Top Wall Street Analysts Pick These Stocks for 2023
Despite the encouraging signs that the economy is throwing our way, the lingering fear of a recession occurring in 2023 has not left the market. Amid this uncertainty, a longer-term outlook will help investors decide the best course to build their portfolios. To help the process, here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a service that ranks analysts based on their track record.
European Markets Lower as Investors Digest Central Bank Announcements
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were down Friday as investors processed the raft of central bank decisions announced Thursday. The Stoxx 600 was down 1.1% Friday afternoon, with most sectors and major bourses posting losses. Telecom stocks shed 2% to lead the losses, followed by travel, financial services and oil and gas, which all lost 1.8%.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Russia releases video of nuclear-capable ICBM being loaded into silo, following reports that US is preparing to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Russia said its video showed a "Yars"intercontinental ballistic missile being loaded into a silo launcher.
Worker Productivity Is Falling at the Fastest Rate in Four Decades
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff recently complained in a Slack message that new employees at the tech giant are not as productive as he expects, and he can't figure out why. The problem is not isolated to Benioff's company.: 2022 is the first year since 1983 when there's been three straight quarters of year-over-year drops in average productivity per worker.
Concession Awards Mark a Reset for Macao Casinos
Las Vegas Sands, Wynn and MGM are among the casinos to sign new agreements permitting operations in Macao for the next 10 years. The six licensed operators will collectively invest nearly $15 billion over the next decade to diversify the economy away from its reliance on gambling and to attract international tourism.
Airlines Can Price Climate Change Into Your Plane Ticket. There Are Reasons to Not Buy It
Recent polling shows one-third of Americans would be willing to pay for carbon offsets when buying a plane ticket to reduce their carbon footprint, but claims of airline "greenwashing" with carbon credits are one of the reasons more companies are moving away from reliance on this climate approach. Fliers should...
The 10 States Where $1 Million in Retirement Savings Will Run Out the Fastest—Hawaii Is No. 1
As it turns out, $1 million may not be enough to sustain you through retirement in certain states. Retirement can last 25 years or more after you stop working, according to Fidelity Investments. But in a few states, $1 million in savings likely won't last that long, according to recent data from personal finance site GOBankingRates.
Rooftop Solar: How Homeowners Should Do the Math on the Climate Change Investment
Residential solar power can lower a homeowner's carbon footprint, but crucially, also save money in the long-term. But a major decision by California's utility regulator to cut back on net metering, which will reduce the total savings homeowners can make by selling energy to the grid by as much as 60%, changes the economic equation and could have national ramifications.
