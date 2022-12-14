Read full article on original website
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 3:12 p.m. EST
‘Avatar 2’ makes waves with $134 million domestic debut. “Avatar: The Way of Water” didn’t make quite as big of a splash as many assumed it would, but James Cameron’s big budget spectacle still helped breathe life into the box office this weekend. Sunday studio estimates say the sequel earned $134 million from North American theaters and $300.5 million internationally. Expectations were enormous for “Avatar 2,” which carried a reported price tag of over $350 million. The film faced the pressure of following up the highest grossing film of all time over a decade later and the daunting task of propping up an exhibition business that’s still far from normal.
New York Attorney General Asks Federal Judge in Florida to Dismiss Donald Trump’s Attempt to ‘End-Run’ New York Fraud Suit
New York Attorney General Letitia James asked a federal judge in Florida to reject former President Donald Trump’s second attempt to “end-run” her fraud lawsuit against him in Manhattan. “This action is Mr. Trump’s second improper attempt to collaterally attack and end-run around rulings that have been...
Scientology Taiwan Celebrates Ten Years of Community Partnership for a Brighter Future
KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan and LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 17, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — “Destination: Scientology–Kaohsiung” shows how the Church of Scientology Taiwan promotes the values and preserves the traditions of Eastern culture for future generations. Since its dedication by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in December...
