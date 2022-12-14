After competitive South Bay election, 41st mayor of Chula Vista, John McCann sworn into office

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Residents in Chula Vista are going to bed with a new mayor. John McCann was sworn into office Tuesday evening. It comes after a competitive election in the South Bay, where a dead candidate was also elected as the next City Attorney.

Mayor-elect John McCann took the oath of office, officially taking on his new seat in council chambers as the 41st mayor of his hometown.

“I’ve spent all my life being able to help my community, grew up here, my mom worked at Rohr Industries. I just love the community,” said Mayor McCann.

New councilmembers Carolina Chavez and Jose Preciado were also sworn in, vowing to uphold their civic duty in the South Bay.

“I am looking forward to helping make a difference in the lives of people in my community,” said Chavez.

“I look forward to collaborating with my council colleagues and the new mayor to set an agenda for our shared success,” Preciado also shared before his colleagues, family and the people of Chula Vista.

The swearing-in was coupled with celebration and sorrow, celebrating a new council while mourning and honoring the life of the late City Attorney-elect Simon Silva who died of cancer this September.

“My husband was a man of honor, integrity, ethics and legal excellence,” said Claudia Silva, the wife of Simon Silva.

Claudia was there Tuesday evening on behalf of her husband to accept his certificate of election. Silva won the November City Attorney race, earning 51 percent of the vote against then candidate Dan Smith.

“He should’ve been here being sworn in as city attorney, your city attorney, instead, i know he’s watching us from the heavens.” CLAUDIA SILVA, WIFE OF CITY ATTORNEYE-ELECT ‘SIMON SILV A

This now leaves a vacant seat, only to be filled by a special election in 2023, which could cost the city anywhere from $1.5 to $2 million dollars.

In a past interview with FOX 5, Silva’s opponent Dan Smith said, “If somebody wanted to vote for Mr. Silva, he’s a good man, after knowing that he’s deceased, after that knowing the special election would cost $2 million, I’m absolutely willing to accept that.”

On Tuesday, council declared the seat vacant, which now opens the door for a 2023 special election that could be held as early as April. Council will decide on the details moving forward at the next meeting on December 20th.

“ We’re going to declare that obviously that the seat is open. We can either do a 100 percent mail ballot or an in-person balloting, and we need to be able to weigh the cost and access for voters,” said Mayor McCann.



