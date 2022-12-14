Nevada in tug-of-war as the drought crisis continues

As the drought crisis continues, Nevada will be front and center this week for the tug-of-war between seven states using Colorado River water.

Starting Wednesday, several water agencies and groups will gather at Caesars Palace for the annual conference held by the Colorado River Water Users Association.

The association comprises groups and agencies that depend on water from the Colorado River from the western United States and Mexico.

Panels and speakers will take the stage, touching on several topics ranging from the future of technology and conservation to discussions on adapting to a drier future.

The conference starts Wednesday and goes through Friday. The event is sold out, KTNV plans to cover the event in the coming days.

