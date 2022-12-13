A tale of infidelity in a relationship that led a Hopewell man to follow his estranged wife to New Kent has resulted in an unlawful wounding guilty conviction. Shawn A. Cameron, 37, of the 300 block of Allen Avenue, was found guilty of the reduced charge (originally malicious wounding) following a Monday morning contested trial in New Kent Circuit Court. One additional charge each of misdemeanor simple assault by a mob and misdemeanor trespassing were dismissed.

HOPEWELL, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO