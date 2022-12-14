ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Littering causes Fayetteville hotel to pause construction

By Macy Davis
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QA91n_0jhsEq3T00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Graduate Hotel in Fayetteville was issued a stop work order after construction caused polystyrene foam to fill the streets nearby.

The development services director with the city of Fayetteville, Jonathan Curth, said the city found out about the falling debris on December 7. The building safety division went to the impacted area and discovered the falling particles were coming from construction at The Graduate Hotel.

Soon after, Curth said the contractor was issued a stop work order. However, with rain in the forecast, people became concerned the rain would carry the particles into the stormwater.

“The contractor pulled all their workers down, got some leaf suckers to start drawing in the styrofoam, especially that was caught in the gutter along the streets, that might go into our stormwater system,” said Curth.

Styrofoam is a common brand name for polystyrene foam. Although we don’t know this was the brand name relevant to this story, the product is commonly referred to as styrofoam.

In order for The Graduate Hotel to resume construction work, the contractor will have to ensure there is something to prevent the foam from falling in the streets.

“They have to have a plan in place on how they’re going to capture that Styrofoam before they keep working, and of course, our inspectors are going to be more cognizant, being in the area to make sure what they’re doing is actually working,” said Curth.

Fayetteville City Council approves motion for new downtown hotel

Fayetteville city council member, Teresa Turk, said her inbox was flooded with emails from citizens upset with the foam in the streets. She went to the hotel herself to look at the debris and was shocked and upset.

“I was very unhappy about this and really disappointed in the contractor or the business that allowed that to happen because cleanup is so much more labor intensive, and oftentimes more costly than just prevention in the first place,” said Turk.

What was more of a concern for Turk, was what could have happened if the city hadn’t found out about the issue.

“This was headed for our wastewater system. These were going to get swept down into the drains and then pollute our streams and be carried by the wind further away from downtown,” said Turk.

Turk said the city of Fayetteville needs to be vigilant about keeping the area clean and holding businesses to an environmentally friendly standard. She wants to look into repercussions for The Graduate Hotel.

“Depending on the outcome, depending on how well they cleaned it up, depending on a lot of other variables- I may not want to pursue it, but I would like to know that the avenue is there,” said Turk.

According to Curth, a violation has been issued. If the city feels that the cleanup job wasn’t done properly, they can send the violation to the city prosecutor and issue fines to the contractor. However, Curth said the contractor has done a good job cleaning up the debris.

We reached out to The Graduate Hotel for a comment but haven’t heard back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 3

Karen M.F Young
4d ago

Foam was everywhere like that when the new apts were built by the tennis court. High winds pulled it out of a dumpster.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kait 8

Arkansas Starbucks workers join national strike

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) – Starbucks workers in Arkansas are joining the fight to have their voices heard. According to content partner KNWA, the workers at the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Wedington Drive locations started their strike on Friday, Dec. 16 in response to Starbucks closing multiple unionized locations.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KYTV

City of Eureka Springs, Ark. looking to establish parking district

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - The Eureka Springs City Council took the first step in establishing a new residential parking district along a part of Spring Street. Many would say the lack of parking in the tourist city’s downtown has been an issue for several decades. The latest ordinance from the city looks to establish designated residential parking with hopes it will alleviate the situation as a whole.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
5NEWS

Bentonville guide's conviction leaves the hiking community puzzled

HARRISON, Ark. — The social hiking group community in Northwest Arkansas was left with questions after the conviction of Jeffrey Michael Johnson. Dennis Gundersen and Rick Hammerle consider themselves friends of Jeffrey Michael Johnson, and they say that Johnson had put together groups for outdoor enthusiasts on Facebook and the Meetup app called Arkansas Nature Lovers.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

WATCH: Procession for Detective Killed in Wreaths Across America escort

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People lined the streets of Bentonville early Sunday morning, Dec. 18, as first responders held a procession for a deputy, killed on duty. WATCH HERE AS PROCESSION BEGINS. WATCH HERE as procession continues down 14th Street in Bentonville. Benton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Paul Newell, 51 of Gravette, was killed during […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Fayetteville hotel with 82 rooms checks in $9.6M sale

An 82-room hotel in Fayetteville has a new owner after a recent sale worth $9.6 million. The purchase price equals $117,073 per room. KHAIR Mgmt. Inc., led by Shahid Sheikh, bought the 33,312-square-foot Avid Hotel at 3350 W. Jewell Road. Donda Investment LLC, whose members include Minesh and Vibha Patel, was the seller.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
macaronikid.com

Best Decorated Christmas Light Displays in Northwest Arkansas 2022

One of my favorite traditions as a child was going to look at Christmas lights. My mom would load us all into the minivan and we'd drive around with my Gran looking at all the wonderful light displays. To be honest, as an adult, I still love Christmas lights just as much, and now I use having my kids as a great motivation to go out & see the ones Northwest Arkansas has to offer. :)
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
koamnewsnow.com

Washington Co. Ark. Sheriff at Fayetteville rehang half staff flags, adding mourning ribbon after Benton Co. officer killed.

Washington Co. Ark. Sheriff at Fayetteville rehang half staff flags, adding mourning ribbon after Benton Co. officer killed. Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in 1990. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Missouri Southern State University (1994). Before launching Joplin News First in 2017, he worked in television and radio, overlapping a career in the music industry. He worked with major music artists for 20 years, garnering gold and platinum records to his credit. He comes to KOAM 7 News Now-CBS/FOX (Morgan-Murphy Media) with more than 30 years in media and entertainment. He previously worked for KOAM. He has five children and two grandchildren.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Bentonville office park changes hands for $14.05M

A group led by Orion Capital Partners of Little Rock recently closed a $14.05 million deal to buy a large office complex in Bentonville. Limited liability companies headed by Rogers businessmen Patrick Byrd and Alex Baumeister sold the property known as Bentonville Commerce at 1700-1716 Commerce Drive. The sale included eight office buildings totaling 124,000 square feet, which equals $113.30 per square foot. The 10.8-acre property is off South Walton Boulevard behind two strip mall centers, the Bentonville Post Office and Burger King.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy