NBC San Diego
Top Wall Street Analysts Pick These Stocks for 2023
Despite the encouraging signs that the economy is throwing our way, the lingering fear of a recession occurring in 2023 has not left the market. Amid this uncertainty, a longer-term outlook will help investors decide the best course to build their portfolios. To help the process, here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a service that ranks analysts based on their track record.
European Markets Lower as Investors Digest Central Bank Announcements
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were down Friday as investors processed the raft of central bank decisions announced Thursday. The Stoxx 600 was down 1.1% Friday afternoon, with most sectors and major bourses posting losses. Telecom stocks shed 2% to lead the losses, followed by travel, financial services and oil and gas, which all lost 1.8%.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Accenture, Winnebago, Maxar Technologies and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Accenture (ACN) – The consulting firm's shares fell 1.5% in the premarket despite beating estimates on the top and bottom lines for its latest quarter. Accenture issued a revenue range for the current quarter whose midpoint is below current consensus and said the stronger U.S. dollar will impact its fiscal 2023 results by 5%.
Dow Futures Fall 300 Points as Wall Street Selloff Continues
Stock futures were lower Friday morning as investors continued to dump stocks into year-end on fears a recession is ahead next year because of the Federal Reserve's unrelenting rate hiking. Futures tied to the Dow jones Industrial Average lost 291 points, or 0.87%. S&P 500 futures lost 0.85% and Nasdaq-100...
No Signs of Crypto Spilling Over Into Traditional Assets – Yet, Analyst Says
There are "no signs of spillover" from cryptocurrency into more traditional assets, according to an investment analyst from AJ Bell. Following the multi-billion-dollar collapse of exchange platform FTX, questions have been raised about whether cryptocurrency could impact other assets. There are "no signs of spillover" from cryptocurrency into more traditional...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Lower as Recession Fears Grow
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded mostly lower as recession fears grow. Disappointing U.S. retail sales for November suggested inflation is taking a toll on consumers and raising fears that the Fed's rate hikes are tipping the economy into a recession. The Nikkei 225 in...
China's Sudden ‘Reopening' Reveals New Challenges as Infections Soar
In the last two weeks, local and central government authorities relaxed several measures that had forced many people to stay home and businesses to operate mostly remotely. Meanwhile, reports of locals falling ill have surged. Beijing city said that on Sunday, its fever clinics saw 22,000 visits — up 16 times from a week ago.
Neobanks Battle to Lure UK Savers With Juicy Yields as Interest Rates Rocket to a 14-Year High
Chase U.K. said it would increase the variable AER, or annual equivalent rate, on its saver account to 2.7% from 2.1% effective Jan. 4, 2023. Starling Bank rolled out a fixed-term deposit account offering a guaranteed return of 3.25% after one year on balances of between £2,000 to £1 million.
Jim Cramer's Week Ahead: Earnings and Economic Data Should Give Clues on Fed Policy
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday looked ahead to next week's earnings and economic data calendar. Wall Street is growing increasingly concerned that the Fed's rate-hiking campaign will tip the U.S. economy into a recession. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday looked ahead to next week's earnings and economic data calendar, which...
Russia releases video of nuclear-capable ICBM being loaded into silo, following reports that US is preparing to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Russia said its video showed a "Yars"intercontinental ballistic missile being loaded into a silo launcher.
Central Banks Around the World Have Now Given the Markets a Clear Message — Tighter Policy Is Here to Stay
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that despite recent indications that inflation may have peaked, the fight to wrestle it back to manageable levels is far from over. On Thursday, the European Central Bank followed suit, also opting for a smaller hike but suggesting it would need to raise rates "significantly" further to tame inflation.
Tyson Foods Stock Slips to Lowest Levels Since November 2020 in Three-Day Losing Streak
Tyson Foods hit a 52-week low in a third-straight down day. Investors are losing confidence in the company amid growing margin pressure and operational issues this year. At least seven major Wall Street firms have "hold" or "sell" ratings on the stock, which is down 30% in 2022. Tyson Foods...
Worker Productivity Is Falling at the Fastest Rate in Four Decades
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff recently complained in a Slack message that new employees at the tech giant are not as productive as he expects, and he can't figure out why. The problem is not isolated to Benioff's company.: 2022 is the first year since 1983 when there's been three straight quarters of year-over-year drops in average productivity per worker.
Jim Cramer Says He Likes These 3 Industrial Stocks Heading Into 2023
The best-performing industrial stocks so far this year have been Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin and Deere. However, Jim Cramer said Friday he likes Caterpillar, Illinois Tool Works and CSX heading into 2023. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday identified three industrial stocks that he believes are worth owning next year, saying...
Goldman Sachs Is Planning to Cut Up to 8% of Its Employees in January
Goldman Sachs plans on cutting up to 8% of its employees as it girds for a tougher environment next year, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The layoffs will impact every division of the bank and will likely happen in January, according to the person, who declined to be identified speaking about personnel decisions.
Airlines Can Price Climate Change Into Your Plane Ticket. There Are Reasons to Not Buy It
Recent polling shows one-third of Americans would be willing to pay for carbon offsets when buying a plane ticket to reduce their carbon footprint, but claims of airline "greenwashing" with carbon credits are one of the reasons more companies are moving away from reliance on this climate approach. Fliers should...
Former FTX Spokesman Kevin O'Leary Defends Endorsement of Bankman-Fried's Crypto Firm
Investor Kevin O'Leary appeared on CNBC's "Squawk Box" to face questioning over his thoughts on disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and O'Leary's involvement with FTX. O'Leary insisted that every individual was entitled to the presumption of innocence under the law. "There are a lot of bad things that have been...
Less Than 50% of Nursing Home Residents Have Received Omicron Booster Ahead of Expected Winter Covid Wave
Less than half of nursing home residents have received their updated booster that targets the omicron variant, according to federal data. Nursing home residents are particularly vulnerable to severe disease from Covid. Nearly 161,000 nursing home residents have died from Covid since 2020. Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House Covid...
California and the Midwest Face ‘High Risk' of Electricity Shortages in Next Five Years
The electricity grid is being pushed to the breaking point and California, parts of the Midwest and parts of the South Central United States are at "high risk" for energy shortfalls. The grid is being challenged as it goes through an unprecedented transformation from fossil fuel based energy to renewable...
