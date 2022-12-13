Read full article on original website
Stimulus update: Direct Christmas bonus $500 payments being sent out now to families
Tennessee residents who are eligible for the state’s Families First Program can expect to see an extra $500 payment this month, with checks expected to arrive by the end of this month.
