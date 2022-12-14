Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift spends her birthday weekend in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson's season of givingTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Dollar stores profiting billions, fined millions on employee safety violations, workers protest for better pay & safetyAmarie M.
Climate Change Could Force People To Leave New OrleansMatt LillywhiteNew Orleans, LA
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
theadvocate.com
Here's what you need to know about the Donaldsonville basketball teams
Here's what you need to know about the Donaldsonville Tigers boys and girls basketball teams. Head Coach: Lionel Gilbert (8th year) Last Season: 30-5, Lost in 3A Semi-finals to Madison Prep. Top players graduated: Troy Cole (Blackburn College), Lawrence Forcell, Malik Robertson. Top Returning Players: Robert Kent (senior), Rayien Oatis...
theadvocate.com
Do you know what it means to pronounce New Orleans? What's the proper way?
Ercel Placide, a NOLA.com reader from New Iberia, said he’s aware that not everyone pronounces New Orleans precisely the same way. “I’ve heard a plethora of different pronunciations,” he said, listing New Orluhns, New Orleens, and Nawlins. The question is, he said, “What is correct?”. Arriving...
theadvocate.com
Fixing the 'hurricane highway': Amanda Moore on repairing the damage done
The message was simple: Mr. Go must go. In fact, it became the name of the MRGO Must Go Coalition, referring to the Mississippi River-Gulf Outlet shipping channel stretching from the Gulf to New Orleans’ doorstep. The channel was labeled a “hurricane highway” after Hurricane Katrina, blamed for funneling...
theadvocate.com
See who won Louisiana's exclusive 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license
A company owned by a pharmacist and a former Baton Rouge area judge has won Louisiana’s coveted 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license, putting it in an exclusive club of businesses allowed to sell the drug legally. Crescent City Therapeutics, which plans to open a pharmacy at 100 Airline Highway...
theadvocate.com
Ascension Catholic football players help fill Christmas lists of Ascension Parish children.
Volunteers from around the parish recently gathered to distribute toys as part of the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Christmas Crusade for Children. For decades, the sheriff's office had collected toys and donations to fill the Christmas wish lists for children in need. Volunteer from the east and west banks of...
theadvocate.com
In fatal beating outside St. Charles Avenue hotel, judge upholds 30-year prison sentence
A Baton Rouge man convicted of brutally beating to death a 60-year-old man in front of a St. Charles Avenue hotel in New Orleans asked a judge this week to reduce his 30-year prison sentence, citing a series of medical and intellectual conditions that his attorneys say impaired his judgment.
theadvocate.com
'I feel human again': Mobile units offer hot showers, washer and dryer
Magee is his name, and the only name he uses, because he says no one needs a last name when they’re living on the street. Although Magee was raised in the 9th Ward, life was never the same after Hurricane Katrina wiped out his neighborhood. In the chaotic aftermath of the storm he was whisked away to Houston, and by the time he returned to New Orleans, his family home had been demolished and his entire block was leveled. His relatives were scattered, and his job repairing truck tires was long gone.
theadvocate.com
Donaldsonville Elks hosting inaugural Freedom Ball
The inaugural Elks Freedom Ball, set for Jan. 14, will honor veterans, organizers announced. Royalty for the ball will be King Jolly Goodfellow XC Oscar Evans and Queen Taylor Noel Walker. Tamiko Francis Garrison is ball captain. Tickets for the formal event are $400 for a table of 10 and...
theadvocate.com
Feds say member of JayDaYoungan gang in Bogalusa indicted on gun charge
A Bogalusa man identified by federal officials as a member of the late rapper JayDaYoungan’s gang has been indicted on gun charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. A federal complaint said agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were conducting surveillance on Frenchmen Street in New Orleans on Dec. 6 when they found Jerome Shaquille Wilson, 25, of Bogalusa driving with a passenger they believed to be dealing narcotics.
theadvocate.com
Livingston School Board adopts resolution to ask voters to decide on teacher pay sales tax
The Livingston Parish School Board will be asking voters next year to decide on a 1-cent sales tax to provide pay raises for school system employees. “Our parish has gone through flood, COVID, Hurricane Ida and now this staff shortage," said John Hill, principal of Albany Middle School. "I really think this is a chance for the communities in Livingston Parish to show their support for our schools and to vote to do something to help all these staff members that help their children and our communities get through it.”
theadvocate.com
Man dies after shooting himself in front of Gonzales police officer, department says
The driver of a vehicle who was involved in a shootout with a Gonzales police officer late Wednesday died after shooting himself at the scene, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. During a press conference Thursday, Sheriff Bobby Webre identified the man as Joseph White Jr. Webre said the officer...
