ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KREM2

Suspect shot, killed in SWAT standoff near WSU campus after threatening to kill roommates

PULLMAN, Wash. — Pullman Police said one man is dead after a SWAT situation that forced a shelter-in-place near Washington State University overnight. Police were called to apartments on the 1000 block of Latah around 8:37 p.m. on Wednesday night where they say a man in his 30s was threatening to kill his roommates. The two roommates were safely removed from the apartment.
PULLMAN, WA
KREM2

Moscow Police Department remove victims' personal belongings at family's request

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department (MPD) has removed personal items inside the home where four University of Idaho Students were murdered in November. At the request of the students' families, MPD collected the victims' personal belongings from their house Wednesday morning. Police said the items removed from the house are no longer needed for the investigation and will be returned to the victims' families.
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy