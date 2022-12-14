Read full article on original website
pointloma-obmonthly.com
Outdoor dining venues near San Diego beaches face new requirement to replace public parking they occupy
Restaurants in San Diego’s beach areas are facing a tough new regulation for outdoor dining that will require them to replace any lost parking they occupy on public streets. The new requirement, approved Dec. 14 by the California Coastal Commission during a hearing in Long Beach, threatens to upend plans by restaurateurs close to the beach who are looking to retain outdoor seating areas they had placed in the street during the COVID-19 pandemic, when mandated closures of indoor dining sharply curtailed business.
Several San Diego roads are being resurfaced
Several San Diego roads that are considered in “good condition” will be repaired and resurfaced in the next few weeks, announced the City of San Diego in a Friday press release.
Pilot program clears tons of trash from homeless encampments; a move to clean up San Diego
SAN DIEGO — It's no secret San Diego has a huge homeless problem. But have you ever wondered what happens to all the trash that piles up around encampments?. In October, the city started the 'Enhanced Hotspot Program' to take care of it. Seven days a week, crews scour...
coolsandiegosights.com
Mysterious mural shows Oceanside history.
Does anyone out there know anything about this faded mural in Oceanside? It’s a mystery to me. The long mural was painted in an alley off Mission Avenue, between Freeman Street and Ditmar Street. The Murals in Oceanside web page merely calls it the 608 mural, presumably after a restaurant that used to be on the other side of the wall. The location is now Rosewood Kitchen.
Water Authority Board OKs $274 Million Upgrade of Desal Plant to Protect Marine Life
The San Diego County Water Authority‘s board has unanimously approved $275 million in upgrades to the Claude “Bud” Lewis Carlsbad Desalination Plant to protect marine life. New seawater intake and discharge facilities have been in the plans since construction of the plant began a decade ago. Originally...
San Diego hip hop artists host toy giveaway in Chula Vista
Multiple rappers in San Diego spent thousands of dollars to buy toys and organize a giveaway in Chula Vista for kids in need this holiday season.
La Jolla schools meeting tries to clear up confusion about gifted education process and student attendance
Citing miscommunication among parents, Muirlands Middle School teacher Laura Preisman presented the La Jolla Cluster Association with information about the San Diego Unified School District's process to identify students for Gifted and Talented Education, or GATE.
Basic Housing Allowance increase impacts San Diego family
On average, the Basic Allowance for Housing or BAH is going up 12 percent, but here in San Diego an enlisted Sailor or Marine will see much more.
La Jolla Cove Hotel & Suites terrace plan gets go-ahead from San Diego hearing officer
After garnering support from La Jolla planning groups earlier this year, a proposal to build a terrace deck over an existing parking structure at the La Jolla Cove Hotel & Suites got the approval of a San Diego hearing officer Dec. 14.
Christmas Grinch bodysurfs flooded San Diego roadway
SAN DIEGO — In true San Diagan fashion - the most was made of a flooded thorofare in the Pacific Beach area of San Diego during a recent winter storm. Finn McCarthy put on quite the show for people in Pacific Beach as he bodysurfed a stretch of rainwater flooding on Mission Boulevard between Balboa and Brighton Court on Sunday, December 11.
luxury-houses.net
The Private Villa in San Diego comes with Exquisite Quality Details and Spectacular Panoramic Ocean Views Asking for $6.2 Million
8069 Entrada De Luz East Home in San Diego, California for Sale. 8069 Entrada De Luz East, San Diego, California is an exquisite estate located on in one of the most exclusive, gated golf communities in San Diego, boasts total privacy, large living areas, open through disappearing doors to multiple covered patios. This Home in San Diego offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8069 Entrada De Luz East, please contact Cecilia G Guerrero de Zavala (Phone: 858-699-6646) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeService for full support and perfect service.
coolsandiegosights.com
Stumbling upon the North Pole in Vista!
I was walking through downtown Vista today when I stumbled upon the North Pole!. The stately First National Bank Building at Main Street and Citrus Avenue is now encircled by merry holiday decorations! Nearby, a sign points to the North Pole!. I suppose Santa was greeting kids among those candy...
San Diego Weekend Guide: Dec. 16-18 – Night Lights
The weather did get in the way a bit (translation: soaked us) last weekend, but this San Diego weekend promises to be dry (with a decided chill) for all your holiday needs, be they entertainment, shopping or chilling with a mug (hot chocolate? Stronger?) in your hands. For instance, the...
ZZang Hot Dog and Fried Chicken Planning South County Location
Korean-Style Corn Dog Eatery to Join Plaza Bonita
Homeless living in RVs have only 1 safe parking lot option in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — People living out of their RVs have fewer safe places to park in San Diego County. A parking lot in Encanto stopped accepting oversized vehicles, and now there is just one location allowing RVs in the entire county. In San Diego, it's illegal for RVs to...
onscene.tv
Fire Destroys Several Businesses in 3rd Alarm Fire | San Diego
12.14.22 | 4:05 am | San Diego – Firefighters received several reports of a dumpster or structure on fire. When firefighters arrived, there was a trash dumpster on fire and producing a lot of smoke. The fire extended to the attic & rapidly spread through the strip mall. After...
$50K in vintage furniture stolen from El Cajon warehouse
Police are investigating after a collection of vintage furniture was stolen from a warehouse in El Cajon.
San Diego plans to shift infrastructure funding from wealthy to low-income
SAN DIEGO — San Diego has given the green light to shift infrastructure funding from wealthy areas to low-income neighborhoods. The city's goal is to bring more parks, bike lanes and libraries to underserved neighborhoods. Many of these areas are in the southernmost part of the city, south of I-94. Up until recently, the fees the city collected from developers stayed in the neighborhood where the project happened. The new rules will put the millions of dollars from developer fees into one citywide pot.
KPBS
Housing costs pushing more people out of San Diego County
It's no secret that there's a sunshine tax in San Diego County, but that "tax" has gotten extra pricey over the past couple of years. On top of that, evictions are stressing out many renters. “We figured when the property was sold, at some point, we were going to get...
thestarnews.com
It wasn’t wedding bells that played
There was something matrimonial about the recent swearing-in ceremonies in National City and Chula Vista Tuesday. While the administration of oaths of office could be viewed as a public declaration of service and fidelity in the way brides and grooms vow fealty to one another, that wasn’t what whispered at me.
