localsportsjournal.com
Reeths-Puffer wins Mat Cat Duals; host Montague finishes second
The Montague varsity wrestling team hosted their first Mat Cat Holiday Duals on Saturday. The Wildcats posted a second-place finish, just behind Reeths-Puffer. For Montague, Chris Aebig earned a 5-0 record on the day. Jimmy Thommen, Fletcher Thommen and Tristan Winkleblack were 4-1. Joe Winkleman and Oliver Evans each had a record of 3-2.
localsportsjournal.com
Hart runs over North Muskegon in its girls’ basketball home opener
After opening the season with three victories in the road, the Hart girls’ basketball team finally played on its own court Friday night. The result was a 63-17 victory over North Muskegon in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. Using their athleticism and team quickness, the Pirates came away...
localsportsjournal.com
Shelby girls rout Hesperia in league basketball contest
Host Shelby girls basketball team won its second straight game with a 55-25 West Michigan Conference Rivers Division victory over Hesperia Friday night. After gaining a slight 13-9 edge at the end of the first quarter, the Tigers limited the Panthers to just two points in the second and led 28-11 at the half.
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores fights off Forest Hills Northern in girls basketball
The visiting Mona Shores Sailors earned a gutty victory over Forest Hills Northern, 51-33, on Friday night. The Sailors led 32-17 at the half, but FHN battled back with a 14-5 scoring advantage in the third quarter to cut the lead to 37-31. However, the fourth quarter belonged to Mona Shores, which outscored Northern 14-2 and cruised to the victory.
localsportsjournal.com
Shorthanded Mona Shores boys fall to Kenowa Hills
A shorthanded Mona Shores boys basketball team fell to Kenowa Hills on Friday evening. The Sailors, down five players due to illness or injury, lost, 65-46. Kenowa Hills was 7-of-9 on 3-pointers in the first half. The Sailors managed to get the score within 12 points before running out of gas with only minutes to go.
localsportsjournal.com
Kent City overpowers Newaygo early, cruises to victory
The Kent City Eagles girls’ basketball team raced out to a big lead early and never looked back against Newaygo on Friday night. The Eagles led 18-5 after one quarter and cruised to a 62-11 victory over the Lions. “We just got beat by a good team tonight,” said...
localsportsjournal.com
Western Michigan Christian girls impressive in lopsided basketball victory
The Western Michigan Christian girls’ basketball team raced out to an 11-0 lead and cruised to a 61-14 victory over West Michigan Aviation Academy on Friday night. The Warriors led 33-8 at the half. “We played very well tonight,” WMC coach Sarahi Koetsier said. “We are still working on...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Catholic duo has career nights in leading Crusaders to victory
Braden Gustin and Chase Willer both hit career highs in points on Friday night and led the Muskegon Catholic Crusaders to a 70-53 nonleague basketball victory over Muskegon Heights. Gustin tallied 23 points to go along with 10 rebounds, while Willer scored 21 points and added six rebounds. Hunter Schrink...
localsportsjournal.com
Anspach scores 32 as Fruitport cruises past Western Michigan Christian
The Fruitport boys basketball team earned a victory thanks to a career game by Bode Anspach on Friday evening. The Trojans topped Western Michigan Christian, 73-49. Anspach racked up a career-high 32 points, including eight three pointers. He also added five rebounds and three steals. Andrew Spyke threw in 11 points and Paschal Jolman scored 10 points.
localsportsjournal.com
Balanced offensive attack leads Grant girls over Reed City
The Grant girls basketball team braved the snow-covered roads to face Reed City in a CSAA Conference matchup on Friday evening. The Tigers made the most of it and won, 51-44. “These young ladies have a lot of grit,” said Coach Josh Delameter. “It was a terrible drive up and we arrived late. They literally got dressed and we walked onto the court with no pregame and just the 15 minutes of warm-up.”
localsportsjournal.com
Lady Jayhawks fall to Lake Land Lakers in weekend tournament
The Muskegon Community College Lady Jayhawks dropped the second game of their weekend tournament with a 70-51 setback to the Lake Land Lakers. The Lakers came into the game on Saturday as the No. 6-ranked team in the nation. The Jayhawks led after the first quarter of play 16-15. The...
localsportsjournal.com
North Muskegon dominates Hesperia for conference victory
North Muskegon allowed only eight first half points in a 60-14 win over Hesperia on Thursday evening. “We got out to a good start and were able to extend it each quarter,” North Muskegon coach Chuck Rypstra said. “Hesperia battled and did some good things, but we were ready and got the win.”
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington wins low scoring battle over Whitehall 29-7
Ludington’s girls basketball team had a tremendous defensive effort in Friday night’s Western Michigan Conference Lakes Division game at Whitehall and rolled to a 29-7 victory. The Orioles held the Vikings to just two field goals for the game, and it permitted them to weather a bad middle...
localsportsjournal.com
Coach Rosema does his part in Hart Pirates’ athletic resurgence
Hart girls’ basketball coach Travis Rosema relishes his part in the resurgence of the Pirates’ athletic footprint. Rosema, in his fifth year with the Pirates, came over to Hart from Oakridge, where he was the junior varsity coach for 3 years, and coached the girls junior varsity for 3 years.
localsportsjournal.com
Chye scores 31 to lead Mason County Central past Holton
Mason County Central’s boys basketball team jumped out to a 13-point lead at the end of the first quarter and rolled on for a 52-30 victory at Holton on Thursday night in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. The Spartans outscored the Red Devils, 13-7 in the second period...
localsportsjournal.com
For Keith Guy, success follows him wherever he goes
Prior to the Muskegon Big Reds- OK Conference game with Holland last season, head coach Keith Guy was honored as the school’s winningest coach. A ceremony was conducted at midcourt to recognize Guy’s accomplishment. Guy surpassed C. Leo “Tiny” Redmond, who was 179-93 from 1925-43. In the Big...
localsportsjournal.com
Robbins, Fowler post double-doubles in Holton win over Muskegon Catholic
Holton pulled away from Muskegon Catholic on Thursday evening and cruised to a 49-29 victory. The game was played at Muskegon Catholic. Holton jumped out to a 15-9 first-quarter lead and increased it to 31-15 at halftime. In the second half, the deficit grew as Holton led 41-26 at the end of the third quarter.
localsportsjournal.com
Pentwater boys fall to Marion in hoops action
Pentwater’s boys basketball team struggled to get its footing Thursday night in a West Michigan D League game at Marion and stumbled to a 58-36 loss. It was the third game this week for the Falcons and certainly fatigue could have played a role in their problems trying to get defensive stops against a strong Eagles’ offense.
localsportsjournal.com
White Cloud struggles to keep pace with Central Montcalm
The Central Montcalm Hornets had too much size for the Indians as they left White Cloud with a 61-38 win. “After our last game we wanted to see heart and toughness from our girls, and I felt like they did a great job tonight even though the score was not in our favor,” said White Cloud coach Caleb Wilk. “Most nights we are going to be the smaller team, so we need to make up for it with hustle and speed. Unfortunately, Central Montcalm brought too much size tonight, and they dominated the boards,” said Wilk after the game.
localsportsjournal.com
Walkerville boys come up short against Bear Lake
Walkerville had the lead in the first half, but then the Wildcats got a little sloppy in the second and eventually lost the West Michigan D League game, 50-45, to the host Bear Lake Lakers Thursday night. After pulling into a tie with seven minutes left, the Wildcats couldn’t get...
