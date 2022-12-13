Read full article on original website
Chesterfield rejects massive suburban development in rural area
The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors has rejected a proposal for 100 single-family homes in an agricultural district, sending the project back to the county Planning Commission once again.
Richmond to give one-time property tax rebates
Many property owners in Richmond will see their tax bills rise next year, but they should receive rebate checks in February.
Virginia to receive millions from CVS, Walgreens in opioid settlements
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - CVS and Walgreens have agreed to pay more than $10 billion in an opioid settlement. Virginia could receive more than $100 million from that settlement. State and local governments filed lawsuits, accusing both companies of helping drive the opioid crisis. The settlement requires the governments to...
Head of private Powhatan Catholic school resigns amid parent volunteer assault investigation
The head of The Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School — a private, Catholic school in Powhatan County — resigned from her position during an ongoing investigation into the assault of a juvenile female student.
Petersburg unveils casino proposal, more than twice the price of failed Richmond effort
Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham and casino operator Cordish Companies have unveiled a $1.4 billion proposal for a casino in the city, which has not yet gotten permission to build one.
Stewart Tool to build manufacturing plant in Virginia
Stewart Tool Co. Inc., a Rancho Cordova, Calif.-based prototype-to-production manufacturer, will invest $9.1 million to establish its first East Coast manufacturing operation in Troy, Va. The project is expected to create 22 jobs. The family-owned and -operated business manufactures pressure vessels and offers prototyping, CNC and manual machining, welding and...
Sources: Richmond Sheriff polygraphs deputies to learn who's sharing info
After Richmond officials put a spotlight on safety concerns at the Richmond City Jail, Sheriff Antionette Irving's office polygraph tested at least two deputies, multiple sources told CBS 6.
Man extradited back to Elizabeth City after being charged with murder in infant death
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man has been extradited back to North Carolina after being arrested in Virginia. Officers with the Henrico County Police Department in Virginia and the Elizabeth City Police Department arrested 23-year-old Tommy Montez last Tuesday. Police say that Montez is responsible for the...
Chesterfield Police looking for ABC larceny suspect
The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a person they say is involved in several larceny incidents.
Police find 45-year-old woman dead, suspect charged with stabbing in Chesterfield County
Chesterfield County Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a stabbing homicide that occurred in North Richmond.
Busy flu season causes empty shelves at Virginia pharmacies, stores
A shortage of critical medicines to help children fight the flu and infections is now forcing families to find other options.
Tractor-trailer crash near 288 in Chesterfield cleared
A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 95 South near Route 288 has cleared.
Suspect arrested, charged for multiple attempted car break-ins in Petersburg
A Petersburg resident can rest easier now that the suspect who allegedly broke into her car once and attempted several times to do it again was arrested earlier this month.
Colonial Heights Police looking for Home Depot larceny suspect
The Colonial Heights Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man who police say stole from a trailer parked in the Home Depot parking lot.
Hopewell man assaults wife’s ex-boyfriend, found guilty of unlawful wounding in New Kent Circuit Court
A tale of infidelity in a relationship that led a Hopewell man to follow his estranged wife to New Kent has resulted in an unlawful wounding guilty conviction. Shawn A. Cameron, 37, of the 300 block of Allen Avenue, was found guilty of the reduced charge (originally malicious wounding) following a Monday morning contested trial in New Kent Circuit Court. One additional charge each of misdemeanor simple assault by a mob and misdemeanor trespassing were dismissed.
Tensions rise on day 2 of A.P. Hill statue removal, remains recovered
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, bystanders gathered around the site where a statue of confederate general A.P. Hill had previously stood for over 130 years prior to its removal on Monday, Dec. 12. On the second day of the removal process, onlookers watched as crews — along with a descendant of Hill — unearthed Hill's remains.
Head of Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School resigns following reported assault at school
POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) -The head of the Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School in Powhatan has resigned following a reported assault at the school earlier this month. The Catholic Diocese of Richmond confirmed that Paula Ledbetter has stepped away from her role Tuesday. This decision comes as an investigation continues into a...
Richmond tenants face evictions unprepared, unrepresented, study finds
Of the 252 eviction cases observed by researchers in Richmond, just one tenant had legal representation. By contrast, nearly 85% of landlords had an attorney present when they made their case.
Richmond police plan traffic ticket blitz
Police in Richmond haven't spent much time recently enforcing traffic laws. What's happening: Officials say that's about to change, and they announced a 90-day enforcement campaign beginning this week. Why it matters: Traffic injuries and fatalities have surged amid a post-pandemic increase in risky driving behavior. And a recent string...
Two people die in Henrico house fire
Two people have died after a house fire early Thursday morning in Henrico County's East End near Mechanicsville Turnpike.
