Lawyer representing family of Kaylee Goncalves criticizes lack of accountability from Moscow Police
MOSCOW, Idaho — KREM 2 has learned that the family of Kaylee Goncalves met with investigators and the Latah County Prosecutor on Monday, and with them, Attorney Shanon Gray, who says the family is asking for more accountability and communication from authorities. Gray says Kaylee's family supports law enforcement...
Suspect shot, killed in SWAT standoff near WSU campus after threatening to kill roommates
PULLMAN, Wash. — Pullman Police said one man is dead after a SWAT situation that forced a shelter-in-place near Washington State University overnight. Police were called to apartments on the 1000 block of Latah around 8:37 p.m. on Wednesday night where they say a man in his 30s was threatening to kill his roommates. The two roommates were safely removed from the apartment.
Moscow Police increases police presence for University of Idaho graduation weekend following students' murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department (MPD) is increasing police presence on campus on Saturday, Dec. 10, for the University of Idaho's fall commencement after four University of Idaho students were murdered in November. Police said in a statement that with the expected arrival of a large number...
Moscow Police searching for owner of white Hyundai Elantra in connection with University of Idaho murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department is asking for assistance in looking for the owner of a 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra in connection with the four University of Idaho students murdered in November. In a Facebook post sent out by MPD, detectives said they are interested in speaking with...
Moscow Police Department remove victims' personal belongings at family's request
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department (MPD) has removed personal items inside the home where four University of Idaho Students were murdered in November. At the request of the students' families, MPD collected the victims' personal belongings from their house Wednesday morning. Police said the items removed from the house are no longer needed for the investigation and will be returned to the victims' families.
Moscow to hold ceremony for fallen U of I students at Winter Wonderland Tree
MOSCOW, Idaho — The City of Moscow announced via Facebook that a ceremony will be held on Thursday, Nov. 8 to honor the memory of the four University of Idaho students killed on Nov. 13. According to the city, residents can visit Moscow Contemporary between 3 and 6 p.m....
