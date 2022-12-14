NODAWAY COUNTY, MO – Three children were taken to the hospital following an accident last night in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 8 p.m. Wednesday as 43-year old Timothy Conn of Maryville was southbound on US 71, 1 mile north of Wilcox. Conn lost control of his vehicle on the ice covered highway and traveled off the east side of the roadway where he struck an embankment and overturned. The vehicle returned to the roadway where it came to rest.

