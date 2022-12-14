TV tonight: Chris ‘Kammy’ Kamara opens up about his rare condition

Chris Kamara: Lost for Words

9.15pm, ITV1

Earlier this year, football pundit and Ninja Warrior UK host Chris “Kammy” Kamara revealed he had been diagnosed with a rare condition called apraxia of speech (AOS), which means he has trouble articulating what he wants to say. He has since been grappling with his diagnosis, and this deeply personal documentary sees him go through therapy and talk to experts to learn more. Hollie Richardson

Vienna Blood

9pm, BBC Two

A hatpin inserted into the brainstem of a young seamstress? It’s a magnificently contrived cause of death and exactly the kind of thing to intrigue detective Rheinhardt (Juergen Maurer) and his sidekick Liebermann (Matthew Beard) in the return of this fun, unashamedly Sherlockian drama set in 1908 Vienna. Phil Harrison

God Shave the Queens

9.40pm, BBC Three

Another triple bill of the show that goes behind the scenes on tour with the contestants of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series two. “Who else would swing out giant foam axes and throw them at sexy, sexy dancers?” the show asks Sister Sister, A’Whora and Ellie Diamond. No one – hence this show’s unique charm. Alexi Duggins

Outsiders

10pm, Dave

It’s the comedians’ penultimate day in the woods, and they are tasked with creating warrior hair looks on other people. Phil Wang is a natural: “We could make horns out of hair gel.” Maisie Adam, meanwhile, recreates her own do on a male model who looks terrified, and then each team must try to persuade a new recruit to join them. HR

Best friends … Shoukria and Arezo, nine-year-old Afghan girls who work to support their families. Photograph: Channel 4

Children of the Taliban

11.05pm, Channel 4

Shoukria and Arezo are nine-year-old daughters of soldiers killed fighting the Taliban, who now have to work to support their families, while Abdullah and Ehsanullah are sons of Taliban members. This documentary follows four children growing up in Kabul, whose lives changed irrevocably after the US withdrew from Afghanistan in August 2021. Hollie Richardson

Avenue 5

10.30pm, Sky Comedy

The space sitcom, with its embarrassment of fine comic actors, continues its second season. Capt Ryan Clark (Hugh Laurie) is deposed by a popular uprising, but the election of a successor is tricky, due to everyone on the spaceship being obnoxious buffoons. In the second half of the double bill, the new regime is under attack from all sides. Jack Seale

Live sport

World Cup semi-finals, 6.30pm , BBC One . Live coverage of the second semi-final as France take on Morocco.