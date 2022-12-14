Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HATCH Nonprofit in Huntsville Provides a Paid Culinary Training Program to Young Adults Between 18-24 Years OldZack LoveHuntsville, AL
A Huntsville Doctor with a History of Not Paying Payroll 'Failed to Pay One Employee for 150 Hours of Work'Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Huntsville is Spending a Million to Recruit Workers but the City Still Needs a Solid Plan to Address Affordable HousingZack LoveHuntsville, AL
New Company Purchases the Huntsville Contract to Pick up Blue Recycle Carts After Bankruptcy & 2,000 Complaints CallsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Cullman City School Board honors Teachers of the Year
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City School Board on Tuesday honored the Teacher of the Year from each of the system’s schools. Honorees included: Amanda Stidham – Cullman City Primary School Beth Collins – East Elementary School Mary Beth Cleveland – West Elementary School Katie McGee – Cullman Middle School Lori Andrews – Cullman High School Several of Cullman Middle School (CMS) Band Director Linda Bean’s piano lab students performed holiday music for the board, including “Jingle Bells,” “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Christmastime is Here.” Bean noted that all 35 piano students opted to participate in a recent optional recital, a choice she said made her proud....
Huntsville attorney responds to James Clemens school bus altercation
Madison City Schools are standing by an administrator after an altercation with a student on a school bus Wednesday, but a local attorney said the situation may be more complicated than that.
Attorney Reacts to Madison Bus Incident
Huntsville attorney Eric Artrip, who has handled a number of cases involving schools in the area, said what he saw in the video clips was shocking. Huntsville attorney Eric Artrip, who has handled a number of cases involving schools in the area, said what he saw in the video clips was shocking.
Athens officials react to Huntsville annexing 1,220 acres outside their city
The Huntsville City Council on Thursday night annexed 1,220.5 acres in Limestone County south of Huntsville Brownsferry Road, acreage that Athens officials had hoped to annex into their city. The land will be zoned for commercial or industrial use. The Huntsville City Council unanimously approved annexing the property owned by...
Neighbors near UAH campus raise concerns about future student housing project plans
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - ”We haven’t seen a plan. What if they cannot fill this with UAH students or staff?”. Thursday evening, Huntsville City Leaders approved the rezoning of four acres of land on Holmes Avenue, which could open the door to future student housing to be built where Trinity Presbyterian Church now sits. However, it’s not a public project the university has its hands on; It’s a private venture co-opted by CapStone Development and Boaz Ventures.
Applications will open Monday for new Huntsville rental assistance program
Starting Monday, December 19, applications will be open for a new rental assistance program.
Marshall County Commission passes school sales tax
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Commission passed a 1-cent sale tax increase after weeks of negotiations on Wednesday. According to our news partner at The Advertiser-Gleam, this increase was first proposed by Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley in October. The sales tax is at nine cents in cities versus five cents in Marshall County.
Superintendent Speaks on Altercation Between Student, Administrator
Madison City Schools officials held a press conference Thursday after several videos went viral showing an altercation between a James Clemens administrator and a student. Superintendent Speaks on Altercation Between Student, …. Madison City Schools officials held a press conference Thursday after several videos went viral showing an altercation between...
Attorney Responds to Viral Video of Bus Incident
A physical altercation on a school bus in Madison Wednesday has led to a statement of support from the superintendent, and a law enforcement investigation. A physical altercation on a school bus in Madison Wednesday has led to a statement of support from the superintendent, and a law enforcement investigation.
Cullman City Council passes emergency response ordinance
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City Council on Monday passed Ordinance 2023-11 to regulate the City’s emergency response resources. Due to specific call demands by individuals needing mobility assistance as opposed to emergency services, the new ordinance, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023, will permit three non-emergency calls per home per year before a $50 an hour fee is levied. City Attorney Luke Satterfield said responding to non-emergency calls for lift assists, false alarms, etc. spreads the city’s first responders thin in the event of true emergencies. The call volume in a typical year runs between 800-900 calls. Last year,...
Parents, NAACP voice their opinions on heated altercation between assistant principal, student
Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts. Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts. Deputies, K9 locate over 600 lbs. of marijuana in Lincoln Co. storage unit. Updated: 9 hours ago. Deputies, K9 locate over 600 lbs. of...
Huntsville City Council members to vote on moving public comment during meetings
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Council members may move the public comment section of the meeting from the very end of the meeting to near the beginning. It may seem like a small change but it could impact if and how Huntsville leaders hear community members’ voices. Right...
City Council passes ordinance allowing medical marijuana dispensaries to be placed in medical district
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City leaders voted on Thursday night to keep future medical marijuana dispensaries within the confines of the medical district. “When I think of the Medical District, it’s a very small area, right?” said District 2′s David Little. “Generally, where is a spot that is in the medical district that a dispensary can be put?”
Huntsville annexation stirs memories of Mazda Toyota recruitment
Huntsville’s latest annexation, approved Thursday by the city council, is a hefty plot of land just west of Interstate 65 in Limestone County that covers 1,220 acres. “That’s almost as big as Mazda Toyota,” said Shane Davis, the city’s director of urban and economic development. And...
Huntsville woman charged in 2021 Florence fraud investigation
A Huntsville woman has been charged on felony warrants in connection to a 2021 fraud case in Florence, according to authorities.
$108 million project with ‘net zero living’ coming to Huntsville’s MidCity District
A $108 million residential development planned for Huntsville’s MidCity District is aiming for a “net zero energy” project with a reduced carbon footprint beginning with construction and continuing with concepts for reusable energy once completed. The project is Wellory Living and will be located at Old Monrovia...
Morgan County Sherriff's Office Looking at Uptick in Drug Crime
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has noticed an uptick in illegal drugs being seized in the county. Morgan County Sherriff’s Office Looking at Uptick …. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has noticed an uptick in illegal drugs being seized in the county. Local Basketball Teams Fight it out on...
What has Chasen Uptain been doing in Huntsville, Alabama, and who is he
Chasen Uptain was caught and charged with rape in Madison County, Alabama. He was from Huntsville and worked as an attendant specialist. Even though Chasen Uptain’s donation of money to help support downtown servers and bartenders got a lot of attention a long time ago, he is now seen as a sexual predator by the public.
Meet Mollie, the new Huntsville Hospital safety dog
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville Hospital is starting a K9 program, and their first officer already has her paws on the ground. Mollie Teal, German Shepherd with, is the new Public Safety Dog working to keep Huntsville Hospital’s Downtown campus safe and secure for patients. She’s trained more than 300 hours and can detect narcotics and other substances and needs as they come.
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 16
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 16, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No report Cullman Police Department Incidents December 14 domestic violence-3rd degree; Ward Ave. SW December 15 theft of property-4th degree; WalMart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $154 Arrests No arrests to report. Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.
