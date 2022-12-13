Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Sony to replace PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles with new modular PS5 option
It seems that Sony is moving closer to releasing a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console with a detachable disk drive, nearly three months after the rumour first emerged. For context, the rumour originated with Tom Henderson, an industry insider who correctly predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months before Sony announced the controller. While the alleged change is not the introduction of PS5 Pro or Slim models, it should mark a more significant refresh of the PS5 series than the AMD Oberon Plus revisions that arrived earlier this year. With the PlayStation 6 rumoured for 2028, the PS5 with a detachable disk drive could serve as a mid-cycle refresh too.
ComicBook
New PS5 Console Reveal Teased by PlayStation Insider
A notable PlayStation insider has teased that Sony should "soon" reveal a new model of its PlayStation 5 console. Earlier this year, we first started to hear reports and rumors associated with a new version of the PS5 that would feature a detachable disc drive. And while Sony itself has yet to confirm that a new PS5 model of any sort will be releasing in the coming year, it sounds like this silence from the manufacturer might not last much longer.
dotesports.com
Latest Pokémon News: Go players lose faith in Niantic as Scarlet and Violet players discover cool Area Zero detail
It’s been a difficult day for Pokémon Go players. Last week, they pointed out ticket prices for pay-to-play events are becoming absurd. They’re even considering boycotting them. Today, however, the fiery passion and enthusiasm was replaced with sadness and sorrow. The community realized there’d been a pay-to-play...
ComicBook
PS5 Rumor Claims PS3 Game Series Making Unexpected Return
According to a new rumor, a PS3 series could soon make an unexpected return via PS5. The PlayStation 3 was a weird era for Sony. It's worst-selling home console to date, Sony fumbled the rollout of the PS3 so badly it never fully ecovered. It did end up outselling the Xbox 360 -- Xbox's best-selling Xbox console to date -- but only at the very end and only marginally, unlike other generations. Despite this, several great modern PlayStation franchises got their start during the generation. It was also a generation where PlayStation was still far more experimental and making games that aren't just high-quality, narrative-driven third-person action games. For example, in the PS3 era PlayStation released PlayStation All-Stars: Battle Royale. Fast-forward, and skipping a generation, PlayStation is interested in bringing the series back, or at least that's the claim of a new rumor.
TechRadar
Xbox Series S falls to a terrific low price and it's the one console I'd buy this Christmas
I've already been extremely clear about how big a fan I am of the Xbox Series S. So, of course, I'm going to bring attention to this deal that's still live on Microsoft's compact console. Budget-conscious gamers or those after a gift this Christmas will not want to miss it.
Digital Trends
The Samsung Galaxy S23 just took a big step closer to its release date
Based on Samsung’s yearly release schedule, we’re expecting the Galaxy S23 line to launch sometime in February 2023. While the smartphone has already been passed through a small handful of global certification boards, it was recently spotted being approved by two more — meaning that a February launch is looking more and more likely by the day. As spotted by SamMobile, the Galaxy S23 appears to be ready for launch in Thailand and India, two major markets for Samsung.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Adding 18 New PS4, PS5 Games Soon
PlayStation's PS Plus service will welcome 18 more PS4 and PS5 games to its Extra and Premium tiers of the service soon, PlayStation announced this week. Featuring a number of big franchises like the Yakuza, WWE 2K, and Far Cry series, the games consist of titles that are relatively new as well as some that have been out for several years now with a few of these games offering dedicated PS5 versions, too. All of the games except for one will be available starting December 20th.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 4 “Photon Dust” Unveiled
The Air Jordan 4 “Photon Dust” will drop next year. Tinker Hatfield made quite the impression with the Air Jordan 3, and his follow-up, the Air Jordan 4, was just as good. This is a shoe that has a legendary place in the Jordan Brand library. Every single year, it gets new colorways and fans are always eager to grab them.
Rockstar adds ray tracing to GTA 5, but it's almost too much
Editor's take: While there have been plenty of "next-gen upgrades" to existing games, very few have provided ray tracing, with most just focusing on higher-resolution assets. So it's nice to see that Rockstar added RT support to GTA V on the PS5 and XBSX in its latest update. Most of the time it looks great, but in some situations, it almost feels like too much reflecting cheapens the effect.
