Vermillion, SD

goyotes.com

UT Martin holds off South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D.—UT Martin freshman Sharnecce Currie-Jelks scored a game-high 23 points and Paige Pipkin scored 11 of her 13 points in the fourth quarter to help the Skyhawks close out South Dakota 67-61 Wednesday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. UT Martin has won two of three to improve...
MARTIN, TN
goyotes.com

Chanticleers Clip Coyotes

Coastal Carolina forward Essam Mostafa scored a game-high 25 points including the go-ahead free throws with 8.1 seconds remaining in an 87-86 win against South Dakota Wednesday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. It was a rematch of a 66-59 Coastal Carolina win in South Carolina back on Nov. 26....
CONWAY, SC
goyotes.com

Bruns Known as Quiet Competitor for Coyotes

Coaches and teammates know Paul Bruns, a sophomore in his first season with South Dakota, to be a quiet player who is nevertheless fiercely competitive. As such, his productivity comes without exclamation points. That’s the way he wants it. And the coaches don’t mind it either. It still shows up, though, at the end of the game or practice or season.
VERMILLION, SD
mitchellnow.com

Mount Vernon/Plankinton standout Reed Rus announces commitment to USD

Mount Vernon, SD — Mount Vernon/Plankinton standout senior athlete Reed Rus took to Twitter today to announce his commitment to University of South Dakota Football. Rus’s uncle and former NFL linebacker Chad Greenway responded to Rus’ announcement. Rus was most recently named All-State for Class 11B, while...
VERMILLION, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Popular local pub & grill to relocate in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A longtime local pub and grill will be going through a couple of transitions over the next few years, according to SiouxFalls.Business. The BB’s Pub N Grill’s final day at its location near The Empire Mall will be Dec. 31 before moving to its temporary northwest Sioux Falls location, which will serve under a different name while its brand new building is built. BB’s is expected to settle into its new permanent location in 2024.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Wild cards that could make big impact on the weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– This major storm system is grabbing a lot of attention in the forecast. As usual, there is a number of complicated factors worth noting. First on my list, lightning and thunder. Take a look at our Futurecast lightning timeline starting tonight. You can see the yellow bands indicating where there’s enough instability to support a strike or two lightning. When that happens, snow, sleet, or freezing rain rates go up locally in a hurry. Don’t be surprised to hear a rumble of thunder.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kynt1450.com

Hit and Run Causes Significant Damage to St. John’s Lutheran Church

A hit and run in Yankton Sunday morning caused significant damage to a Sunday school classroom at the St. John’s Lutheran Church. Yankton Police Chief Jason Foote said Monday that a vehicle struck the North side of the Church. Foote says that the suspect’s vehicle was identified from debris...

