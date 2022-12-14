FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Friends of N-Kya Rebecca Logan, who was stabbed to death and then set on fire, say she lightens up every room she walked into. “She was loveable, she was caring…she had this infectious laugh that made you just want to laugh even more,” said her friend Alessandra Torres. Torres grew up […]

FRESNO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO