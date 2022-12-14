ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

pointloma-obmonthly.com

Outdoor dining venues near San Diego beaches face new requirement to replace public parking they occupy

Restaurants in San Diego’s beach areas are facing a tough new regulation for outdoor dining that will require them to replace any lost parking they occupy on public streets. The new requirement, approved Dec. 14 by the California Coastal Commission during a hearing in Long Beach, threatens to upend plans by restaurateurs close to the beach who are looking to retain outdoor seating areas they had placed in the street during the COVID-19 pandemic, when mandated closures of indoor dining sharply curtailed business.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Mysterious mural shows Oceanside history.

Does anyone out there know anything about this faded mural in Oceanside? It’s a mystery to me. The long mural was painted in an alley off Mission Avenue, between Freeman Street and Ditmar Street. The Murals in Oceanside web page merely calls it the 608 mural, presumably after a restaurant that used to be on the other side of the wall. The location is now Rosewood Kitchen.
OCEANSIDE, CA
CBS 8

Christmas Grinch bodysurfs flooded San Diego roadway

SAN DIEGO — In true San Diagan fashion - the most was made of a flooded thorofare in the Pacific Beach area of San Diego during a recent winter storm. Finn McCarthy put on quite the show for people in Pacific Beach as he bodysurfed a stretch of rainwater flooding on Mission Boulevard between Balboa and Brighton Court on Sunday, December 11.
SAN DIEGO, CA
luxury-houses.net

The Private Villa in San Diego comes with Exquisite Quality Details and Spectacular Panoramic Ocean Views Asking for $6.2 Million

8069 Entrada De Luz East Home in San Diego, California for Sale. 8069 Entrada De Luz East, San Diego, California is an exquisite estate located on in one of the most exclusive, gated golf communities in San Diego, boasts total privacy, large living areas, open through disappearing doors to multiple covered patios. This Home in San Diego offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8069 Entrada De Luz East, please contact Cecilia G Guerrero de Zavala (Phone: 858-699-6646) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeService for full support and perfect service.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Stumbling upon the North Pole in Vista!

I was walking through downtown Vista today when I stumbled upon the North Pole!. The stately First National Bank Building at Main Street and Citrus Avenue is now encircled by merry holiday decorations! Nearby, a sign points to the North Pole!. I suppose Santa was greeting kids among those candy...
VISTA, CA
onscene.tv

Fire Destroys Several Businesses in 3rd Alarm Fire | San Diego

12.14.22 | 4:05 am | San Diego – Firefighters received several reports of a dumpster or structure on fire. When firefighters arrived, there was a trash dumpster on fire and producing a lot of smoke. The fire extended to the attic & rapidly spread through the strip mall. After...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego plans to shift infrastructure funding from wealthy to low-income

SAN DIEGO — San Diego has given the green light to shift infrastructure funding from wealthy areas to low-income neighborhoods. The city's goal is to bring more parks, bike lanes and libraries to underserved neighborhoods. Many of these areas are in the southernmost part of the city, south of I-94. Up until recently, the fees the city collected from developers stayed in the neighborhood where the project happened. The new rules will put the millions of dollars from developer fees into one citywide pot.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thestarnews.com

It wasn’t wedding bells that played

There was something matrimonial about the recent swearing-in ceremonies in National City and Chula Vista Tuesday. While the administration of oaths of office could be viewed as a public declaration of service and fidelity in the way brides and grooms vow fealty to one another, that wasn’t what whispered at me.
CHULA VISTA, CA
