ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Keion Brooks scores 30 as Washington rallies past Cal Poly

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WG8iX_0jhsDYKI00

Keion Brooks poured in a career-high 30 points, including a three-point play that broke a tie with 2:20 remaining, and Washington held on for a 74-68 nonconference victory over visiting Cal Poly on Tuesday night in Seattle.

After the Mustangs (5-4) had led by 15 points in the first half, the Huskies (8-3) found themselves in a 60-60 tie before Brooks’ hoop and subsequent foul shot put them in front for good.

Cole Bajema’s layup and Keyon Menifield’s jumper extended Washington’s advantage to seven, setting the stage for seven foul shots — three by Brooks — to secure Washington’s fifth victory in its last seven games.

Brooks’ 30 points bettered by three his previous career best, which he had posted for Kentucky last January at Kansas.

Bajema chipped in 13 points and Braxton Meah 11 for the Huskies, who outshot the Mustangs 45.8 percent to 42.9 percent.

Chance Hunter and Trevon Taylor led a balanced Cal Poly attack with 13 points apiece. Nick Fleming added 12 and Alimamy Koroma 10.

Nine of Hunter’s 13 points came on 3-pointers, helping the visitors outscore Washington 24-18 from beyond the arc.

Taylor and Washington’s Meah shared game-high rebound honors with eight apiece.

Coming off a loss at Gonzaga, the Huskies fell behind 25-10 before gradually closing the gap to 35-24 by halftime and 51-44 with 11:38 to play.

A three-point play by PJ Fuller then sparked a 12-point run; and, when Brooks hit a jumper with 6:47 left, suddenly the Huskies were up 56-51.

A 3-pointer by Fleming drew Cal Poly even at 58 — the first of two ties before Brooks’ key three-point play.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuskyMaven

Huskies Receive Commitment From 4-Star Bay Area Receiver

Kalen DeBoer's University of Washington football recruiters haven't locked in another scholarship quarterback yet, but they have a fairly substantial group of wide receivers awaiting him. On Friday, the Huskies picked up a verbal commitment from 4-star pass-catcher Taeshaun Lyons of Tennyson High School in Hayward, California — their third...
SEATTLE, WA
vikingvanguard.com

Friendship Formed at Puyallup High School

The basketball team of 1972 had just captured another SPSL Championship for the sixth consecutive year and the football team reclaimed the league title. But behind the bright yellow jerseys and the leather balls, there was something more, something deeper. There was an unbreakable bond of brotherhood that would last...
PUYALLUP, WA
police1.com

Wash. police academy eyes removing more recruits who show red flags

TACOMA, Wash. — The state agency that oversees training and certification of police officers moved on Wednesday to more aggressively remove recruits from the state law enforcement training academy when they show signs they're psychologically unfit. It was prompted by a request from advocates for police reform, who cited...
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia, Tumwater, Lacey plan for winter driving and snowplowing

Residents and motorists of Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater are advised to be aware of their cities’ snow plow routes, winter plans and measures. On their respective websites, the three cities reveal their plans when snow falls and the road-clearing operations that follow. Olympia advised that its snow crews switch...
TUMWATER, WA
seattlebikeblog.com

Governor Inslee’s proposed budget includes millions for safety efforts

Governor Jay Inslee’s proposed 2023–25 budget responds to rising traffic deaths across the state by accelerating safety projects, creating a $5 million fund for responding to “emergent safety needs,” and $3 million specifically for SR-7 in Pierce County. “Like other states throughout the nation, Washington is...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Gee Scott, Spike O’Neill disagree on Sheriff Troyer verdict

Gee Scott and Spike O’Neill disagreed sharply on a Pierce County jury finding Sheriff Ed Troyer not guilty in his misdemeanor trial. “Just because Troyer was found not guilty still doesn’t change my opinion about him being an embarrassment to Pierce County. I stand on that,” Gee Scott said on the Gee and Ursula Show on KIRO Newsradio.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KUOW

3 fish from 3 King County lakes that you should not eat

Think twice before eating fish from three King County lakes. Poisonous fish have been discovered in these popular fishing spots. If you’re fishing in Lake Washington and you catch a cutthroat trout — don’t eat it. The largemouth bass in Lake Sammamish and the smallmouth bass in...
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Better Business Bureau issues scam warning for Seattle moving company

SEATTLE — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) issued a consumer warning on Tuesday about a Seattle-based moving company that has been accused of scamming customers. The BBB said it has received five complaints about the company over the past nine months, two scam tracker reports and five one-star customer reviews. When the BBB has attempted to reach out to Seattle Movers WA to resolve the claims, the company has not responded, BBB said.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

WSP stepping away from Puget Auto Theft Task Force

TACOMA, WA - While stolen cars continue to be an issue throughout Western Washington, law enforcement is losing resources at the end of the year. According to November numbers, there were 1,536 reports of stolen cars in King County, and 862 reports in Pierce County. Unfortunately, there will be fewer...
KING COUNTY, WA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

92K+
Followers
68K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy