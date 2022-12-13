Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Hot Chocolate Recalled as Holidays Approach
Tis' the season for a cup of warm hot chocolate…or not. For those excited to indulge in Christmas in a cup, they may have to find another brand other than Nestlé. Food Standards Agency reports that Nestlé UK is recalling AERO Hot Chocolate products because a small number of packs may contain small pieces of food-grade silica beads, making them unsafe to eat. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the product. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and advise them what to do if they have bought the products. Customers who already have the product are encouraged not to eat them. Instead, dispose of the contents and send the lid of the jar, the empty sachet or the sleeve of the cups with the customer's name and address for a full refund to AERO Hot Chocolate Recall, PO BOX 205, Freepost 1374, York, YO91 1XB. Consumers can also call Nestlé UK free at 00800 63785385. It's not the only Christmas themed-product that has been recalled in recent weeks.
KATU.com
Mexican Hot Cocoa and Chocolate Mexican Wedding Cookies
Santa isn't the only one who loves milk and cookies! Food blogger, Renee Fuentes, joined us with a recipe for Mexican Hot Cocoa and Chocolate Mexican Wedding Cookies. For more great recipes from Renee, check out her website, Thai Caliente. https://thaicaliente.com/dairy-free-mexican-hot-cocoa/. Dairy Free Version. 1 cup Unsweetened Oat Milk or...
Aldi Dropped 2 Winter Ice Cream Flavors: Peppermint And Hot Cocoa
You might think of ice cream as a summer treat — after all, it's the best way to cool off on a hot sunny day. But it turns out that plenty of people enjoy ice cream year-round. In fact, a YouGov survey of 1,000 U.S. citizens conducted in July found that 74% of them will indulge in this frozen dessert any month of the year. So it should come as no surprise that many brands have come out with new varieties all year, even in winter. Think seasonal holiday ice cream flavors galore. There's the Blue Bell Christmas Cookies Ice Cream (which features bits of chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and sugar cookies) or the limited-edition Häagen-Dazs peppermint bark ice cream bars.
Get Your Caffeine Fix With the Best Bean to Cup Coffee Machines
The earthy aroma, the smooth taste, the way it invigorates our senses — there's something about coffee that just makes us feel good. If you love coffee but don't feel like spending hours in your kitchen grinding beans, finding the right filters and boiling water, consider investing in a bean to cup coffee machine. Designed to provide maximum convenience, these machines make it easy to prepare a delicious cup of coffee without any hassle. To help you pick one, we’ve put together a list of some of the most advanced bean to cup coffee machines of 2023.
A coffee chain announced it wants to make your drinks with oat milk. Here's why
Meat, eggs and dairy account for 75% of our food's carbon footprint in the US. So, vegan milks can be a sustainable substitute. Leaders of one major coffee chain believe in the taste, foam-i-ness and earth-saving benefits of oat milk so much, they've made it the default milk in their coffee drinks. But how does oat milk's sustainability and nutritive value stack up?
Wake Up Your Tastebuds With the Best Pour Over Coffee Makers
For some people, coffee is just a beverage. For others, though, it's a carefully crafted experience. While many coffee-making machines give you a large degree of control over your coffee, pour over coffee makers do even more to put the power back in your hands — the dream for every pour-over coffee enthusiast. How do they do it? Boasting features to help you extract maximum flavor from your coffee beans, the coffee maker lets you decide things like the water temperature, the brewing time and how fast the water pours into the grinds. To help you upgrade your coffee-drinking experience, we’ve put together a list of some of the highest-rated pour over coffee makers of 2023.
Real Simple
Salty Coffee Toffee Bars
Each layer of this decadent treat delivers a satisfying surprise. Top a buttery cracker base with toasted pecans and walnuts before pouring on a coffee vanilla syrup to make a rich caramel-esque toffee bar. After a short 10-minute bake, chocolate and butterscotch chips melt into a pretty marble pattern that sets up in the refrigerator. A scattering of flaky sea salt is the finishing touch to this sweet-and-salty treat that will be devoured in a snap. Gift these toffee bars in glass jars, clear candy bags, or include them in a cookie box. They're sure to bring joy.
iheart.com
Food: Miller High Life Is Selling a "Leg Lamp Beer Tower" for the Holidays.
