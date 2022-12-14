ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Net

Charles County Orphans’ Court Judge Resigns Amid Social Media Ethics Controversy

LA PLATA, Md.– Charles County Orphans’ Court Judge William “Bill” Dotson quit on Nov. 30 following disciplinary allegations relating to his misuse of social media. Dotson, who served as a judge of Charles County Orphans’ Court since 2020, was under investigation for using his power to advance his personal interests while engaging in a public partisan political discussion on social media, according to court documents.
fox5dc.com

New LCPS School Board member hopeful changes can be made

ASHBURN, Va. - Ever since the Loudoun County Public Schools Special Grand Jury report was released, revealing the school system mishandled two sexual assault cases last year, the school board has been pretty quiet. There was a work session Tuesday, and parents said there was one school board member who...
ASHBURN, VA
loudounnow.com

Ziegler Retaliation Indictments Related to Brooks Firing

Two of the three misdemeanor indictments brought against former Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler are related to the firing of a special education teacher who, after reporting she was repeatedly groped by one of her students, filed two Title IX complaints, testified to the special grand jury investigating the school district, and spoke out at a School Board meeting.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun County Officials: ‘No Doubt’ Schools Were Notified of Charges Against Student

The county government will advise the justice agencies to get a signature from school administrators when they deliver notification of charges against a student, after a special grand jury report highlighted a “public squabble” between the school district and the Sheriff’s Office over that notification. The special...
The MadRapp Recorder

Planning commissioners in Madison, Greene, and Rapp will be busy this week

Planning commissioners in Madison, Greene and Rappahannock counties all meet Wednesday night with applications pending and applicants wanting permits or rezonings to allow them to move forward. But they should probably follow the advices of former Madison County commissioner Mike Fisher, who told applicant Zachary Whitman at last month’s Madison workshop he should check with neighbors before coming back this month with his multiple tourist establishment application in Graves Mill. Fisher’s tone appeared somewhat sarcastic, noting how Madison officials have recently turned down two tourist establishment proposals after neighbors objected to them on ground, they didn’t want them in their neighborhoods. Madison County – meets at 6:30 p.m. in the county administration...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

3 trials to be held against Loudoun school administrators

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) -- Three separate trials will be held next year to adjudicate charges against the former superintendent of a northern Virginia school system as well as the system's primary spokesman. Ex-Superintendent Scott Ziegler and spokesman Wayde Byard made initial appearances Tuesday in Loudoun County Circuit Court after indictments...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Fairfax to change over a dozen street names linked to Confederacy

After months of discussions, Fairfax, Virginia, has chosen new names for some streets tied to the city’s Confederate past. The Fairfax City Council has approved new names for 14 streets, which will take effect Jan. 1. Some of the streets that will see changes were named for Confederate generals...
FAIRFAX, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy