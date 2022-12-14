Read full article on original website
Tori Spelling Says 'Blended Is Better' After Jack McDermott Claims His Mom Created Family 'Strain'
Tori Spelling's comment about her blended family comes days after stepson Jack criticized his mother, Mary Jo Eustace, for her comments about them Tori Spelling is always excited for an occasion to celebrate her family. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum stepped out on Saturday night with her whole family to enjoy an annual holiday tradition, seeing Disney On Ice. Sharing photos from the outing on Instagram Sunday, the mom of five praised the special time with her family. "Blended is Better… our complete beautiful inside and out blended family," she captioned the photo,...
Celebrity Christmas Cards 2022: Tori Spelling, Kris Jenner & More Holiday Cards From Stars
With the year winding down, it’s always nice to touch base with your loved ones. Though old school, holiday cards have always been a great way let people connect with family and friends wide and far. A photo and a little life update is all you really need to make grandma or that great-aunt happy! And nowadays with social media, you can even spare the stamps and post that family Christmas message directly to the web instead of via a postcard or letter.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg and Wife Jenny McCarthy ‘Bare it All’ in New Campaign
When it comes to promoting a new beauty brand, Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg and his wife, Jenny McCarthy, got in the buff. McCarthy and Wahlberg both appear naked for McCarthy’s Formless Beauty brand. It’s a cosmetic company that is releasing a nude collection of lip glosses. “It...
Betty White’s former LA home demolished
Betty White’s longtime California crib is no more. Following a sale last year, the late great comedian’s property has been reduced to rubble by its new owners. White’s assistant took to the actress’ social media, which she now maintains, on Sunday to announce that the Brentwood abode Betty bought in 1968 has been razed. “Hello all! I owe a post (or two) I know,” Kiersten Mikelas captioned a photo posted on her departed boss’ Instagram before explaining that the delay is due in part to the difficulty of approaching the one-year mark of White’s New Year’s Eve death in 2021 at age 99....
'The Bodyguard' at 30: Kevin Costner says there were warnings against casting Whitney Houston because she was Black
Whitney Houston was said to be “declining in terms of her popularity” when her name came up as a possible co-star/romantic partner for Kevin Costner in The Bodyguard, the hit drama that opened 30 years ago today, on Nov. 25, 1992. “It wasn’t her ‘in’ moment," Costner told...
Danica McKellar Says She Sees Candace Cameron Bure's Marriage Comments Differently Than Neal Bledsoe
Danica McKellar is speaking out about Neal Bledsoe's exit from the Great American Family network Danica McKellar is speaking out about Neal Bledsoe's exit from the Great American Family network and his view of Candace Cameron Bure's "traditional marriage" comments. "Neal is a wonderful person," the Christmas at the Drive-In star, 47, told Fox News Digital. "He's such a great actor and I have enjoyed working with him so much. He and I both share our love and support of the LGBT community for sure… I don't agree with his interpretation of...
Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Is Expecting Her First Baby with Husband Ben Wierda
The model and her beau, who tied the knot in 2020, announced their exciting baby news on Friday Cassidy Gifford and Ben Wierda are expecting their first child! On Friday, the daughter of former Today show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and the late NFL star Frank Gifford posted a picture of three Christmas stockings hanging against an elegant white fireplace, with the one in the middle being relatively smaller than the others. "Our little peanut arriving June 2023🙏 Jeremiah 1:5," Cassidy, 29, explained in the caption. "A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus...
Kirstie Alley Once Revealed That Kelly Preston Confronted Her for Flirting With John Travolta
John Travolta and Kirstie Alley worked together on Look Who's Talking. The on-screen lovers' chemistry translated into an off-screen flirtation. John Travolta's wife, Kelly Preston, put a stop to it.
Kirstie Alley’s last photo, final TV performance before death
Kirstie Alley’s final television appearance, on “The Masked Singer” in April, was just over seven months before her death. Alley, who died at 71 after a battle with colon cancer, had a short stint in the singing competition as the Baby Mammoth. The “Cheers” star, dressed in the fuzzy costume, came out singing “Walkin’ After Midnight” by Patsy Cline during Week 7 of the show’s seventh season — getting a standing ovation from the four panelists. The following week, Alley competed in a duel competition against Space Bunny — later revealed to be Shaggy — in order to stay in the running. She sang...
Tarek El Moussa Said ‘Heartbreak’ From Christina Hall Divorce Was ‘Worse Than 2 Cancers and a Back Surgery Combined’
HGTV star Tarek El Moussa shared how he overcame heartbreak after his divorce from Christina Hall.
