Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic home: Samuel and Pauline Peery House was constructed in 1901 in Albany, MissouriCJ CoombsAlbany, MO
Clarinda, new research is showing that environmental stress can change your brainHealth Stuff TO KnowClarinda, IA
The historic 1884 Walnut Inn in Tarkio, Missouri may have been destroyed, but memories grew from the red brick buildingCJ CoombsTarkio, MO
Related
KVOE
Emporia State to host Northwest Missouri State
The Emporia State basketball teams host Northwest Missouri State tomorrow. The men’s game will be a match-up of ranked teams. Emporia State is ranked 22nd and Northwest is ranked number 1. Emporia State Coach Craig Doty says they will need to be ready to play. Junior Mayuom Buom says...
kmaland.com
Long, triple jump ascent lands Maryville's Stone with Central Missouri
(Maryville) -- Maryville senior Keaton Stone has made a major ascent over the last several years from someone that had never jumped competitively before to signing with Central Missouri. “Track is kind of a new sport to me,” Stone explained. “I grew up playing basketball, so I always thought basketball...
kmaland.com
Stanton boys outlast late-game surge from Fremont-Mills to win 79-70
(Tabor) -- Thanks to an electric offense through three quarters, the Stanton Vikings (4-2) survived a late surge from Fremont-Mills (4-3) to win 79-70. "Our offense was pretty good today and like I've always said all year, I trust our guys on offense -- they're all good shooters and they love to share the ball," said Stanton Co-Head Coach Donnie Weis. "For a while, we played some decent defense, but the end of the game was not ideal."
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls Basketball (12/15): Nodaway Valley, Treynor pick up quality wins
(KMAland) -- Nodaway Valley snagged a huge win, Riverside took their third straight W, Treynor won late at the MAC, Palmyra edged Weeping Water and more from Thursday in KMAland girls basketball. PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE. Mount Ayr 56 Wayne 45. Tegan Streit led Mount Ayr with 15 points, five...
kmaland.com
KMAland Bowling (12/16): Clarinda, St. Albert pick up sweeps
(KMAland) -- The Clarinda and St. Albert bowling teams picked up sweeps in KMAland action on Friday. Top score: Ally Johnson, Clarinda: 207-210 (417) Runner-up: Lizzy Baucom, Red Oak: 152-188 (340) Other Clarinda scores: Andi Woods 339, Dakota Wise 305, Maddie Smith 300, Kemper Beckel 285, Ryplee Sunderman 235. Other...
kmaland.com
Seuntjens drops 21 in Denison-Schleswig's win over Clarinda
(Clarinda) -- The Denison-Schleswig boys continued their winning ways Friday night with a 64-52 win over Clarinda to remain unbeaten in the Hawkeye Ten Conference standings. The win was another step in the right direction for Coach Derek Fink's bunch. "We've talked about being the aggressor and getting our game...
kmaland.com
KMAland Boys Wrestling (12/17): Shenandoah, Creston, JCC win tournaments
(KMAland) -- Shenandoah won the Mustang Invitational, Creston was the team champion at Central DeWitt and Johnson County Central won their home meet on Saturday. Shenandoah won their home meet with 153.5 points. All 12 Mustang wrestlers finished in the top two of their bracket. Ethan Laughlin (132), Owen Laughlin...
kmaland.com
Northwest's Green nabs another All-American nod from Associated Press
(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State senior defensive lineman and Maryville alum Elijah Green has been named an Associated Press First-Team All-American. This is the third All-America honor for Green, who had 12 sacks and 22 tackles for loss for the Bearcats this past season. View the complete release from Northwest...
Brothers snag apparent state-record raccoon in northern Missouri
Two brothers appear to have snagged a state-record raccoon in northern Missouri amid hunting season.
kmaland.com
UFR Podcast No. 1600: Brandon Paez, Nick Fox, Ryder Block, Matt Goldman, Keaton Stone
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1600: Friday, December 16th. KMA Sports Wrestling Pulse with Lisbon's Brandon Paez, Osage's Nick Fox & Waverly-Shell Rock's Ryder Block. Talking MLB with Matt Goldman. Maryville senior Keaton Stone. Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the...
kmaland.com
2 Brothers Catch Largest Raccoon in Missouri History
Thanks to a recent hunting adventure, two brothers in Missouri now have quite the story to tell. Hunter Simmons and his brother, Cooper, were out hunting recently in Worth County, which sits in the northwestern portion of the state, when they captured a massive raccoon. The brothers contacted the Missouri...
Kansas woman hospitalized after Buchanan Co. rear-end crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Saturday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Anna M. Huffman, 21, Savannah, was on the southbound Interstate 29 exit ramp at Fredrick. The SUV rear-ended a 2015 Kia...
kmaland.com
Arlean Szynskie, 83 of Tabor, IA
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Monday - December 19, 2022. Visitation End: 2:00 PM With Family greeting Friends. Memorials: In Lieu of Flowers, Memorial Fund Established. Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA. Cemetery: Tabor, IA Cemetery. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed,...
kmaland.com
KMA MORNING SHOW - Wilson Performing Arts Center Holiday Concert
(Red Oak) -- The sights and sounds of Christmas on Broadway will make their way to southwest Iowa this weekend.
3 children injured after Nodaway Co. rollover accident
NODAWAY COUNTY—Three children were injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Thursday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Dodge Ram driven by Timothy K. Conn, 43, Maryville, was southbound on U.S. 71 one mile north of Wilcox. The driver lost control on the ice...
Missouri man hospitalized after pickup crash
ATCHISON COUNTY, Mo. —A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Thursday in Atchison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2002 GMC Sierra pickup driven by Stephen D. McQuinn, 66, Tarkio, was westbound on U.S. 136 at N Avenue three miles east of Rock Port.
northwestmoinfo.com
Three Children Injured in Nodaway County Crash
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO – Three children were taken to the hospital following an accident last night in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 8 p.m. Wednesday as 43-year old Timothy Conn of Maryville was southbound on US 71, 1 mile north of Wilcox. Conn lost control of his vehicle on the ice covered highway and traveled off the east side of the roadway where he struck an embankment and overturned. The vehicle returned to the roadway where it came to rest.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Injured In Five Car Accident Tuesday Afternoon On I-29
Two area residents were left with injuries after a five car accident on Interstate 29 in Andrew County Tuesday afternoon. According to the accident report from the Highway Patrol, traffic on I-29 in Andrew COunty three miles north of St. Joseph had become congested due to another accident. Because of that congestion a 2022 Chevy Silverado, a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2021 Chevy Silverado had all come to a stop in the driving lane and a 2009 Toyota Camry was stopped in the passing lane.
2 hospitalized after 5-vehicle Andrew County crash
ANDREW COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Tuesday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Chevy Blazer driven by Barbara J. Cronk, 64, Maryville, was northbound in heavy traffic on Interstate 29 three miles north of St. Joseph in the driving lane.
Comments / 0