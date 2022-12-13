Read full article on original website
Repairs to water main break continue on Chesterfield road
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Utility crews continued working on a water main break on Alverser Drive on Thursday. The break, which caused standing water to form on Wednesday night, is near the road’s intersection with Midlothian Turnpike. Chesterfield officials say one lane of the road is closed to traffic...
Children’s museum in Virginia hosts ‘Pride night with Legendary Santa,’ drag queen plays the Snow Queen
The Children's Museum of Richmond "invited LGBTQIA+ families to enjoy visits with Santa" for its "Pride Night with Legendary Santa" featuring a drag "snow queen."
Hundreds of Petersburg seniors dress in best gowns and tuxedos for holiday gala
"So many seniors live in isolation, so this is an opportunity that we provide actually each month, to meet with them and share information about keeping them safe in their homes."
Councilwoman meets with Richmond residents concerned about road
"He loved his family, he loved his teammates and this is heartbreaking right now." As home heating costs rise this winter, experts offer advice to cut back on your bills. Better pay for teachers and cafeteria workers are on the way for Richmond Public Schools.
Hopewell holding holiday light tour, learn how you can vote for your favorite house here!
The city recommends visiting the houses from 5 to 9 p.m. daily and includes both traditionally lit houses and homes with tacky lights on its light tour list.
Chesterfield Make Arrest in Homicide Near Courthouse Library
‘Significant ice storm’ expected in Virginia Wednesday night
It does not make a difference if you have front wheel drive or 4-wheel drive, all the tires will spin and you can lose control in a matter of seconds. It is truly advised not to drive anywhere if an ice storm is in the forecast.
Crash closes lanes on I-95
Interstate 95 traffic was being diverted to Exit 62 as a result of the crash. Use alternate routes and expect delays.
Chesterfield rejects massive suburban development in rural area
The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors has rejected a proposal for 100 single-family homes in an agricultural district, sending the project back to the county Planning Commission once again.
Power outage closes two government buildings in Petersburg
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A power outage caused by a water leak has closed two government buildings. Petersburg City Hall (135 N. Union St.) and Petersburg Billing & Collections (144 N. Sycamore St.) will be closed on Friday. City employees in the building will work from home. The departments impacted...
Councilwoman sides with northside residents pleading for help with Monteiro Street speeding
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT)- Residents from the Monterio street neighborhood rallied during Monday’s city council meeting because of the constant speeding and frequent crashes that happen in their area. Marilynn Joyner, who has been living on Monteiro Street for more than 20 years, says her home has bored the brunt...
Authorities find work van that was stolen from Hopewell gas station
Authorities in Petersburg have recovered a van that was stolen from a Hopewell gas station earlier this month.
Thousands of families receive free coats and gifts to keep warm this winter
It was a cold Wednesday morning outside of the former Dick's Sporting Goods store at Stony Point Fashion Park, but inside, thousands of families felt the warmth of the holiday season.
What started a house fire that killed two people in Henrico?
The Henrico Fire Department has not yet released the names of the two people killed in the house fire near the corner of Elkridge Lane and Walnut Street in eastern Henrico.
Head of private Powhatan Catholic school resigns amid parent volunteer assault investigation
The head of The Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School — a private, Catholic school in Powhatan County — resigned from her position during an ongoing investigation into the assault of a juvenile female student.
State police investigating deadly early morning crash on I-64 in Goochland
Upon arrival, police found the sedan had driven off the road and into the trees. One person died as a result of the crash and another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Chesterfield gives final approval to 450 homes, new equestrian center
Chesterfield County gave final approval to 450 units of housing across three projects Wednesday night, including one massive mixed-use development in Clover Hill.
Richmond restaurant tests new 3.5-day work week
The Cocky Rooster has switched to a 3.5-day work week for its full-time employees, owners Brett Diehl and Luke Phillips said.
Sources: Richmond Sheriff polygraphs deputies to learn who's sharing info
After Richmond officials put a spotlight on safety concerns at the Richmond City Jail, Sheriff Antionette Irving's office polygraph tested at least two deputies, multiple sources told CBS 6.
