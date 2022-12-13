ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines

A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
hstoday.us

DHS S&T Announces New Remote Identity Validation Tech Demo Challenge

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) has announced the launch of the new Remote Identity Validation Technology Demonstration (RIVTD). Held in partnership with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Homeland Security Investigations Forensic Laboratory, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), RIVTD is a...
ship-technology.com

Rauma Marine Constructions hands over ‘MyStar’ ferry to Tallink

Construction of MyStar, built at a cost of €247m, commenced in April 2020. Tallink Superfast , part of Estonian shipping firm Tallink Grupp, has taken delivery of a new fast passenger ferry, named MyStar, from Finnish shipbuilder Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC ). Said to be the ‘most technologically advanced...
itsecuritywire.com

Vaultree secures $12.8 million in funding for its data-in-use encryption solution

Ireland-based On Wednesday, Vaultree announced that it had raised $12.8 million in Series A funding for its data-in-use encryption technology. Molten Ventures and Ten Eleven Ventures led the investment, which brings the startup’s total funding to more than $16 million, with participation from SentinelOne, Elkstone Partners, CircleRock Capital, Cyber Club London, and angel investors. The funds will go toward increasing sales, marketing, and product development. Vaultree has created a fully functional data-in-use encryption solution that can assist organizations in mitigating the risks associated with a data breach.
The Daily Reflector

Program helps seniors optimize comfort, safety in their vehicles

With more seniors than ever behind the wheel, occupational therapists want to ensure their vehicles fit them for the best and safest possible ride. Helen Houston, occupational therapy clinical specialist at ECU Health, worked alongside graduate students in East Carolina University’s OT program this week to evaluate six seniors in one-on-one, half hour Carfit sessions in the parking lot of the ECU Health Wellness Center. Houston, who has been at...
GREENVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy