The Kansas City Royals and power-hitting outfielder Seuly Matias didn’t waste much time before they reunited this winter. Matias, whom the Royals originally signed as an international free agent in 2015, became a minor-league free agent in November. However, he and a trio of players with major-league experience all signed minor-league contracts with KC, the Royals announced on Thursday.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO