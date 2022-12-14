ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartselle, AL

Cullman City School Board honors Teachers of the Year

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City School Board on Tuesday honored the Teacher of the Year from each of the system’s schools.   Honorees included:  Amanda Stidham – Cullman City Primary School Beth Collins – East Elementary School Mary Beth Cleveland – West Elementary School  Katie McGee – Cullman Middle School Lori Andrews – Cullman High School  Several of Cullman Middle School (CMS) Band Director Linda Bean’s piano lab students performed holiday music for the board, including “Jingle Bells,” “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Christmastime is Here.” Bean noted that all 35 piano students opted to participate in a recent optional recital, a choice she said made her proud....
CULLMAN, AL
Attorney Reacts to Madison Bus Incident

Huntsville attorney Eric Artrip, who has handled a number of cases involving schools in the area, said what he saw in the video clips was shocking.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Neighbors near UAH campus raise concerns about future student housing project plans

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - ”We haven’t seen a plan. What if they cannot fill this with UAH students or staff?”. Thursday evening, Huntsville City Leaders approved the rezoning of four acres of land on Holmes Avenue, which could open the door to future student housing to be built where Trinity Presbyterian Church now sits. However, it’s not a public project the university has its hands on; It’s a private venture co-opted by CapStone Development and Boaz Ventures.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Marshall County Commission passes school sales tax

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Commission passed a 1-cent sale tax increase after weeks of negotiations on Wednesday. According to our news partner at The Advertiser-Gleam, this increase was first proposed by Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley in October. The sales tax is at nine cents in cities versus five cents in Marshall County.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
Superintendent Speaks on Altercation Between Student, Administrator

Madison City Schools officials held a press conference Thursday after several videos went viral showing an altercation between a James Clemens administrator and a student.
MADISON, AL
Attorney Responds to Viral Video of Bus Incident

A physical altercation on a school bus in Madison Wednesday has led to a statement of support from the superintendent, and a law enforcement investigation.
MADISON, AL
Cullman City Council passes emergency response ordinance

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City Council on Monday passed Ordinance 2023-11 to regulate the City’s emergency response resources. Due to specific call demands by individuals needing mobility assistance as opposed to emergency services, the new ordinance, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023, will permit three non-emergency calls per home per year before a $50 an hour fee is levied.   City Attorney Luke Satterfield said responding to non-emergency calls for lift assists, false alarms, etc. spreads the city’s first responders thin in the event of true emergencies. The call volume in a typical year runs between 800-900 calls. Last year,...
CULLMAN, AL
City Council passes ordinance allowing medical marijuana dispensaries to be placed in medical district

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City leaders voted on Thursday night to keep future medical marijuana dispensaries within the confines of the medical district. “When I think of the Medical District, it’s a very small area, right?” said District 2′s David Little. “Generally, where is a spot that is in the medical district that a dispensary can be put?”
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Morgan County Sherriff's Office Looking at Uptick in Drug Crime

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has noticed an uptick in illegal drugs being seized in the county.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
What has Chasen Uptain been doing in Huntsville, Alabama, and who is he

Chasen Uptain was caught and charged with rape in Madison County, Alabama. He was from Huntsville and worked as an attendant specialist. Even though Chasen Uptain’s donation of money to help support downtown servers and bartenders got a lot of attention a long time ago, he is now seen as a sexual predator by the public.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Meet Mollie, the new Huntsville Hospital safety dog

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville Hospital is starting a K9 program, and their first officer already has her paws on the ground. Mollie Teal, German Shepherd with, is the new Public Safety Dog working to keep Huntsville Hospital’s Downtown campus safe and secure for patients. She’s trained more than 300 hours and can detect narcotics and other substances and needs as they come.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 16

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 16, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.   GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear   Cullman County Sheriff’s Office   No report  Cullman Police Department   Incidents   December 14  domestic violence-3rd degree; Ward Ave. SW  December 15  theft of property-4th degree; WalMart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $154  Arrests   No arrests to report.  Hanceville Police Department   Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.   Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.  
CULLMAN, AL

