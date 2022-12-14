Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Charles County Orphans’ Court Judge Resigns Amid Social Media Ethics Controversy
LA PLATA, Md.– Charles County Orphans’ Court Judge William “Bill” Dotson quit on Nov. 30 following disciplinary allegations relating to his misuse of social media. Dotson, who served as a judge of Charles County Orphans’ Court since 2020, was under investigation for using his power to advance his personal interests while engaging in a public partisan political discussion on social media, according to court documents.
fox5dc.com
New LCPS School Board member hopeful changes can be made
ASHBURN, Va. - Ever since the Loudoun County Public Schools Special Grand Jury report was released, revealing the school system mishandled two sexual assault cases last year, the school board has been pretty quiet. There was a work session Tuesday, and parents said there was one school board member who...
Prince William Co. police will get salary bump. Firefighters want to be next.
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Police officers sworn to protect Virginia’s second-largest county will soon see some more money in their paychecks. But there’s frustration from other agencies who say they need the help too. On Tuesday, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted to raise the minimum salary for officers from just […]
bethesdamagazine.com
Former Board of Education student member will apply for District 14 vacancy
A former student member of the Montgomery County’s Board of Education has joined the group of candidates hoping to fill an upcoming vacancy in the House of Delegates for District 14. Matt Post, 23, a lifelong Olney resident, said in an interview he is seeking the opening because he...
loudounnow.com
Ziegler Retaliation Indictments Related to Brooks Firing
Two of the three misdemeanor indictments brought against former Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler are related to the firing of a special education teacher who, after reporting she was repeatedly groped by one of her students, filed two Title IX complaints, testified to the special grand jury investigating the school district, and spoke out at a School Board meeting.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun County Officials: ‘No Doubt’ Schools Were Notified of Charges Against Student
The county government will advise the justice agencies to get a signature from school administrators when they deliver notification of charges against a student, after a special grand jury report highlighted a “public squabble” between the school district and the Sheriff’s Office over that notification. The special...
Here's what 'code orange' means for Prince William County Public Schools
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — While numerous school districts in the DMV were operating on a two-hour delay Thursday, and some chose to close altogether, most Prince William County teachers, students and parents were told to work from home. Ahead of the wet and icy weather, Prince William County...
Planning commissioners in Madison, Greene, and Rapp will be busy this week
Planning commissioners in Madison, Greene and Rappahannock counties all meet Wednesday night with applications pending and applicants wanting permits or rezonings to allow them to move forward. But they should probably follow the advices of former Madison County commissioner Mike Fisher, who told applicant Zachary Whitman at last month’s Madison workshop he should check with neighbors before coming back this month with his multiple tourist establishment application in Graves Mill. Fisher’s tone appeared somewhat sarcastic, noting how Madison officials have recently turned down two tourist establishment proposals after neighbors objected to them on ground, they didn’t want them in their neighborhoods. Madison County – meets at 6:30 p.m. in the county administration...
WTOP
Audit: Montgomery Co. schools transportation employees used P-cards for personal use
A report found that transportation employees of Maryland’s largest school system misused purchase cards, including buying personal items and merchandise that violated policy. In May 2022, the Montgomery County Office of the Inspector General started an investigation to find out whether there was evidence that Montgomery County Public Schools...
cbs19news
3 trials to be held against Loudoun school administrators
LEESBURG, Va. (AP) -- Three separate trials will be held next year to adjudicate charges against the former superintendent of a northern Virginia school system as well as the system's primary spokesman. Ex-Superintendent Scott Ziegler and spokesman Wayde Byard made initial appearances Tuesday in Loudoun County Circuit Court after indictments...
WTOP
Last trash drop-off day held for customers of defunct Northern Va. garbage collector
The final trash drop-off day for customers affected by a recently shuttered garbage collection service will be held Saturday in Loudoun County, Virginia. Former customers of Haulin’ Trash can take their household and yard waste to the ball fields at Park View High School from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $7 cash.
bethesdamagazine.com
Maryland AG: Montgomery County’s Democratic Central Committee can change legislative vacancy process
The state attorney’s general office said the Montgomery County’s Democratic Central Committee can make a rule change to update its legislative vacancy process — a topic that has been debated heavily in recent weeks as one delegate in District 14 will vacate his seat next month. Eric...
fox5dc.com
Prince William Co. board votes in favor of land use charter for data center
MANASSAS, Va. - The Prince William County board has voted in favor of a land use charter for the development of a data center in the Manassas area. Officials say each chapter of the comprehensive plan was approved by a 5-2 vote during a late-night meeting that ended early Wednesday morning.
WTOP
Student stabbed in fight outside Prince George’s Co. school
A Prince George’s County, Maryland, student is recovering from a stab wound following a fight on Friday morning. Prince George’s County police said it received word of a fight between two students in front of Accokeek Academy around 8:45 a.m. Friday. It happened soon after the students got...
alxnow.com
Alexandria School Board considering staggered terms, fewer members and eliminating districts
(Updated 4:15 p.m.) Are there too many Alexandria School Board Members? Should their terms be staggered and should districts be eliminated? The Board wants these questions answered by the time voters cast their ballots in November 2024. Yesterday (Tuesday), the nine-person Board unanimously agreed to establish a process for asking...
WTOP
Fairfax to change over a dozen street names linked to Confederacy
After months of discussions, Fairfax, Virginia, has chosen new names for some streets tied to the city’s Confederate past. The Fairfax City Council has approved new names for 14 streets, which will take effect Jan. 1. Some of the streets that will see changes were named for Confederate generals...
WUSA
Weather, staffing issues lead to 'Code Orange' in Prince Willam County schools
Prince William County Public Schools put a 'Code Orange' into effect. That means schools are closed. But students are still expected to do work remotely.
Rental assistance possibly coming to Prince George’s County
OXON HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — Help for people in Prince George’s County struggling to pay their rent could be on the way. Affordable housing is a big issue for many cities, including Laurel, Bladensburg and Greenbelt. Now, leaders are hoping to make changes on the county level through rent stabilization. “Prices of rent […]
Fairfax County judge mulls new trial for teen convicted of manslaughter in the deaths of two high school rivals
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — What was scheduled as the formal sentencing for a teenager convicted of two counts of manslaughter took a left turn Thursday, with Zachary Burkard's lawyer demanding a new trial, and the judge mulling it over. Public defender Bryan Kennedy says new testimony from Burkard's friend...
