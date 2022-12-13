Read full article on original website
goyotes.com
UT Martin holds off South Dakota
VERMILLION, S.D.—UT Martin freshman Sharnecce Currie-Jelks scored a game-high 23 points and Paige Pipkin scored 11 of her 13 points in the fourth quarter to help the Skyhawks close out South Dakota 67-61 Wednesday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. UT Martin has won two of three to improve...
goyotes.com
Chanticleers Clip Coyotes
Coastal Carolina forward Essam Mostafa scored a game-high 25 points including the go-ahead free throws with 8.1 seconds remaining in an 87-86 win against South Dakota Wednesday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. It was a rematch of a 66-59 Coastal Carolina win in South Carolina back on Nov. 26....
goyotes.com
Bruns Known as Quiet Competitor for Coyotes
Coaches and teammates know Paul Bruns, a sophomore in his first season with South Dakota, to be a quiet player who is nevertheless fiercely competitive. As such, his productivity comes without exclamation points. That’s the way he wants it. And the coaches don’t mind it either. It still shows up, though, at the end of the game or practice or season.
mitchellnow.com
Mount Vernon/Plankinton standout Reed Rus announces commitment to USD
Mount Vernon, SD — Mount Vernon/Plankinton standout senior athlete Reed Rus took to Twitter today to announce his commitment to University of South Dakota Football. Rus’s uncle and former NFL linebacker Chad Greenway responded to Rus’ announcement. Rus was most recently named All-State for Class 11B, while...
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
dakotanewsnow.com
Popular local pub & grill to relocate in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A longtime local pub and grill will be going through a couple of transitions over the next few years, according to SiouxFalls.Business. The BB’s Pub N Grill’s final day at its location near The Empire Mall will be Dec. 31 before moving to its temporary northwest Sioux Falls location, which will serve under a different name while its brand new building is built. BB’s is expected to settle into its new permanent location in 2024.
sdpb.org
A South Dakota trust company is aiding FTX in bankruptcy proceeding
A bunch of keys are stored in "cold-storage" in a bank-grade vault in South Dakota. That may conjure up images of a stark, concrete bunker built deep underground. But Jody Mettler, the president of BitGo Trust Company, said the image is a little more subtle. “It’s not in a dungeon,...
KELOLAND TV
Wild cards that could make big impact on the weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– This major storm system is grabbing a lot of attention in the forecast. As usual, there is a number of complicated factors worth noting. First on my list, lightning and thunder. Take a look at our Futurecast lightning timeline starting tonight. You can see the yellow bands indicating where there’s enough instability to support a strike or two lightning. When that happens, snow, sleet, or freezing rain rates go up locally in a hurry. Don’t be surprised to hear a rumble of thunder.
hubcityradio.com
Chair of the Senate Appropriation Committee react to Governor Noem’s budget address
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- When Governor Kristi Noem delivered her budget address, it was a high-level overview of her spending priorities for the next eighteen months. Legislators are now digging through the details. Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton, Chair of the Appropriations Committee, says a plan to help private companies with family...
kynt1450.com
Hit and Run Causes Significant Damage to St. John’s Lutheran Church
A hit and run in Yankton Sunday morning caused significant damage to a Sunday school classroom at the St. John’s Lutheran Church. Yankton Police Chief Jason Foote said Monday that a vehicle struck the North side of the Church. Foote says that the suspect’s vehicle was identified from debris...
