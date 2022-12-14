ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Wall Street Analysts Pick These Stocks for 2023

Despite the encouraging signs that the economy is throwing our way, the lingering fear of a recession occurring in 2023 has not left the market. Amid this uncertainty, a longer-term outlook will help investors decide the best course to build their portfolios. To help the process, here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a service that ranks analysts based on their track record.
European Markets Lower as Investors Digest Central Bank Announcements

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were down Friday as investors processed the raft of central bank decisions announced Thursday. The Stoxx 600 was down 1.1% Friday afternoon, with most sectors and major bourses posting losses. Telecom stocks shed 2% to lead the losses, followed by travel, financial services and oil and gas, which all lost 1.8%.
Worker Productivity Is Falling at the Fastest Rate in Four Decades

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff recently complained in a Slack message that new employees at the tech giant are not as productive as he expects, and he can't figure out why. The problem is not isolated to Benioff's company.: 2022 is the first year since 1983 when there's been three straight quarters of year-over-year drops in average productivity per worker.
Concession Awards Mark a Reset for Macao Casinos

Las Vegas Sands, Wynn and MGM are among the casinos to sign new agreements permitting operations in Macao for the next 10 years. The six licensed operators will collectively invest nearly $15 billion over the next decade to diversify the economy away from its reliance on gambling and to attract international tourism.
Rooftop Solar: How Homeowners Should Do the Math on the Climate Change Investment

Residential solar power can lower a homeowner's carbon footprint, but crucially, also save money in the long-term. But a major decision by California's utility regulator to cut back on net metering, which will reduce the total savings homeowners can make by selling energy to the grid by as much as 60%, changes the economic equation and could have national ramifications.
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

