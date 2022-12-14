ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

KMPH.com

Police chase, shots fired in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Shots were fired following a police chase Saturday morning in Tulare County. There was a heavy police presence at the scene located on Highway 198 near Road 196, in Exeter. In a video submitted by a viewer, you can see a portion of the...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Homicide Victim in Suspected Fresno Gang Ambush Is Identified

Fresno police have identified a 26-year-old man killed in what was believed to be a gang ambush at Superior Smoke Shop on Wednesday. Authorities said Friday that Joseph Riley died in the shooting shortly before noon at the shop in a strip mall at Blackstone and Princeton avenues. A second...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Brothers Suspected in Fresno Homicide Arrested in Tulare County

Two brothers suspected of killing a man in southeast Fresno were arrested and jailed in Tulare County on Wednesday, according to Fresno police. Anthony Segura, 32, and Ryan Segura, 31, are believed by authorities to be responsible for the shooting death of Kenyatta Williams, 25. Williams was visiting friends at...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Brothers arrested in connection to last week's murder at Fresno apartment

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two brothers have been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting at a Fresno apartment complex that happened on Thursday, Dec. 8th. Fresno police responded to a Shot Spotter activation around 3:40 p.m. near Olive and 9th in Fresno. When they arrived, they found two...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno Police in search of alleged porch pirate

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a resident’s package from their porch in Fresno on Tuesday. Police say the man captured on their Ring camera was described by the residents as a white or Hispanic man with tattoos on his face. Officials say he had a black […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Friends mourn the loss of N-Kya, her unborn son Noah

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Friends of N-Kya Rebecca Logan, who was stabbed to death and then set on fire, say she lightens up every room she walked into. “She was loveable, she was caring…she had this infectious laugh that made you just want to laugh even more,” said her friend Alessandra Torres. Torres grew up […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

What we know so far in the deadly smoke shop shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police Friday identified the victim killed by gunfire at the smoke shop on the 2700 block of north Blackstone Avenue Wednesday, as 26-year-old Joseph Riley. Riley and his 19-year-old brother were shot after they entered the shop. The brother was shot in the face and is currently in stable condition at CRMC. […]
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Gang Member Arrested After Skywatch Aircrew Assists Fresno Police in Finding Fleeing Suspect, Booked on Several Firearm Related Charges

December 17, 2022 - On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the Skywatch Aircrew was on routine patrol in the Central district when they observed a ground unit initiate a traffic stop on Tyler Avenue west of Fresno Street. The Aircrew noticed the vehicle was slow to yield which caused the Aircrew to fly in the direction of the traffic stop.
FRESNO, CA
abc45.com

VIDEO: Lightning strikes 50-year-old redwood tree

LINDSAY, Calif. (KMPH) — A lightning strike shook a California neighborhood Sunday night. Homeowner Joe Fernandez was in his backyard in Lindsay, roughly 35 feet away from his 50-year-old redwood tree. He witnessed it all. "I saw and heard the explosion. It was an explosion; it was not lightning....
LINDSAY, CA