Elden Ring dethroned as 2022's best-selling game
The Game Awards are over and done with for another year, and I think we can all agree that it was an enjoyable show. For many, the highlight was Christopher Judge’s acceptance speech. The actor won ‘best performance’ for his role as Kratos in God Of War Ragnarök and deservedly took his sweet time thanking his friends, fans, and family. The evening also brought us our first look at Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s gameplay which is a major step-up from the first game.
dotesports.com
Surprise Overwatch 2 balance patch reduces power of Doomfist and Sojourn, helps damage of Orisa and Ana
If you’ve also been terrorized by the prevalence of Doomfist since the launch of season two of Overwatch 2, don’t fret—Blizzard has stepped in just before the holidays to gift players a new balance patch. A handful of buffs and nerfs directly targeting some of the strongest...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low “Iced Lilac” Unveiled
The Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low continues to get some interesting new offerings. One of the best new silhouettes from the past year has been the Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low. This takes an iconic silhouette and transforms it into a platform sneaker that is absolutely going to turn heads. Overall, it has enough flair to get people intrigued, and Jumpman has taken notice.
dotesports.com
Cat’s out of the bag: Riot to make Yuumi less unbearable with upcoming rework in League
Across the globe, there probably isn’t a League of Legends player who doesn’t despise Yuumi for one reason or the other, including untargetability, overwhelmingly strong shielding and healing, or strong poke and engage. Thankfully, Riot devs are reworking Yuumi with the goal of giving the enemy team more counterplay.
Struggling sneaker brand Vans is trying to lure millennials away from Nike and other brands with nostalgia, high heat collabs, and better arch support
Vans is marketing improvements it says it made to its footwear, such as better cushioning and weather resistance than earlier styles.
dotesports.com
Apex players waited ages for Winter Express to come back. But now it has, they’re hating on it
The crowd has spoken and Apex Legends might have taken a step too far in the wrong direction. Winter Express has left some fans disgruntled and disappointed as complaints of “recycled” and buggy gameplay plague the battle royale experience. The limited-time mode sets players on a course to...
dotesports.com
Liquid slams ALGS door on its way out, points to Respawn and EA as reason for withdrawal
TL still loves Apex but left pointed comments for the ALGS. While it was already known that Team Liquid was letting its competitive Apex Legends team look for a new home, the organization released a statement today more fully explaining its decision to exit the scene. And in doing so, Liquid pulled back the curtain on some of its issues with the Apex Legends Global Series and its organizers.
dotesports.com
How to find Building 21 in DMZ in Modern Warfare 2
One of the seemingly new additions to Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s DMZ mode in the season one Reloaded update is Building 21. This was described in the patch notes as an entirely new area that is separate from Al Mazrah. The developers also stated that players could unlock the new Chimera assault rifle by extracting with it at Building 21.
dotesports.com
How to rescue training dummies from the water in Fortnite’s My Hero Academia quest
Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales out right now and now it’s been joined by one of the most recently popular anime series, My Hero Academia. Four characters from the anime have joined the fight for the island alongside some new challenges that will keep players engaged and test their mettle as heroes among some of the best.
dotesports.com
CS:GO meta shakeup confirmed following new weapon usage in BLAST World Finals
As expected, the Nov. 18 update to CS:GO changed the weapon meta significantly. The patch introduced a major nerf to AWP and M4A1-S. In terms of the latter weapon, the developers weakened its long-range accuracy, which immediately sparked discussion about M4A4’s potential return to pro play. Looking at the stats from BLAST Premier World Final’s group stage, it looks like the weapon is making a comeback. It was used more than the M4A1-S, according to HLTV.
dotesports.com
Warzone 2 has received a much-needed boost to Buy Stations and Loadout Drops
Warzone 2 has been a bit of a bumpy ride. Glitches and bugs are up the top of the required fix list for the developers, but there are a few different things that also needed attention. The battle royale sequel to the widely popular Warzone has seen a few changes...
