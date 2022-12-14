ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MI

Quincy girls basketball takes down Jonesville for first win of 22-23

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06YQVr_0jhs2yZs00

JONESVILLE, MI. — The Quincy Lady Orioles secured win number one on the young season Tuesday night, defeating Big 8 rival Jonesville by the score of 38-32.

Quincy was led on the night by Alyssa McCavit with a huge double-double, scoring 14 points to go with 10 rebounds.

Also adding to the Lady Oriole victory was Danika Skirka with six points and four rebounds; Grace Lindsley with five points; Ella Dunn with five points; Raigan Horsfall with four points; Deziray Skirka with three points; and Neha Jain with one point.

“We played really well on both ends of the court, limiting Jonesville to 13 points at the half and 18 points at the end of the third quarter, with us actually holding a slim 19-18 lead heading to the fourth,” said Quincy head coach Jared Stuchell. “We scored 19 points in the fourth quarter and broke their press, leading to some big run outs with our point guard Deziray (Skirka), which allowed Danika (Skirka) and Alyssa (McCavit) to get some easy layups. We also rebounded the ball pretty well tonight against a Jonesville team coming off a big win versus a good Homer team. This is going to build some great momentum for us going into Friday’s matchup with Union City. The girls played really hard and things went very well for us.”

With the win Quincy improves to 1-4 on the young season while Jonesville falls to 1-3. The Orioles will next see action on Friday when they travel to Union City for a key early season Big 8 battle.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WolverineDigest

Michigan Quarterback Enters The Transfer Portal

The Michigan Wolverines now have five players who have entered the transfer portal, with the latest being quarterback Alan Bowman. According to reports, Bowman intends to stay with the team until the end of the season as Michigan prepares for the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU. After two seasons...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Mashed

The Story Behind The Rise And Fall Of Hot 'N Now

If you ask a former '80s or '90s kid from the Midwest, chances are they remember Hot 'n Now. Cheap burgers, cheap fries, and a drink delivered fresh, hot, and fast! No inside seating and no counter to order from. Just a simple menu and a drive-thru window. Hot 'n Now was the brainchild of experienced franchisee William "Bill" Van Domelen, who wanted to perfect the fast food model with an emphasis on "fast."
STURGIS, MI
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Michigan

Kalamazoo is a town in the southwest region of Michigan. It is equidistant from two major American cities, Chicago and Detroit, each less than 150 miles away. In this small Michigan town, Dr. Homer Stryker created a medical equipment company in 1941 that has been growing since then, and in 2020, its revenue exceeded $14.4 billion. This successful company made Stryker's family one of the richest in the country. Three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Ronda, Pat, and Jon.
PORTAGE, MI
WLNS

Jackson Police need help identifying shoplifting suspect

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Do you know this person? The Jackson Police Department is looking to identify the person pictured. Police say the subject stole merchandise from the store on December 6, 2022. Jackson Police did not state what the suspect stole nor which store he allegedly stole the items from. Anyone with information is […]
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Residents worried after multiple businesses close in Leslie

LESLIE, Mich. (WLNS) – Experts say that small towns have needs just like larger communities and oftentimes, that need is greater. With businesses closing their doors in Leslie, some residents wonder if the small town they call home will survive, while others say it’s really not a big deal. “The more that leaves I’m afraid […]
LESLIE, MI
WKRC

Frustrated homeowners speak out against nearby marijuana fields

PENN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WSBT) — Frustration and concern for homeowners in Penn Township, Michigan who spoke again to board members on what they say is an overwhelmingly strong marijuana odor. WSBT first told you about this problem caused by nearby pot fields back in October. Monday night, the township...
CASS COUNTY, MI
The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
321K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Coldwater, MI from Coldwater Daily Reporter.

 http://thedailyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy