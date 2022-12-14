ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
CNBC

Markets reshuffle to stay on pace with Powell

Jim Bianco of Bianco Research on what's going on with the rate market. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami and Steve Grasso.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says he likes these 3 industrial stocks heading into 2023

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday identified three industrial stocks that he believes are worth owning next year, saying he expects them to outperform the sector's top performers in 2022. Shares of Caterpillar, which reported strong earnings two months ago, have climbed 12.6% year to date. Cramer said he favors Caterpillar...
CNBC

European markets end week lower following central bank announcements

European markets fell on Friday as investors processed the raft of central bank decisions announced Thursday. The European Central Bank moved its key interest rate from 1.5% to 2% on Thursday and said it would start to shrink its balance sheet by around 15 billion euros ($15.9 billion) every month from March 2023 to the end of the second quarter of the year. Markets retreated following statements that rate hikes would need to continue "significantly at a steady pace."
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Ho ho ho? More like, no no no. It's been a terrible week for stocks, and hopes of a Santa Claus rally are fading. U.S. equities are on the verge of their second straight losing week. Markets fell steeply Thursday as investors digested Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks and outlook from the day before. Sluggish retail sales heading into the holidays didn't help, either, even though they indicated a slowing economy, which is what the Fed wants as it tries to beat back inflation. Instead, it's shaping up to be an environment where the Fed keeps rates higher for a longer period of time, regardless of what happens in the next few months. Read live markets updates here.
CNBC

CCTV Script 14/12/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on December 14, 2022. The consumer price index reading for November rose less than expected, the second consecutive month that inflation pressures have moderated more than expected. On Tuesday, market confidence was boosted by signs that inflation has slowed, and U.S. stocks extended Monday's gains, closing slightly higher across the board.
CNBC

Taiwan to fine Foxconn for unauthorized China investment

Foxconn, a major Apple Inc supplier and iPhone maker, disclosed in July it was a shareholder of embattled Chinese chip conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup. Late Friday, Foxconn said in a filing to the Taipei stock exchange its subsidiary in China had agreed to sell its entire equity stake in Tsinghua Unigroup.
CNBC

New Covid model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023

China's national health authority has not reported any official Covid deaths since the lifting of Covid restrictions. The last official deaths were reported on Dec. 3. Total pandemic fatalities stand at 5,235. Other experts expect some 60% of China's population will eventually be infected, with a peak expected in January,...
CNBC

Chartmaster: Where rates are headed after the Fed

Carter Worth of Worth Charting on where markets and rates go from here. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami and Steve Grasso.
CNBC

Oil drops by over $2 per barrel, bogged down by recession fears

Oil fell by more than $2 per barrel on Friday, swept up in a wider rout in global equities on fears of a looming recession, after central banks across Europe and North America signaled they will continue to battle inflation aggressively. Brent crude futures fell by $2.17, or 2.7% to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy