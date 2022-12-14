ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crescenta-montrose, CA

72-year-old woman reported missing, last seen in La Crescenta

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00bk8f_0jhs6eJQ00
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

A 72-year-old woman who only speaks Korean and requires medication for a thyroid condition and high blood pressure was reported missing after last being seen in La Crescenta Tuesday.

Sook Cho was last seen about 6:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Foothill Boulevard, near Ramsdell Avenue, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.

Cho was described as a 5-foot, 3-inch tall Asian woman with short, curly brown hair, brown eyes and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a cream puffy jacket with a hood, light pants and a gray/green backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Cho’s whereabouts was urged to call the Sheriff’s Missing Person Unit at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222- 8477.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Violent follow-home robberies on the rise in Los Angeles

Violent follow-home robberies are on the rise across Southern California and local police are cracking down and warning the public to stay alert. Follow-home robberies involve thieves targeting unsuspecting victims from public areas such as shopping malls or banks. They follow the victims back home or to a secluded area and then rob them, typically […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for December 17, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Nile B. Fears of Whiteman Air Force Base at 2:56 a.m. Saturday in Johnson County.She was suspected of speeding and driving while intoxicated. Fears was taken to the Warrensburg Police Department, where she was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested...
BENTON COUNTY, MO
NBC Los Angeles

Cold Weather Alert Issued for Lancaster, Santa Clarita, Mt. Wilson

Overnight temperatures are expected to drop significantly in parts of the Southland this week, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert for some areas Saturday. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's cold weather alert was in effect Saturday to Wednesday for Lancaster, Monday and Tuesday for...
LANCASTER, CA
foxla.com

No-burn alert issued across SoCal for Sunday

LOS ANGELES - Wood burning will be banned throughout Southern California Sunday due to projected high air pollution, the South Coast Air Quality Management District announced. The South Coast AQMD issued a residential no-burn alert for everyone living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County, and non-desert areas of Los Angeles County, Riverside County and San Bernardino County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
abc10.com

California man, 88, charged with killing 9-year-old girl in car crash

INDIO, Calif. — An 88-year-old Southern California man has been charged with killing a 9-year-old girl with his car in a crash a year ago. The Desert Sun reported Friday that Robert William Hanson of Desert Hot Springs has been charged with counts including vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, reckless driving and driving without a license.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KGET

‘All my savings are gone;’ 2 Californians explain how they lost more than $120,000 in wire-transfer scams

Experts are warning about the prevalence of wire transfer scams, especially during the holiday season. Wire transfer fraud causes billions of dollars in losses to consumers every year. Two KTLA viewers reached out after experiencing a combined loss of over $120,000 due to wire fraud scams. “It’s just very frustrating and very scary,” said victim […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbcpalmsprings.com

Coyote Attacks On The Rise in Southern California, Humans To Blame

Humans could be to blame for a recent string of coyote attacks on pets and children. “In almost every case of a coyote or a mountain lion or a bear coming into our homes and our communities, it’s because as humans we are just not doing the job we need to do to discourage those visits,” said Tim Daly, Public Information Officer for California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Whether it’s pet food or pets or fruits that have fallen from a backyard tree or garbage cans not being as secure as they could be.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Jalopnik

A Southern California Tow Company Is Accused Of Illegally Targeting Latino Drivers

The towing industry doesn’t seem to really be regulated, mostly because towing regulation is left up to local city governments. This system can allow corruption and illegal activity to flourish. Local Southern California news outlet The San Bernardino Sun reports that one local towing company has been accused of illegally towing vehicles in a predatory manner, primarily targeting Latino drivers and lower-income individuals.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation

As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy