Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KMPH.com
Police chase, shots fired in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Shots were fired following a police chase Saturday morning in Tulare County. There was a heavy police presence at the scene located on Highway 198 near Road 196, in Exeter. In a video submitted by a viewer, you can see a portion of the...
Man shoots ex-girlfriend's sister and himself on Highway 41, CHP says
Two people have died following an apparent murder-suicide on Highway 41 near Ashlan Avenue.
26-year-old shot and killed near central Fresno businesses identified
The man who was shot and killed near central Fresno businesses on Wednesday has been identified.
GV Wire
Homicide Victim in Suspected Fresno Gang Ambush Is Identified
Fresno police have identified a 26-year-old man killed in what was believed to be a gang ambush at Superior Smoke Shop on Wednesday. Authorities said Friday that Joseph Riley died in the shooting shortly before noon at the shop in a strip mall at Blackstone and Princeton avenues. A second...
goldrushcam.com
Fresno Police Arrest Man During Traffic Stop After Discovering a Loaded Stolen Gun Within Reach of the Driver
December 18, 2022 - Central patrol officers conducted a traffic stop in Fresno on Saturday in the area of McKinley Avenue and Fruit Avenue for a vehicle code violation. As officers contacted the driver of the vehicle, an officer observed a firearm case unlocked and within reach of the driver.
Motorcyclist killed in car crash in Southeast Fresno
An investigation is underway after a crash left a motorcyclist dead in Southeast Fresno.
Brothers arrested in connection to deadly shooting at central Fresno apartment complex
Two brothers have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in central Fresno.
KMPH.com
Aaron Dudley charged with murdering, burning sister and unborn son in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — 41-year-old Aaron Dudley has been charged with the murder of his sister and unborn child. On Thursday, the Fresno County District Attorney's Office filed two charges of murder for the death of 26-year-old N-Kya Logan and her unborn son, Noah Logan. He was also charged...
GV Wire
Brothers Suspected in Fresno Homicide Arrested in Tulare County
Two brothers suspected of killing a man in southeast Fresno were arrested and jailed in Tulare County on Wednesday, according to Fresno police. Anthony Segura, 32, and Ryan Segura, 31, are believed by authorities to be responsible for the shooting death of Kenyatta Williams, 25. Williams was visiting friends at...
IDENTIFIED: Woman who crashed a truck into a front yard in Reedley, police say
ORANGE COVE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who crashed a truck at a high rate of speed into the front yard of a home in Reedley on Thursday was officially identified later that day, according to the Orange Cove Police Department. Officers say they noticed a red truck traveling at high speed in the area […]
KMPH.com
Brothers arrested in connection to last week's murder at Fresno apartment
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two brothers have been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting at a Fresno apartment complex that happened on Thursday, Dec. 8th. Fresno police responded to a Shot Spotter activation around 3:40 p.m. near Olive and 9th in Fresno. When they arrived, they found two...
IDENTIFIED: Suspect, victim in stabbing death, burning of pregnant woman in Fresno
FRENO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The pregnant woman who was killed and burned on Tuesday in Fresno has been identified – along with the suspect in the case, who was the victim’s brother, according to the Fresno Police Department. According to police, at around 12:30 p.m. police officers and members of the Fresno Fire Department responded […]
Fresno Police in search of alleged porch pirate
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a resident’s package from their porch in Fresno on Tuesday. Police say the man captured on their Ring camera was described by the residents as a white or Hispanic man with tattoos on his face. Officials say he had a black […]
Friends mourn the loss of N-Kya, her unborn son Noah
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Friends of N-Kya Rebecca Logan, who was stabbed to death and then set on fire, say she lightens up every room she walked into. “She was loveable, she was caring…she had this infectious laugh that made you just want to laugh even more,” said her friend Alessandra Torres. Torres grew up […]
Two Fresno families united in tragedy as double killer is punished
A Fresno man got a helping of hatred with a touch of forgiveness as he learned his punishment for killing two men in 2020 and 2021.
What we know so far in the deadly smoke shop shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police Friday identified the victim killed by gunfire at the smoke shop on the 2700 block of north Blackstone Avenue Wednesday, as 26-year-old Joseph Riley. Riley and his 19-year-old brother were shot after they entered the shop. The brother was shot in the face and is currently in stable condition at CRMC. […]
Fresno County woman shares story of surviving domestic violence
Capturing a true number of people experiencing intimate partner violence is virtually impossible, as the fear of reporting is often paired with a fear of an abuser.
goldrushcam.com
Gang Member Arrested After Skywatch Aircrew Assists Fresno Police in Finding Fleeing Suspect, Booked on Several Firearm Related Charges
December 17, 2022 - On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the Skywatch Aircrew was on routine patrol in the Central district when they observed a ground unit initiate a traffic stop on Tyler Avenue west of Fresno Street. The Aircrew noticed the vehicle was slow to yield which caused the Aircrew to fly in the direction of the traffic stop.
abc45.com
VIDEO: Lightning strikes 50-year-old redwood tree
LINDSAY, Calif. (KMPH) — A lightning strike shook a California neighborhood Sunday night. Homeowner Joe Fernandez was in his backyard in Lindsay, roughly 35 feet away from his 50-year-old redwood tree. He witnessed it all. "I saw and heard the explosion. It was an explosion; it was not lightning....
Sheriffs search for family of Visalia man found dead in trailer
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Visalia was found dead in his trailer on November 21 according to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 10 a.m. on November 21, 55-year-old Richard Parrott was found dead in his hitchhiker trailer in the area of Neeley and Hurley Street in. Visalia. Detectives have been searching […]
Comments / 0