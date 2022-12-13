ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC 29 News

Virginia to receive millions from CVS, Walgreens in opioid settlements

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - CVS and Walgreens have agreed to pay more than $10 billion in an opioid settlement. Virginia could receive more than $100 million from that settlement. State and local governments filed lawsuits, accusing both companies of helping drive the opioid crisis. The settlement requires the governments to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
thefabricator.com

Stewart Tool to build manufacturing plant in Virginia

Stewart Tool Co. Inc., a Rancho Cordova, Calif.-based prototype-to-production manufacturer, will invest $9.1 million to establish its first East Coast manufacturing operation in Troy, Va. The project is expected to create 22 jobs. The family-owned and -operated business manufactures pressure vessels and offers prototyping, CNC and manual machining, welding and...
TROY, VA
nkccnews.com

Hopewell man assaults wife’s ex-boyfriend, found guilty of unlawful wounding in New Kent Circuit Court

A tale of infidelity in a relationship that led a Hopewell man to follow his estranged wife to New Kent has resulted in an unlawful wounding guilty conviction. Shawn A. Cameron, 37, of the 300 block of Allen Avenue, was found guilty of the reduced charge (originally malicious wounding) following a Monday morning contested trial in New Kent Circuit Court. One additional charge each of misdemeanor simple assault by a mob and misdemeanor trespassing were dismissed.
HOPEWELL, VA
Axios

Richmond police plan traffic ticket blitz

Police in Richmond haven't spent much time recently enforcing traffic laws. What's happening: Officials say that's about to change, and they announced a 90-day enforcement campaign beginning this week. Why it matters: Traffic injuries and fatalities have surged amid a post-pandemic increase in risky driving behavior. And a recent string...
RICHMOND, VA