Leah Remini Breaks Her Silence on Kirstie Alley's Death After Years Long Scientology Feud
"Although Scientologists don't believe in prayers, my prayers do go out to her two children, who are now without their mom" Leah Remini is sending well wishes to Kirstie Alley's family following the news of her death -- despite their Scientology feud that goes back years. "The news of Kirstie...
‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Kathy Hilton’s Net Worth Will Make You Lose Your Mind
She’s rolling in it! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton is known for being a rich and successful woman — but how much money does she actually have in the bank? Keep scrolling to find out her net worth and how she makes her money!. What...
Demi Moore and Emma Heming Willis Pose with Bruce Willis and All His Kids in Rare Family Photo
Bruce Willis is father to five daughters — Tallulah, Scout, and Rumer with ex Demi Moore and Evelyn and Mabel with wife Emma Heming Willis Bruce Willis is surrounded by the love of his blended family this holiday season. On Tuesday, the Die Hard actor, 67, appeared in a Christmas family photo shared by close friend and ex-wife Demi Moore on Instagram. "We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!" she captioned the group shot, which shows Willis posing with Moore and their three daughters — Tallulah, 28, Scout, 31, and Rumer, 34 —...
After 5 Marriages Later Lorenzo Lamas From ‘Falcon Crest’ Is 64 And Still Hasn’t Found The One
From 1981 to 1990, CBS aired Falcon Crest, chronicling the rivalries between the joint Gioberti and Channing families, enough to give the Carringtons of Dynasty a run for their money. Most suave of them all was Lance Cumson, played by Lorenzo Lamas throughout the show’s whole runtime. But that is actually a very small piece of the puzzle defining Lamas’s career. There’s a lot to catch up on.
Kirstie Alley's Cancer Had 'Only Recently' Been 'Discovered,' Late Star's Children Said
"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," Kirstie Alley's children said in a statement to PEOPLE Kirstie Alley was privately living with cancer a short time before she died, her children revealed as they announced her death. On Monday, Alley's two children, True and Lillie Parker, confirmed the actress died at age 71. In a statement to PEOPLE, True and Lillie said that Alley died on Monday and shared for the first time that she...
Kim Kardashian Poses with Her Kids and Nieces in Matching Christmas Pajamas: 'Full House'
Kim Kardashian enjoyed a quick photoshoot with nieces True, 4, and Dream, 5, as well as daughter Chicago, 4, and son Saint, 7 Kim Kardashian is pulling double duty as a mom and an aunt while making precious holiday memories. The SKIMs founder shared photos on Instagram Thursday where she poses on a white chair in her home, dressed in matching red snowflake-printed Christmas pajamas with daughter Chicago, 4 and son Saint, 7 — who ditches his shirt and sticks his tongue out in the silly shot. The three are...
Beverly D'Angelo's Ex-Husband Gladly Divorced Her So She Could Be with Al Pacino: 'He's Fantastic'
The Violent Night actress tells PEOPLE she fell in love with Al Pacino when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Saviati, who encouraged her to be with the Oscar-winning actor Beverly D'Angelo is getting real about some of her past romances. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the National Lampoon's Vacation actress, 71, recalls how she fell in love with Al Pacino, 82, in the 1990s when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati. She and Salviati eloped shortly after meeting at a party in...
Candace Cameron Bure Shows Off Her Gray Hair in New Photo
Candace Cameron Bure isn’t ashamed to admit that her blonde locks aren’t completely natural. The Fuller House star recently took to Instagram to prove that she ages just like the rest of us. And her formerly flaxen roots are starting to come in grey. In September, the 46-year-old...
Janet Jackson Says Son Eissa Doesn't Know Mom Is Famous, But Friends Are 'Putting It Together'
Janet Jackson opens up about what her 5-year-old son Eissa understands about her fame Janet Jackson's little boy hasn't quite wrapped his head around his mom's icon status. Appearing on Today Friday morning to discuss her recently announced Together Again tour this spring, her first in nearly four years, the "That's the Way Love Goes" singer talked about how part of the growth that's happened throughout her career has been becoming a mom. The Today crew asked Jackson if her son Eissa, 5, has "put it together" when...
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Smile with Daughter Tallulah in Holiday Photo: 'I Love My Parents'
The entire Willis-Moore clan appeared to get together for a family dinner, including Tallulah Willis' dog Pilaf Tallulah Belle Willis is sharing her love for her parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore! On Wednesday, Tallulah, 28, shared a photo on Instagram of herself, her dog Pilaf and Moore, 60, snuggling up to each other, while Bruce, 60, and Pilaf appear to lock eyes. "the laser beam communication between Pilaf and Papa is stunning 🤭🥰," Tallulah wrote in the caption to the photo, which shows the three family members together...