Miller High Life Is Selling a "Leg Lamp Beer Tower" for the Holidays. If you snag one of these, you definitely have to recreate the "fra-GEE-lay" scene when it shows up at your door . . . Miller High Life is selling a "Leg Lamp Beer Tower" for the holidays...
money.com
Enjoy Flavorful Coffee With the Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers
Whether you're a coffee connoisseur or an occasional java drinker, you've probably heard all the hype about cold brew. Cold brew is typically made using a small amount of coarsely ground coffee that's then steeped in room-temperature water for at least twelve hours, with the result being a smooth, sweet beverage that's perfect for summertime sipping. While the process itself isn't difficult, it requires specialized equipment — notably, a cold brew coffee maker. Although these coffee makers seem simple, buying them can be a bit confusing, which is why we’ve curated a list of the top-rated cold brew coffee markers of 2023. Each one of our picks can help you make delicious, perfect-tasting cold brew every time you’re craving it.
Southern Tea Cakes Recipe
A tea cake is a Southern baked good similar to a cookie. But if you ask some people, that's a simplistic way of explaining this treat. As Etha Robinson, a former teacher and tea cake advocate, said in an interview with NPR: "it's more than a cookie ... it's an experience." The sweet creation has been a part of Juneteenth celebrations for years, as have red-hued foods, but it's also a common recipe with simple, versatile roots.
From gingerbread coffee to instant cold brew, here are the 6 best coffees to grab from Trader Joe's
For many caffeine lovers, enjoying a morning cup of Joe is both a lifestyle and a necessity. In addition to it being revitalizing, coffee is delicious and decently beneficial for your health — a recent study published by the Annals of Internal Medicine found that individuals who routinely drank between 1.5 and 3.5 daily cups of unsweetened or sugar-sweetened coffee were about 30% less likely to die than non-coffee drinkers during a 7-year follow-up period.
Brew Your Favorite Blend With the Best Coffee Makers With Grinders
We all love a good cup of coffee, but if you're not a coffee connoisseur, making it can be a bit of a chore. But what if we told you that there was an easier way to make great-tasting coffee without all the hassle? Designed to offer maximum convenience, a coffee maker with grinder is the perfect solution for busy people who want to make coffee without all the fuss. After all, with a grinder built right into your coffee maker, all you have to do is pour the beans in and press a button. With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the most efficient coffee makers with grinders of 2023.
Food52
Malted Milk Chocolate Rugelach
Rugelach is a beloved Jewish treasure originating from Eastern Europe. The cookie-pastry hybrid can be filled with anything from jam to chocolate and is the perfect two-bite treat fit for any holiday spread. This version, a classic chocolate rugelach bolstered with the flavors of creamy milk chocolate and malted milk powder, has a nostalgic flavor and tender, melt-in-your-mouth texture that will shine at any cookie swap.
princesspinkygirl.com
Graham Cracker Toffee Bars
This easy Graham Cracker Toffee Bars recipe (aka Christmas Crack or Graham Cracker Crack) requires only 5 simple ingredients and 20 minutes to make. It’s the perfect candy for everyday snacking with a crispy, crunchy texture and buttery sweet taste. Toffee Graham Cracker Bars. Our Graham Cracker Toffee recipe...
Overnight French Toast Is the Answer to Holiday Breakfast for Busy People
This overnight French toast bake could not be easier to master for the holidays. It requires simple ingredients and practically makes itself while you sleep in on Christmas morning. Plus, the French toast is fluffy and moist from absorbing a creamy milk, maple syrup and egg mixture overnight. Way better...
princesspinkygirl.com
Chocolate Chip Cookie Brownie Bars
Chocolate Chip Cookie Brownie Bars are the ultimate treat for anyone with a sweet tooth! They combine two decadent desserts into one delicious dessert bar. With rich, fudgy brownies and chewy chocolate chip cookies all in one bite, these bars will have you coming back for more. Chocolate Chip Cookie...
Delish
Tiramisu-Stuffed French Toast
Everything you love about a classic tiramisu is used to make an unforgettable French toast. The silky filling here uses a bit of cream cheese to make it firmer, and the custard the bread is soaked in is infused with espresso. Instead of ladyfingers, we are using day-old brioche bread. Dry bread will absorb more of the custard and hold up to all of that liquid much better. If your bread is still fresh, slice it and place in a 300° oven for about 15 minutes. This is just enough to make it feel dry, not toasted.
Comments / 0