to embrace an open-source voting system.

Such a system is open to the public, and its proponents argue that transparency would foster confidence in elections and prove safer over time. The City currently has a contract with Dominion Voting Systems for its elections software. Officials argue that Dominion is the only company that currently has the capacity to handle The City’s tricky ranked-choice voting system.

But Arntz’s critics contend that he has dragged his feet in implementing an open-source voting system — a claim he denies.

Arntz was quickly thrust into the spotlight following the Elections Commission’s initial decision, which was picked up by local and conservative media outlets. Through it all, he maintained a relatively low profile, declining to say publicly whether he would consider suing The City or if he’d reapply for his job.

By Tuesday, it appeared his patience — and restraint — proved effective.

