Cramer warns investors that Powell won't go easy on stocks: 'The Fed is not your friend'
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that investors shouldn't expect the Federal Reserve to go easy on the economy because the market is suffering. "Investors have to learn that the Fed is not your friend, it's not your pal — if anything, it's your enemy, at least until [Chair] Jay Powell finally beats inflation," he said.
Binance's native BNB token plunges to lowest since July as concerns mount about withdrawals, FTX ties
BNB, the coin created by crypto exchange Binance, dropped 6.5% in the past day and 15% over the last week. Binance is facing questions over its ability to handle potential clawback demands of $2.1 billion in FTX's bankruptcy proceedings. Binance had been an early and major investor in FTX and...
Markets reshuffle to stay on pace with Powell
Jim Bianco of Bianco Research on what's going on with the rate market. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami and Steve Grasso.
'Big Short' investor Danny Moses to investors: Avoid Tesla stock
Danny Moses (of 'Big Short' fame), Moses Ventures founder, warns investors away from Tesla stock. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami and Steve Grasso.
The next cycle in the oil market will be 'pretty strong': RBC Capital Markets
Michael Tran of RBC Capital Markets says that supply is going to be "really tight" in the energy markets due to years of underinvestment. As a result, demand doesn't have to be exceptionally strong in the next cycle — "it just can't be weak," he added.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Planned wind farm told it will need to shut down for five months a year to protect parrots
Project approval is subject to a range of conditions, including one related to the Orange-bellied Parrot, which the Australian government says is critically endangered. The interaction of wind turbines with the natural world is likely to become an area of major debate and discussion going forward. The U.S. Energy Information...
Jim Cramer says he likes these 3 industrial stocks heading into 2023
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday identified three industrial stocks that he believes are worth owning next year, saying he expects them to outperform the sector's top performers in 2022. Shares of Caterpillar, which reported strong earnings two months ago, have climbed 12.6% year to date. Cramer said he favors Caterpillar...
Why the Chartmaster Carter Worth sees more pain for the hard hit financials
Carter Worth of Worth Charting looks at what's next for regional banks. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami and Bonawyn Eison.
European markets end week lower following central bank announcements
European markets fell on Friday as investors processed the raft of central bank decisions announced Thursday. The European Central Bank moved its key interest rate from 1.5% to 2% on Thursday and said it would start to shrink its balance sheet by around 15 billion euros ($15.9 billion) every month from March 2023 to the end of the second quarter of the year. Markets retreated following statements that rate hikes would need to continue "significantly at a steady pace."
Blackstone drops as the SEC looks into real estate fund redemptions
BX was down another 4% this week as BREIT draws SEC interest. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami and Bonawyn Eison.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' opens to $134 million, just missing box office expectations
James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" snared $134 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend. It was short of the $175 million that industry analysts had predicted, and just under the $135 million to $150 million range that Disney had forecast. Internationally, "The Way of Water"...
Bill Gates-backed nuclear demonstration project in Wyoming delayed because Russia was the only fuel source
Bill Gates nuclear innovation company TerraPower says the operation of its demonstration advanced power reactor will be pushed back at least two years because the only source of fuel for the reactor was Russia. The advanced reactor design uses high-assay low-enriched uranium, or HALEU, and was slated to be done...
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Ho ho ho? More like, no no no. It's been a terrible week for stocks, and hopes of a Santa Claus rally are fading. U.S. equities are on the verge of their second straight losing week. Markets fell steeply Thursday as investors digested Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks and outlook from the day before. Sluggish retail sales heading into the holidays didn't help, either, even though they indicated a slowing economy, which is what the Fed wants as it tries to beat back inflation. Instead, it's shaping up to be an environment where the Fed keeps rates higher for a longer period of time, regardless of what happens in the next few months. Read live markets updates here.
CCTV Script 14/12/22
— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on December 14, 2022. The consumer price index reading for November rose less than expected, the second consecutive month that inflation pressures have moderated more than expected. On Tuesday, market confidence was boosted by signs that inflation has slowed, and U.S. stocks extended Monday's gains, closing slightly higher across the board.
How this millennial CEO steered the world's largest vaccine maker during the pandemic
Adar Poonawalla became the CEO of the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, Serum Institute of India, when he was 30 years old. But that was not his first foray into the family business. "I started, you know, at the grassroot level. I worked in every department — and particularly in marketing...
Taiwan to fine Foxconn for unauthorized China investment
Foxconn, a major Apple Inc supplier and iPhone maker, disclosed in July it was a shareholder of embattled Chinese chip conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup. Late Friday, Foxconn said in a filing to the Taipei stock exchange its subsidiary in China had agreed to sell its entire equity stake in Tsinghua Unigroup.
New Covid model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023
China's national health authority has not reported any official Covid deaths since the lifting of Covid restrictions. The last official deaths were reported on Dec. 3. Total pandemic fatalities stand at 5,235. Other experts expect some 60% of China's population will eventually be infected, with a peak expected in January,...
Chartmaster: Where rates are headed after the Fed
Carter Worth of Worth Charting on where markets and rates go from here. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami and Steve Grasso.
Oil drops by over $2 per barrel, bogged down by recession fears
Oil fell by more than $2 per barrel on Friday, swept up in a wider rout in global equities on fears of a looming recession, after central banks across Europe and North America signaled they will continue to battle inflation aggressively. Brent crude futures fell by $2.17, or 2.7% to...
