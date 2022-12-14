ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermosa Beach, CA

Tori Spelling Says 'Blended Is Better' After Jack McDermott Claims His Mom Created Family 'Strain'

Tori Spelling's comment about her blended family comes days after stepson Jack criticized his mother, Mary Jo Eustace, for her comments about them Tori Spelling is always excited for an occasion to celebrate her family. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum stepped out on Saturday night with her whole family to enjoy an annual holiday tradition, seeing Disney On Ice. Sharing photos from the outing on Instagram Sunday, the mom of five praised the special time with her family. "Blended is Better… our complete beautiful inside and out blended family," she captioned the photo,...
HollywoodLife

Celebrity Christmas Cards 2022: Tori Spelling, Kris Jenner & More Holiday Cards From Stars

With the year winding down, it’s always nice to touch base with your loved ones. Though old school, holiday cards have always been a great way let people connect with family and friends wide and far. A photo and a little life update is all you really need to make grandma or that great-aunt happy! And nowadays with social media, you can even spare the stamps and post that family Christmas message directly to the web instead of via a postcard or letter.
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Betty White’s former LA home demolished

Betty White’s longtime California crib is no more.  Following a sale last year, the late great comedian’s property has been reduced to rubble by its new owners. White’s assistant took to the actress’ social media, which she now maintains, on Sunday to announce that the Brentwood abode Betty bought in 1968 has been razed. “Hello all! I owe a post (or two) I know,” Kiersten Mikelas captioned a photo posted on her departed boss’ Instagram before explaining that the delay is due in part to the difficulty of approaching the one-year mark of White’s New Year’s Eve death in 2021 at age 99....
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Danica McKellar Says She Sees Candace Cameron Bure's Marriage Comments Differently Than Neal Bledsoe

Danica McKellar is speaking out about Neal Bledsoe's exit from the Great American Family network Danica McKellar is speaking out about Neal Bledsoe's exit from the Great American Family network and his view of Candace Cameron Bure's "traditional marriage" comments. "Neal is a wonderful person," the Christmas at the Drive-In star, 47, told Fox News Digital. "He's such a great actor and I have enjoyed working with him so much. He and I both share our love and support of the LGBT community for sure… I don't agree with his interpretation of...
People

Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Is Expecting Her First Baby with Husband Ben Wierda

The model and her beau, who tied the knot in 2020, announced their exciting baby news on Friday Cassidy Gifford and Ben Wierda are expecting their first child! On Friday, the daughter of former Today show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and the late NFL star Frank Gifford posted a picture of three Christmas stockings hanging against an elegant white fireplace, with the one in the middle being relatively smaller than the others. "Our little peanut arriving June 2023🙏 Jeremiah 1:5," Cassidy, 29, explained in the caption. "A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus...
New York Post

Kirstie Alley’s last photo, final TV performance before death

Kirstie Alley’s final television appearance, on “The Masked Singer” in April, was just over seven months before her death. Alley, who died at 71 after a battle with colon cancer, had a short stint in the singing competition as the Baby Mammoth. The “Cheers” star, dressed in the fuzzy costume, came out singing “Walkin’ After Midnight” by Patsy Cline during Week 7 of the show’s seventh season — getting a standing ovation from the four panelists. The following week, Alley competed in a duel competition against Space Bunny — later revealed to be Shaggy — in order to stay in the running.  She sang...
People

Demi Moore and Emma Heming Willis Pose with Bruce Willis and All His Kids in Rare Family Photo

Bruce Willis is father to five daughters — Tallulah, Scout, and Rumer with ex Demi Moore and Evelyn and Mabel with wife Emma Heming Willis Bruce Willis is surrounded by the love of his blended family this holiday season. On Tuesday, the Die Hard actor, 67, appeared in a Christmas family photo shared by close friend and ex-wife Demi Moore on Instagram. "We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!" she captioned the group shot, which shows Willis posing with Moore and their three daughters — Tallulah, 28, Scout, 31, and Rumer, 34 —...
DoYouRemember?

After 5 Marriages Later Lorenzo Lamas From ‘Falcon Crest’ Is 64 And Still Hasn’t Found The One

From 1981 to 1990, CBS aired Falcon Crest, chronicling the rivalries between the joint Gioberti and Channing families, enough to give the Carringtons of Dynasty a run for their money. Most suave of them all was Lance Cumson, played by Lorenzo Lamas throughout the show’s whole runtime. But that is actually a very small piece of the puzzle defining Lamas’s career. There’s a lot to catch up on.
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Kirstie Alley's Cancer Had 'Only Recently' Been 'Discovered,' Late Star's Children Said

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," Kirstie Alley's children said in a statement to PEOPLE Kirstie Alley was privately living with cancer a short time before she died, her children revealed as they announced her death. On Monday, Alley's two children, True and Lillie Parker, confirmed the actress died at age 71. In a statement to PEOPLE, True and Lillie said that Alley died on Monday and shared for the first time that she...
People

Kim Kardashian Poses with Her Kids and Nieces in Matching Christmas Pajamas: 'Full House'

Kim Kardashian enjoyed a quick photoshoot with nieces True, 4, and Dream, 5, as well as daughter Chicago, 4, and son Saint, 7 Kim Kardashian is pulling double duty as a mom and an aunt while making precious holiday memories. The SKIMs founder shared photos on Instagram Thursday where she poses on a white chair in her home, dressed in matching red snowflake-printed Christmas pajamas with daughter Chicago, 4 and son Saint, 7 — who ditches his shirt and sticks his tongue out in the silly shot. The three are...
People

Beverly D'Angelo's Ex-Husband Gladly Divorced Her So She Could Be with Al Pacino: 'He's Fantastic'

The Violent Night actress tells PEOPLE she fell in love with Al Pacino when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Saviati, who encouraged her to be with the Oscar-winning actor Beverly D'Angelo is getting real about some of her past romances. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the National Lampoon's Vacation actress, 71, recalls how she fell in love with Al Pacino, 82, in the 1990s when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati. She and Salviati eloped shortly after meeting at a party in...
Outsider.com

Candace Cameron Bure Shows Off Her Gray Hair in New Photo

Candace Cameron Bure isn’t ashamed to admit that her blonde locks aren’t completely natural. The Fuller House star recently took to Instagram to prove that she ages just like the rest of us. And her formerly flaxen roots are starting to come in grey. In September, the 46-year-old...
People

Janet Jackson Says Son Eissa Doesn't Know Mom Is Famous, But Friends Are 'Putting It Together'

Janet Jackson opens up about what her 5-year-old son Eissa understands about her fame Janet Jackson's little boy hasn't quite wrapped his head around his mom's icon status. Appearing on Today Friday morning to discuss her recently announced Together Again tour this spring, her first in nearly four years, the "That's the Way Love Goes" singer talked about how part of the growth that's happened throughout her career has been becoming a mom. The Today crew asked Jackson if her son Eissa, 5, has "put it together" when...
People

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Smile with Daughter Tallulah in Holiday Photo: 'I Love My Parents'

The entire Willis-Moore clan appeared to get together for a family dinner, including Tallulah Willis' dog Pilaf Tallulah Belle Willis is sharing her love for her parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore! On Wednesday, Tallulah, 28, shared a photo on Instagram of herself, her dog Pilaf and Moore, 60, snuggling up to each other, while Bruce, 60, and Pilaf appear to lock eyes. "the laser beam communication between Pilaf and Papa is stunning 🤭🥰," Tallulah wrote in the caption to the photo, which shows the three family members together...
People

People

