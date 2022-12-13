Ireland-based On Wednesday, Vaultree announced that it had raised $12.8 million in Series A funding for its data-in-use encryption technology. Molten Ventures and Ten Eleven Ventures led the investment, which brings the startup’s total funding to more than $16 million, with participation from SentinelOne, Elkstone Partners, CircleRock Capital, Cyber Club London, and angel investors. The funds will go toward increasing sales, marketing, and product development. Vaultree has created a fully functional data-in-use encryption solution that can assist organizations in mitigating the risks associated with a data breach.

7 DAYS AGO