‘Break The Ice’ Six-Week Exhibit Of 16 Artists Now Underway
Calendars published by Rachel Pearson Fine Art are part of the ‘Break the Ice’ exhibit at Village Arts. Courtesy photo. Some of the fiber work by Debby Davis currently on display at Village Arts. Courtesy photo. Some of the diverse media of artwork on display at Village Arts...
Los Alamos Seed Stewards Launch Project Wildflowers
“If the bee disappeared off the face of the Earth, man would only have four years left to live.” – Albert Einstein. The Los Alamos Seed Stewards are a group of local volunteer gardeners who are responsible for collecting, sorting, cleaning, and packaging seeds that they have saved, as well as seeds that are donated to the Seed Library project by the community, and ready them for filing and eventually being checked out by library patrons.
Rotary Club of Los Alamos Winter Party Attendees Entertained By Lads Of Enchantment
Rotary District 5520 Assistant Governor Tom Simon (left) of the Rotary Club of Santa Fe assists Alison Pannell (second left), President of the Rotary Club f Los Alamos, and Greg Viola (right), Foundation chair, as they present Rotarians Linda Hull and Lesley Harelson with Paul Harris Fellowship recognitions. The recognition is named after Rotary International’s founder and given based upon members’ donations to The Rotary Foundation, the financial arm of Rotary International. Photo by Bob Hull.
Barranca Mesa Elementary School Helpers Visit Aspen Ridge Residents
Barranca Elementary School Helpers visited last week with residents of Aspen Ridge Lodge. The conversations were very interesting as both seniors and students learned about each other. Residents were happy to see the students, especially because visits were so restricted during the pandemic. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Barranca Mesa...
Lots Of Fun At Kiwanis Breakfast With Santa Event
Children chat with Santa Claus during the Kiwanis Club’s Breakfast with Santa event. Courtesy photo. Los Alamos High School Key Club members help out at Breakfast for Santa Dec. 3. Courtesy photo. BY BROOKE DAVIS. Kiwanis Club of Los Alamos. The Kiwanis Club of Los Alamos would like to...
Thank You From Samizdat
Samizdat Bookstore and Teahouse would like to thank Colleen Olinger for her generous gift of her Blue Bucks Chamber of Commerce prize of $250. Former Otowi Station owners Colleen, along with Peggy Durbin and Michele Vochosky, have been incredibly supportive of Samizdat’s effort to bring a bookstore back to Los Alamos, and we couldn’t have made it this far without their consistent support, advice, and encouragement.
Aspen Girls On The Run Team Wraps Up Fall Season By Running In Jingle Bell 5K In Santa Fe
Kaya Wilson and Gianna Rolfe, members of the Aspen Elementary Girls on the Run team, participated in the 5K Jingle Bell in Santa Fe. Photo Courtesy LAPS. Amanda Padilla (co-coach), sofia Padilla, Julia Schollenberger, Suzy Krosche, Siena Rolfe (junior coach), Logan Beaulieu, Ellie Mack and Ellen O’Neil get ready for the start of the run. Photo Courtesy LAPS.
County Parks Division Reminds Public To Stay Off Ice At Ashley Pond
Ashley Pond is partially iced over. Photo Courtesy LAC. Los Alamos County Parks Division would like to remind the public to stay off the ice at Ashley Pond Park. Parks employees have received calls and complaints regarding children out on the ice, including one report of a child falling in, prompting the reminder.
Chamber Announces 2022 Blue Bucks Promotion Winners
Blue Bucks Winner Sharon Hoover with her bag of gift cards to local businesses! The gift cards were purchased with funding from Enterprise Bank & Trust to support the small businesses. Photo Courtesy Chamber of Commerce. Samizdat Bookstore & Teahouse owner Jill Lang is presented with a check donated by...
Birth Announcement: Alina Marie Austell – Dec.10, 2022
Alina Marie Austell was born at 9:22 am. on December 10, 2022 at the Rust Presbyterian Medical Center in Rio Rancho, NM. She weighed 6lbs 12.8 ounces and was 19 inches long at birth. Proud parents are Mary Alison Brasher Austell and Alexander Stivers Austell. Paternal grandparents are Ivanna Maria Austell and William Stivers Austell. Maternal grandparents are Katie DeLaO and David Matthew Brasher Courtesy Photo:
County Customer Care Center To Close At Noon
The Los Alamos County Customer Care Center will close at noon on Dec. 23. The office is normally open until 5:00 p.m. on weekdays. Customers wishing to do business prior to the Christmas holiday weekend are encouraged to stop by during regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays up until noon on Friday, Dec. 23. The Customer Care Center is on the first floor of the Los Alamos County Municipal Building. Customers may also call (505) 5.nt662- 8333 or email CustomerCare@lacnm.us.
Department Of Public Utilities Forewarns Of High Natural Gas Rates
Officials from the Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU) are encouraging county residents to consider the impact of natural gas usage on their pocketbooks this winter as rising market costs are driving the local natural gas rate up. The high price may motivate consumers to use less natural gas than usual when they are able to do so.
LAPD Seeks Steven Thoren In Connection With Theft Of Package
The Los Alamos Police Criminal Investigations Section obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect in a recent theft of a package from a Los Alamos residence. Due to a tip from yesterday’s press release, LAPD detectives obtained a “no bond” arrest warrant from Los Alamos Municipal Court for 36-year-old male Steven Thoren. The charge is for larceny. Mr. Thoren also has not checked in with his probation officer and has a last known address in Rio Rancho.
State, County Elected Officials Sworn In Thursday Evening
Rep. Christine Chandler is sworn in for her third term in office by Los Alamos County Clerk Naomi Maestas as Assessor-Elect George Chandler looks on. Newly elected or reelected County officials were sworn in Thursday afternoon in Council Chambers in the Municipal Building. Photo by Vint Miller/LAC. Los Alamos County...
