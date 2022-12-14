ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Here's what you need to know about the Donaldsonville basketball teams

Here's what you need to know about the Donaldsonville Tigers boys and girls basketball teams. Head Coach: Lionel Gilbert (8th year) Last Season: 30-5, Lost in 3A Semi-finals to Madison Prep. Top players graduated: Troy Cole (Blackburn College), Lawrence Forcell, Malik Robertson. Top Returning Players: Robert Kent (senior), Rayien Oatis...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Fixing the 'hurricane highway': Amanda Moore on repairing the damage done

The message was simple: Mr. Go must go. In fact, it became the name of the MRGO Must Go Coalition, referring to the Mississippi River-Gulf Outlet shipping channel stretching from the Gulf to New Orleans’ doorstep. The channel was labeled a “hurricane highway” after Hurricane Katrina, blamed for funneling...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
'I feel human again': Mobile units offer hot showers, washer and dryer

Magee is his name, and the only name he uses, because he says no one needs a last name when they’re living on the street. Although Magee was raised in the 9th Ward, life was never the same after Hurricane Katrina wiped out his neighborhood. In the chaotic aftermath of the storm he was whisked away to Houston, and by the time he returned to New Orleans, his family home had been demolished and his entire block was leveled. His relatives were scattered, and his job repairing truck tires was long gone.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Donaldsonville Elks hosting inaugural Freedom Ball

The inaugural Elks Freedom Ball, set for Jan. 14, will honor veterans, organizers announced. Royalty for the ball will be King Jolly Goodfellow XC Oscar Evans and Queen Taylor Noel Walker. Tamiko Francis Garrison is ball captain. Tickets for the formal event are $400 for a table of 10 and...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Feds say member of JayDaYoungan gang in Bogalusa indicted on gun charge

A Bogalusa man identified by federal officials as a member of the late rapper JayDaYoungan’s gang has been indicted on gun charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. A federal complaint said agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were conducting surveillance on Frenchmen Street in New Orleans on Dec. 6 when they found Jerome Shaquille Wilson, 25, of Bogalusa driving with a passenger they believed to be dealing narcotics.
BOGALUSA, LA
Livingston School Board adopts resolution to ask voters to decide on teacher pay sales tax

The Livingston Parish School Board will be asking voters next year to decide on a 1-cent sales tax to provide pay raises for school system employees. “Our parish has gone through flood, COVID, Hurricane Ida and now this staff shortage," said John Hill, principal of Albany Middle School. "I really think this is a chance for the communities in Livingston Parish to show their support for our schools and to vote to do something to help all these staff members that help their children and our communities get through it.”
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

