Wichita Eagle

Royals ink four players, including former prospect Seuly Matias to minor-league deals

The Kansas City Royals and power-hitting outfielder Seuly Matias didn’t waste much time before they reunited this winter. Matias, whom the Royals originally signed as an international free agent in 2015, became a minor-league free agent in November. However, he and a trio of players with major-league experience all signed minor-league contracts with KC, the Royals announced on Thursday.
