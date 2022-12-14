72-year-old woman reported missing, last seen in La Crescenta

| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

A 72-year-old woman who only speaks Korean and requires medication for a thyroid condition and high blood pressure was reported missing after last being seen in La Crescenta Tuesday.

Sook Cho was last seen about 6:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Foothill Boulevard, near Ramsdell Avenue, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.

Cho was described as a 5-foot, 3-inch tall Asian woman with short, curly brown hair, brown eyes and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a cream puffy jacket with a hood, light pants and a gray/green backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Cho’s whereabouts was urged to call the Sheriff’s Missing Person Unit at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222- 8477.