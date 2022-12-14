ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC San Diego

European Markets Lower as Investors Digest Central Bank Announcements

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were down Friday as investors processed the raft of central bank decisions announced Thursday. The Stoxx 600 was down 1.1% Friday afternoon, with most sectors and major bourses posting losses. Telecom stocks shed 2% to lead the losses, followed by travel, financial services and oil and gas, which all lost 1.8%.
NBC San Diego

Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Lower as Recession Fears Grow

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded mostly lower as recession fears grow. Disappointing U.S. retail sales for November suggested inflation is taking a toll on consumers and raising fears that the Fed's rate hikes are tipping the economy into a recession. The Nikkei 225 in...
NBC San Diego

Dow Futures Fall 300 Points as Wall Street Selloff Continues

Stock futures were lower Friday morning as investors continued to dump stocks into year-end on fears a recession is ahead next year because of the Federal Reserve's unrelenting rate hiking. Futures tied to the Dow jones Industrial Average lost 291 points, or 0.87%. S&P 500 futures lost 0.85% and Nasdaq-100...
NBC San Diego

Jim Cramer's Week Ahead: Earnings and Economic Data Should Give Clues on Fed Policy

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday looked ahead to next week's earnings and economic data calendar. Wall Street is growing increasingly concerned that the Fed's rate-hiking campaign will tip the U.S. economy into a recession. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday looked ahead to next week's earnings and economic data calendar, which...

